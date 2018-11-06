Ensco - October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis (Part I)

While I consider this FSR as a good first-step, It is still evidently insufficient to stop an alarming backlog erosion which began in 2015.

It was a busy October Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of September is now around ~$2.1 billion.

Introduction

Ensco PLC (ESV) has been, and still is, one of our long-term investments in the offshore drilling segment. The company is well diversified and presents a solid fleet with about 58 rigs comprised of some of the highest-specification and most modern drillships and jack-ups in the industry.

The recent announcement about the merger between Ensco and Rowan (RDC) that I have analyzed in this preceding article will reinforce the number-one position this new combined company will have in the offshore drilling world with a fleet value estimated by VesselsValue at $8.38 billion.

As I said before, consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is seen as a sophisticated solution. By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be easier to manage, and we will see an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, reducing the competition significantly.

Hopefully, consolidation will have a healing effect on the backlog which has been dropping quickly since 2015 and has not found a bottom yet. I recommend reading my Part II about the recent third-quarter earnings results.

Fleet status and analysis

1. Drillships

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info 0-rate 1 Ensco DS-4 2010 10/12 8/19 200~ [Chevron] Nigeria 1-y priced option 2 Ensco DS-7 2013 10/12 12/18 ~170k (6-wells) [Noble Energy] Israel 2x2-well priced options 3 Ensco DS-8 2014 10/12 11/20 From 620 +14 amort. Total: 632 [Total] Angola "Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018 14 months option 4 Ensco DS-9 2015 10/12 1/19-4/19 (1-well) N/D [Total] French Guiana 5 Ensco DS-10 2015 10/12 3/19 Total: 200~ [Shell] Nigeria Contracted to Shell in Nigeria. 5 x 1-y options 6 Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever) 8/2014 10/12 Mobilizing 4/19-9/19 N/D [BP] Senegal 4 x 1-well option 7 Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19 $84 million due upon delivery. 8 Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral) 12 Under construction Available Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20 $165 million due upon delivery.

2. Semi-Submersibles

# Name Year Built Upg. Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate K $ Location Info. 0-rate 1 Ensco 8503 2010 8.5/10 11/18-2/19 (100 days) N/D(~95k?) [Talos] Mexico 2 Ensco 8504 8.5/10 4/19-7/19 (one well) N/D [JAPEX] Japan 3 Ensco 6002 2001 5.7 12/19 248 + 17 amort. Total: 265 [Petrobras] Brazil Bonus 15% possible 4 Ensco 5004 1982 1.5 11/18 204 + 9 Total: 213 [Mellitah] Mediterranee 5 Ensco 5006 1998/1999 7.5 8/19 362 + 125 Total: 487 [Inpex] Australia 12d 3Q'18 6 Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor) 2012 10 9/19 12-well contract [Woodside Energy] Australia 2 x 3 months option 1 x 6 months option

3. Jackups

# Name Year Built Upg Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location Info. 1 Ensco 141 2016 340/400 8/21 N/D [Saudi Aramco] 2 Ensco 140 2016 340/400 6/21 N/D [Saudi Aramco] 3 Ensco 123 2016 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400' Under-construction Delayed 19-month 1Q'19 Singapore Remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19. 4 Ensco 122 2014 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400' 4/19 (5-wells) 100 [NAM] UK + Various options through 12/20 5 Ensco 121 2013 Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400' 12/18-5/19 95~ [ENI] UK 6 Ensco 120 2013 Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400' 7/20 110~ [ConocoPhillips] U.K. + 2 x 1 Y opt. 6 Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca) 2013 400' 1Q'19-4Q'19 Undisclosed [Mumbadala Petroleum] Thailand Plus one 2-month priced and three 4-month options 7 Ensco 110 2015 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 9/20 75~ [North Oil Co.] Qatar 1Y priced opt. 8 Ensco 109 2008 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 7/19 N/D [Chevron] Angola 9 Ensco 108 2007 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 4Q'18 4Q'18-4Q'21 Available [Saudi Aramco] UAE 10 Ensco 107 2006 Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400' 12/18 (5-wells) (2-wells) [Quadrant] [Vermilion] Australia 2 x 1 well option 11 Ensco 106 2005 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 1/23 90? [BP] Indonesia +13x1well opt 12 Ensco 104 2002-2011 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 5/19 N/D [ADNOC] UAE 13 Ensco 102 2002 High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 4/19 4/19-8/19 90~ N/D [Arena] [Fieldwood] Gulf of Mexico 2-well option 14 Ensco 101 2000 Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400' 3/19 74~ [Neptune] U.K. + Various priced options 15 Ensco 97 1980 Water Depth Max: 250' 12/18 1/19-2/19 65 125 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 16 Ensco 96 1982 2011 Water Depth Max: 250' 12/18 1/19 - 2/19 65 125 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 17 Ensco 92 1982 1996 Water Depth Max: 225' 12/22 95 [Conoco Phillips] UK 18 Ensco 88 1982 2004 Water Depth Max: 250' 11/19 65 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 1Y priced option 19 Ensco 87 Water Depth Max: 250' 11/18 11/19-9/19 (13-wells) N/D 3 P&A and two re-completion wells [Talos] [Exxon Mobil] US GoM One well and 6-well option 20 Ensco 84 Water Depth Max: 250' 8/21 72 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 21 Ensco 76 2000 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350' 11/18 127 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 22 Ensco 75 1999 Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350' 9/19 45 [Talos] US GoM 90-day option 23 Ensco 72 1981 2012 Water Depth Max: 225' 11/18-1/19 (2-wells) 67 [Corallian] UK Plus priced options for two wells 24 Ensco 68 Water Depth Max: 400' 4/19 (3-wells) 4/19-6/19 (1-well) 55~ [Castex] [Fieldwood] US GoM 25 Ensco 67 1976 2005 Water Depth Max: 400' 12/18 Rig idle and contract discussion ongoing Zero rate 50 [Pertamina] Indonesia +1Y opt. 26 Ensco 54 Water Depth Max: 300' 9/22 72 + 5 [Aramco] Saudi Arabia 1Y priced option (60d) 4Q'18

4. Under Management

# Name Year Built Water Depth Max K feet Contract End Day rate Location 1 Thunder Horse Deep Water semi-sub 1/22 95+10 Total: 105 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt. 2 Mad Dog Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig 1/22 57 [BP] GOM +5x 1y opt.

Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.

# Rig name Year Built Status Location Floaters 1 Ensco DS-3 2010 Preservation stacked Spain 2 Ensco DS-5 2011 Preservation Stacked Spain 3 Ensco DS-6 2011 Available Spain 4 Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage) 2013 Available Spain 5 Ensco 8500 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM 6 Ensco 8501 2008 Preservation stacked US GoM 7 Ensco 8502 2010 Preservation stacked US GoM 8 Ensco 8505 2012 Available US GoM 9 Ensco 8506 2012 Preservation stacked US GoM 10 Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey) 2011 Available Singapore Jackups 1 Ensco 71 1982 Preservation stacked UK 2 Ensco 70 1981/1996 Preservation stacked UK 3 Ensco 100 1987/2009 Available UK 4 Ensco 105 2002/2010 Preservation Stacked Singapore 5 Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora) 2008 Cold Stacked Malta 6 Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon) 2003 Cold Stacked Malta 7 Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako) 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines 8 Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta) 2012 Cold Stacked Philippines

Fleet Analysis as of July 19, 2018:

Total Drillships Semi-subs Jackups Under management Under-construction 3 2 0 1 - Total working rigs 38 (+2) 6 6 26 (2) Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available 17 4 5 8 - Total 58 (+2) 12 11 35 (2)

Graphs, analysis:

Contract backlog is $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2018, according to the last third -results. Details estimated by fun Trading are indicated below: Backlog remaining for 2018 is about $233 million. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $933 million in contract backlog. Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 47.3% of the total contract Backlog.

October Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions

It was a busy October Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of September is now around ~$2.1 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rates and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore which creates uncertainty.

Source: ESV fleet status 10/29/2018.

Floaters:

The drillship Ensco DS-9 has been awarded a one-well contract with Total offshore French Guiana. The drillship Ensco DS-12 has been awarded a two-well contract with BP offshore Senegal. The Semisub Ensco 8505 has been awarded an eight-well contract with ENI 6 wells in the Gulf of Mexico and two wells in off Mexico. The Semisub Ensco 8504 has been awarded one-well contract with JAPEX offshore Japan. The Semisub Ensco 8503 has been awarded 100-day contract with Talos offshore Mexico. The Semisub Ensco 5005 has been sold.

Jack-ups:

The Jack-up Ensco 122 got an extension of one well with NAM in the North Sea. The Jack-up Ensco 121 has been awarded one-well contract with ENI in the North Sea. The Jack-up Ensco 102 has been awarded two contracts with Arena and Fieldwood in the Gulf of Mexico. The Jack-up Ensco 87 has been awardedd two contracts with Fieldwood and Talos in the Gulf of Mexico. The Jack-up Ensco 75 got a nine-month contract extension with Talo in the Gulf of Mexico. The Jack-up Ensco 72 has been awarded a two-well contract with Corallian Energy in the North Sea. The Jack-up Ensco 80 has been sold. The Jack-up Ensco 68 has been awarded two contracts with Castex and Field wood in the Gulf of Mexico.

Conclusion

Ensco's October fleet status is positive, but provides us with almost the same situation I have discussed in the July fleet status.

While I consider this FSR as a good first-step, It is still evidently insufficient to stop an alarming backlog erosion which began in 2015. The company contracted its jack-ups at a good pace, but the backlog addition is not sufficient to allow a real turnaround, unfortunately. However, Carl G. Trowell, Ensco CEO, is still optimistic and sees signs of recovery in the sector. He said in the conference call:

This has led to increased tendering, and there are now over 100 open tenders worldwide, which translates to roughly 120 years of work in total for floaters and jackups; and approximately 40% of these tenders are for projects of at least one year. More than 40 of these open tenders are for floaters and the remaining 60 are for jackups, which is the most we've seen for shallow-water rigs in over a year. In addition to the tenders I just mentioned, we continue to see a meaningful amount of opportunities that are not visible in open tenders. We are currently in discussions with customers on another 35 opportunities, and while these discussions are at varying stages and some may not materialize, they represent a total of roughly 35 rig years of work.

Ensco is now trading in tight correlation with the oil prices which means that we may soon expect further downside according to Oilprice.com.

Most of the world’s top oil trading houses expect oil prices to decline next year as slowing global economic growth and rising oil supply is expected to compensate for fewer Iranian crude barrels on the market, executives at the largest oil traders said at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit on Friday.

One thing for sure is that the bullish oil run is weakening as we speak and as a trader, it is essential to recognize this situation seriously. In my part II, I will analyze the recent third-quarter earnings results.

