Hexo: A Forgettable Quarter

Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF) announced its fiscal 2018 Q4 results which were largely irrelevant in our view as it does not capture the legalization sales that started on October 17. Nevertheless, we wanted to analyze the quarter for any useful information and share our thoughts on the company.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Quarterly Review

Hexo reported revenue of $1.4 million last quarter by selling 153 kg of dried cannabis at an average $9.26 per gram. Cash cost came in at $0.90 per gram, a very competitive figure relative to its peers such as Aurora (ACB) at $1.70 per gram and Aphria (APHQF) at $1.30 per gram. The company currently only has a 310,000 square feet facility operating with 25,000 kg per year of nameplate capacity. However, before legalization sales started in October, Hexo had limited medical market exposure compared to its older and larger peers such as Canopy (CGC). Investors might look at the revenue figure and instantly downplay Hexo's revenue potential while missing the whole point of its unique dominant position in the province of Quebec.

Hexo has a unique go-to-market strategy that centers around its single contract with the government of Quebec (~35% of initial market share) and supply agreements with other Canadian provinces. Hexo has secured supply deals with Ontario and British Columbia and through its $10 million investment in Fire & Flower, it has gained access to retail markets in Western Canada. The biggest value driver for Hexo going forward remains its Quebec contract under which it will supply 20,000 kg in year 1, increasing to 35,000 kg in year 2 and 45,000 kg in year 3. Assuming a wholesale price of $5.0 per gram, this single contract will bring in $105 million in year 1 and $225 million in year 3. These potential sales are substantial but still aren't enough to justify its $1.0 billion market capitalization. Hexo also needs to succeed outside Quebec in order to live up to the expectations embedded in its share price.

Hexo has one of the largest cash balance in the industry with $245 million. In our opinion, Hexo has been very smart and disciplined with its capital allocation by avoiding the expensive capacity expansion. Its one million square feet expansion is underway and on schedule for a December 2018 completion. Unless its peers that built massive facilities without securing access to markets, Hexo management has been more realistic by targeting 108,000 kg of annual capacity which should be more than enough for the domestic Canadian market. The company raised $150 million at $4.0 per share and also received proceeds from the exercise of warrants. With all these cash on the balance sheet, Hexo is very well-capitalized and has ample capacity to pursue growth opportunities with its Molson Coors (TAP) JV and other growth areas.

Recent Performances

Hexo has performed spectacularly well up until the recent selloff beginning in mid-October. The selloff was well-expected and long overdue, however, investors are still hit hard as Hexo is currently heading towards pre-August levels. We think the selloff was triggered by a shift in the investor sentiment and widespread profit-taking (hopefully, our readers should have done that as well based on our advice!). The sector has also been facing its own challenges including the emerging logistical and production issues at Aphria which is likely to spread across the industry. The initial sales across Canada have also raised concerns due to severe product shortages and poor customer experience from provincial retailers. More importantly, industry observers noted that most customers are unaware of the brands they just purchased which makes one wonder how much branding power there is in the highly regulated market. Without product differentiation, companies will have to compete on a cost basis which is a losing proposition for all industry participants.

Canadian cannabis firms trade at a significant premium to its U.S. peers and the multiples imply high expectations from investors. Hexo trades at a whopping 200x+ revenue which is one of the highest among Canadian peers. The closest peer with a similar multiple is Tilray (TLRY) which in our view is grossly overvalued. It would be critically important for Hexo to report strong sales figures when F2019 Q1 is released because investors will be able to see numbers from legalization sales for the very first time in the history of the Canadian cannabis industry. Next quarter is still not as relevant given only two weeks of sales from legalization will be included, but any commentary and guidance from the management would shape investor expectations.

Looking Ahead

The latest quarter from Hexo is not as relevant to investors given that legalization sales only started in October. We think investors should walk away feeling relieved that management is laser-focused on execution and prudent capital allocation. Management appears to focus on accretive organic growth, rather than expensive and dilutive acquisitions, and the $245 million cash on its balance sheet provides ample dry powder to pursue growth opportunities including developing cannabis-infused beverage with Molson Coors. We think Hexo remains a core holding for cannabis investors despite the recent weakness and investors could consider averaging down if required.

