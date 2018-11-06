Ensco - October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis (Part I)

Summary

It was a busy October Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of September is now around ~$2.1 billion.

Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent an estimated 47.3% of the total contract Backlog.

While I consider this FSR as a good first-step, It is still evidently insufficient to stop an alarming backlog erosion which began in 2015.

Introduction

Ensco PLC (ESV) has been, and still is, one of our long-term investments in the offshore drilling segment. The company is well diversified and presents a solid fleet with about 58 rigs comprised of some of the highest-specification and most modern drillships and jack-ups in the industry.

The recent announcement about the merger between Ensco and Rowan (RDC) that I have analyzed in this preceding article will reinforce the number-one position this new combined company will have in the offshore drilling world with a fleet value estimated by VesselsValue at $8.38 billion.

As I said before, consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is seen as a sophisticated solution. By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be easier to manage, and we will see an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, reducing the competition significantly.

Hopefully, consolidation will have a healing effect on the backlog which has been dropping quickly since 2015 and has not found a bottom yet. I recommend reading my Part II about the recent third-quarter earnings results.

Fleet status and analysis

1. Drillships

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info

0-rate
1

Ensco DS-4

2010

 10/12 8/19

200~

[Chevron]

Nigeria

1-y priced option
2

Ensco DS-7

2013

 10/12

12/18

~170k (6-wells)

[Noble Energy]

Israel

2x2-well priced options
3

Ensco DS-8

2014

 10/12

11/20

From 620 +14 amort.

Total: 632

[Total]

Angola

"Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018

 14 months option
4

Ensco DS-9

2015

 10/12

1/19-4/19 (1-well)

N/D

[Total]

French Guiana
5

Ensco DS-10

2015

 10/12

3/19

Total: 200~

[Shell]

Nigeria

Contracted to Shell in Nigeria.

5 x 1-y options
6

Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever)

8/2014

 10/12

Mobilizing

4/19-9/19

N/D

[BP]

Senegal

 4 x 1-well option
7 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19

$84 million due upon delivery.
8

Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral)

 12 Under construction

Available

Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20

$165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name

Year

Built

Upg.

Water

Depth

Max

K feet

Contract

End

Day rate

K $

 Location

Info.

0-rate
1

Ensco 8503

2010

 8.5/10

11/18-2/19 (100 days)

 N/D(~95k?)

[Talos]

Mexico
2

Ensco 8504

 8.5/10

4/19-7/19 (one well)

 N/D

[JAPEX]

Japan
3

Ensco 6002

2001

 5.7

12/19

248

+ 17 amort.

Total: 265

[Petrobras]

Brazil

Bonus 15% possible
4

Ensco 5004

1982

 1.5

11/18

204 + 9

Total: 213

 [Mellitah] Mediterranee
5

Ensco 5006

1998/1999

 7.5

8/19

362 + 125

Total: 487

[Inpex]

Australia

12d 3Q'18
6

Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor)

2012

 10

9/19

12-well contract

[Woodside Energy]

Australia

2 x 3 months option

1 x 6 months option

3. Jackups

# Name

Year

Built

Upg

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location Info.
1

Ensco 141

2016

 340/400 8/21 N/D [Saudi Aramco]
2

Ensco 140

2016

 340/400 6/21 N/D [Saudi Aramco]
3

Ensco 123

2016

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

Under-construction

Delayed 19-month

1Q'19

 Singapore Remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19.
4

Ensco 122

2014

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

4/19 (5-wells)

100

[NAM]

UK

 + Various options through 12/20
5

Ensco 121

2013

 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'

12/18-5/19

95~

[ENI]

UK
6

Ensco 120

2013

 Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400'

7/20

110~

[ConocoPhillips]

U.K.

+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
6

Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca)

2013

 400'

1Q'19-4Q'19

Undisclosed

[Mumbadala Petroleum]

Thailand

Plus one 2-month priced and three 4-month options
7

Ensco 110

2015

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

9/20

75~

[North Oil Co.]

Qatar

 1Y priced opt.
8

Ensco 109

2008

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

7/19

 N/D

[Chevron]

Angola
9

Ensco 108

2007

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

4Q'18

4Q'18-4Q'21

Available

[Saudi Aramco]

UAE
10

Ensco 107

2006

 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'

12/18 (5-wells)

(2-wells)

[Quadrant]

[Vermilion]

Australia

 2 x 1 well option
11

Ensco 106

2005

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

1/23

90?

[BP]

Indonesia

 +13x1well opt
12

Ensco 104

2002-2011

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

5/19

N/D

[ADNOC]

UAE
13

Ensco 102

2002

 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

4/19

4/19-8/19

90~

N/D

[Arena]

[Fieldwood]

Gulf of Mexico

 2-well option
14

Ensco 101

2000

 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'

3/19

74~

[Neptune]

U.K.

 + Various priced options
15

Ensco 97

1980

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/18

1/19-2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
16

Ensco 96

1982 2011

 Water Depth Max: 250'

12/18

1/19 - 2/19

65

125

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
17

Ensco 92

1982 1996

 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22

95

[Conoco

Phillips]

UK
18

Ensco 88

1982 2004

 Water Depth Max: 250'

11/19

65

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option
19

Ensco 87

 Water Depth Max: 250'

11/18

11/19-9/19 (13-wells)

N/D

3 P&A and two re-completion wells

[Talos]

[Exxon Mobil]

US GoM

One well and 6-well option
20 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
21

Ensco 76

2000

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

11/18

 127

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia
22

Ensco 75

1999

 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'

9/19

45

[Talos]

US GoM

 90-day option
23

Ensco 72

1981 2012

 Water Depth Max: 225'

11/18-1/19 (2-wells)

67

[Corallian]

UK

Plus priced options for two wells
24 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400'

4/19 (3-wells)

4/19-6/19 (1-well)

55~

[Castex]

[Fieldwood]

US GoM
25

Ensco 67

1976 2005

 Water Depth Max: 400'

12/18

Rig idle and contract discussion ongoing

Zero rate

50

[Pertamina]

Indonesia

+1Y opt.
26

Ensco 54

 Water Depth Max: 300'

9/22

 72 + 5

[Aramco]

Saudi Arabia

1Y priced option

(60d) 4Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name

Year

Built

Water Depth Max

K feet

Contract

End

 Day rate Location
1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22

95+10

Total: 105

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.
2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig

1/22

57

[BP]

GOM

+5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status Location
Floaters
1

Ensco DS-3

 2010 Preservation stacked Spain
2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Spain
3 Ensco DS-6 2011 Available Spain
4 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain
5 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
6 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM
7 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM
8 Ensco 8505 2012 Available US GoM
9 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM
10 Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) 2011 Available Singapore
Jackups
1 Ensco 71 1982 Preservation stacked UK
2 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK
3 Ensco 100 1987/2009 Available UK
4 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore
5

Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora)

 2008 Cold Stacked Malta
6

Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon)

 2003 Cold Stacked Malta
7

Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines
8

Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta)

 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Fleet Analysis as of July 19, 2018:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management
Under-construction 3 2 0 1 -
Total working rigs 38 (+2) 6 6 26 (2)
Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 17

4

 5 8 -
Total 58 (+2) 12 11 35 (2)

Graphs, analysis:

Contract backlog is $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2018, according to the last third -results. Details estimated by fun Trading are indicated below: Backlog remaining for 2018 is about $233 million. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $933 million in contract backlog. Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 47.3% of the total contract Backlog.

October Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions

It was a busy October Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of September is now around ~$2.1 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rates and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore which creates uncertainty.

Source: ESV fleet status 10/29/2018.

Floaters:

  1. The drillship Ensco DS-9 has been awarded a one-well contract with Total offshore French Guiana.
  2. The drillship Ensco DS-12 has been awarded a two-well contract with BP offshore Senegal.
  3. The Semisub Ensco 8505 has been awarded an eight-well contract with ENI 6 wells in the Gulf of Mexico and two wells in off Mexico.
  4. The Semisub Ensco 8504 has been awarded one-well contract with JAPEX offshore Japan.
  5. The Semisub Ensco 8503 has been awarded 100-day contract with Talos offshore Mexico.
  6. The Semisub Ensco 5005 has been sold.

Jack-ups:

  1. The Jack-up Ensco 122 got an extension of one well with NAM in the North Sea.
  2. The Jack-up Ensco 121 has been awarded one-well contract with ENI in the North Sea.
  3. The Jack-up Ensco 102 has been awarded two contracts with Arena and Fieldwood in the Gulf of Mexico.
  4. The Jack-up Ensco 87 has been awardedd two contracts with Fieldwood and Talos in the Gulf of Mexico.
  5. The Jack-up Ensco 75 got a nine-month contract extension with Talo in the Gulf of Mexico.
  6. The Jack-up Ensco 72 has been awarded a two-well contract with Corallian Energy in the North Sea.
  7. The Jack-up Ensco 80 has been sold.
  8. The Jack-up Ensco 68 has been awarded two contracts with Castex and Field wood in the Gulf of Mexico.

Conclusion

Ensco's October fleet status is positive, but provides us with almost the same situation I have discussed in the July fleet status.

While I consider this FSR as a good first-step, It is still evidently insufficient to stop an alarming backlog erosion which began in 2015. The company contracted its jack-ups at a good pace, but the backlog addition is not sufficient to allow a real turnaround, unfortunately. However, Carl G. Trowell, Ensco CEO, is still optimistic and sees signs of recovery in the sector. He said in the conference call:

This has led to increased tendering, and there are now over 100 open tenders worldwide, which translates to roughly 120 years of work in total for floaters and jackups; and approximately 40% of these tenders are for projects of at least one year. More than 40 of these open tenders are for floaters and the remaining 60 are for jackups, which is the most we've seen for shallow-water rigs in over a year.

In addition to the tenders I just mentioned, we continue to see a meaningful amount of opportunities that are not visible in open tenders. We are currently in discussions with customers on another 35 opportunities, and while these discussions are at varying stages and some may not materialize, they represent a total of roughly 35 rig years of work.

Ensco is now trading in tight correlation with the oil prices which means that we may soon expect further downside according to Oilprice.com.

Most of the world’s top oil trading houses expect oil prices to decline next year as slowing global economic growth and rising oil supply is expected to compensate for fewer Iranian crude barrels on the market, executives at the largest oil traders said at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit on Friday.

One thing for sure is that the bullish oil run is weakening as we speak and as a trader, it is essential to recognize this situation seriously. In my part II, I will analyze the recent third-quarter earnings results.

