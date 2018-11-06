Aphria: Undervalued And Now Trading On The NYSE

Value investors should appreciate that the company reported positive CFO in 2017, equal to CAD 5.32 million. In 2018, Aphria reported losses of CAD -5.6 million.

Trading at 69x forward sales, Aphria (OTC:APHA) could trade a bit higher. Its gross profit margin of 25.55% seems larger than that of other competitors, which trade at 85.02x-249x sales. In addition, since November 2, 2018, the company’s shares are trading on the NYSE. Many more investors should review the company, which could lead to increase in the demand and share price. With all this in mind, it seems the right time to review Aphria Inc.

Source: SEC Filing

Large Inorganic Growth

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Leamington, Ontario, Aphria Inc. is meant to be the lowest cost producer of medical cannabis in Canada. The company’s products include pharma-grade medical cannabis 100% greenhouse grown, and patient care with delivery within 48 - 72 business hours.

Source: Company’s Website

Source: Company’s Products

As of October 12, 2018, with an annual production capacity of 35,000 kilograms in Canada and expecting to reach 255,000 kilograms per annum in January 2019, the company has quite ambitious plans. If the company is able to deliver this amount of production, the total market capitalization of Aphria Inc could increase. Keep in mind that as of today, there are not many cannabis operators with expertise, production capacity, know how, and four years experience in the marijuana industry.

Growing its production capacity at that large pace seems only possible by acquiring other companies. That’s the secret sauce of the company’s success. Aphria, which is being financed by private equity group Delavaco, has acquired several cannabis producers. This inorganic strategy has helped create a middle size operator with subsidiaries in Europe, Canada, Israel, Jamaica among other places. The image below shows the list of subsidiaries:

Source: Annual Report

The most relevant acquisitions were that of Broken Coast Cannabis in January 2018, which added 5,000 kilograms of production capacity, and that of Nuuvera in March 2018. Aphria does not pretend to stop. In July 2018, the company communicated that it is planning further acquisitions in Latin America that could be worth $200 million.

Source: GrandViewResearch

Shareholders should appreciate company’s aggressiveness in the merger and acquisition market. The marijuana industry is growing at a high pace. Grand View Research notes that the global legal marijuana market could grow to $146 billion by 2025, growing at 34.6%. Aphria seems to understand well that it needs to grow at a similar pace not to be acquired by another competitor. In this industry, it seems clear that the operator that obtains the largest capacity should be the winner in the long run.

Impressive Increase In The Amount Of Assets

Investors should appreciate that PriceWaterHouseCoopers is the auditor of Aphria. The company traded on the OTC Markets and in Toronto for certain time, which certain investors in the U.S. may not appreciate. However, with such a relevant auditor working for Aphria, investors will be interested in the financial statements.

Source: OTC Markets

The balance sheet reported in the last annual statement shows large increase in the amount of assets. On May 31, 2018, the company reported assets of CAD 1.314 billion, 317% increase as compared to that in the year 2017. The increase was due to the acquisition of Nuuvera and Broken Coast Cannabis in 2018, among other reasons. The goodwill is obviously quite significant. On May 31, 2018, the goodwill represented 39% of the total amount of assets. The amount of intangibles acquired was also quite significant, intangibles comprised of 17% of the total amount of assets. The image below provides the total amount of assets:

Source: Annual Report (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

The amount of goodwill may be seen as a risk. If accountants impair it, the share price could decline in the future. Investors should keep in mind that the amount of goodwill registered when the transactions were closed was not small. The industry is growing at high pace, so it makes sense that goodwill is large. However, it is difficult to know if the company paid too much for Nuuvera and Broken Coast Cannabis.

The total amount of assets acquired from Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd. was equal CAD 214 million with CAD 145 million being goodwill. The company issued shares to acquire this target at a price of CAD 14.9. The image below provides the list of assets acquired:

Source: Annual Report

The company paid CAD 507 million for Nuuvera Corp. with 74% being goodwill. Aphria used shares at a price of CAD 13.17. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Annual Report

Liabilities

The amount of liabilities does not seem quite worrying. In the last annual report, the total amount of liabilities was equal to $140 million. Additionally, the total amount of financial debt is very small. Long term debt equals $28 million. In May, the company reported cash in hand of $59 million, which is larger than the total amount of financial debt. The image below shows the list of liabilities:

Source: Annual Report

The assessment of the debt also shows that the amount of interest being paid is 3.95%, 3.99%, and 6.75%. Investors should not be worried about these interest rates. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Annual Report

80% Revenue Increase y/y And Positive CFO in 2017

The amount of revenues reported in 2018 was equal to CAD 36.9 million, 80% more than that in 2017. Additionally, the gross profit margin was also quite significant. The gross profit before fair value adjustments was equal to CAD 27.9 million and CAD 15.8 million in 2017. In 2018, Aphria also reported large gross profit, equal to CAD 40.8 million. However, investors should not expect these large gross profits in the future. Keep in mind that Aphria obtained large amount of money from increases in the value of its inventory. There are not many marijuana companies operating in North America, so the company’s products seemed to gain value as demand for cannabis increases in 2018.

With that, the net income was also large, equal to CAD 29.4 million, 602% increase as compared to the net income in 2017. Investors should note that Aphria made CAD 26.6 million thanks to long-term investments in 2018. The company may not have the same gain on long-term investments in the future. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Source: Annual Report

The image below shows the portfolio of long-term investments for the year ended May 31, 2018:

Source: Annual Report

Value investors should appreciate that the company reported positive CFO in 2017, equal to CAD 5.32 million. In 2018, Aphria reported losses of CAD -5.6 million. With that, there are not many marijuana companies out there reporting positive or almost positive CFO, which should be appreciated. The company seems to be very well managed. Perhaps, the fact that there is private equity with large stake is pushing the company reduce costs. The image below shows the cash flow statement:

Source: Annual Report

Valuation

On November 4, 2018, with 232.37 million shares outstanding at $12, the market capitalization is equal to $2.788 billion approximately.

Source: OTC Markets

The enterprise value equals $2.77 billion. The company reported revenues of $28.12 million for the year ended May 31, 2018. For the three months ended August 31, 2018, the revenue was equal to $10.13 million. With these figures in mind, assuming forward revenues of $40 million seems reasonable. The EV/Forward sales is therefore equal to 69x.

The company could trade at higher valuations as other competitors operating in the same industry have a higher EV/Sales ratio.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) trades at 85.02x sales with enterprise value of $5.88 billion, revenue growth of 88.50%, and gross profit margin of 4.19%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) trades at 93.69x sales with enterprise value of $4 billion. Its revenue growth is equal to 218.92%, and gross profit margin equals 21.06%.

Cronos Group, Inc. (CRON) trades at 249x sales with enterprise value of $1.31 billion and revenue growth of 298%.

Aphria Inc. has a gross profit margin of 25.55%. It seems larger than that of other competitors. With this fact in mind, the company could trade at more than 69x sales. The competitors are trading at 85.02x-249x sales.

New Liquidity

There is another very significant reason to study Aphria Inc. right now. The company’s stock commenced to be traded on the NYSE on November 2, 2018. Read the following lines for further details:

Source: Press Release

This means that many more investors should review the company and its financial statements from now on. As a result, the amount of liquidity should increase as more market participants may buy the stock. The share price should have a positive reaction in the long run as the demand for the stock increases.

Conclusion

With 80% revenue growth in 2018 and gross profit margin of 25.55%, Aphria should be traded at more than 69x forward sales. Other competitors with less gross profit margin are trading at 85.02x-249x sales. In addition, the shares of Aphria commenced to be traded on the NYSE. This means that more investors may check the company’s financial statements. The demand for the stock could increase, which could push the share price up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.