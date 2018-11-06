Ensco - October Fleet Status And Backlog Analysis (Part I)

Source: Glassdoor Picture: Ensco DS-9
Introduction
Ensco PLC (ESV) has been, and still is, one of our long-term investments in the offshore drilling segment. The company is well diversified and presents a solid fleet with about 58 rigs comprised of some of the highest-specification and most modern drillships and jack-ups in the industry.
The recent announcement about the merger between Ensco and Rowan (RDC) that I have analyzed in this preceding article will reinforce the number-one position this new combined company will have in the offshore drilling world with a fleet value estimated by VesselsValue at $8.38 billion.
As I said before, consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is seen as a sophisticated solution. By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be easier to manage, and we will see an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, reducing the competition significantly.
Hopefully, consolidation will have a healing effect on the backlog which has been dropping quickly since 2015 and has not found a bottom yet. I recommend reading my Part II about the recent third-quarter earnings results.
Fleet status and analysis
1. Drillships
|#
| Name
Year
Built
|
Water Depth Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|
Day rate
K $
|Location
|
Info
0-rate
|1
|
Ensco DS-4
2010
|10/12
|8/19
|
200~
|
[Chevron]
Nigeria
|
1-y priced option
|2
|
Ensco DS-7
2013
|10/12
|
12/18
|
~170k (6-wells)
|
[Noble Energy]
Israel
|
2x2-well priced options
|3
|
Ensco DS-8
2014
|10/12
|
11/20
|
From 620 +14 amort.
Total: 632
|
[Total]
Angola
"Blend & Extend discussion in progress" See SEC filing on 1/16/2018
|14 months option
|4
|
Ensco DS-9
2015
|10/12
|
1/19-4/19 (1-well)
|
N/D
|
[Total]
French Guiana
|5
|
Ensco DS-10
2015
|10/12
|
3/19
|
Total: 200~
|
[Shell]
Nigeria
|
Contracted to Shell in Nigeria.
5 x 1-y options
|6
|
Ensco DS-12 (Atwood Achiever)
8/2014
|10/12
|
Mobilizing
4/19-9/19
|
N/D
|
[BP]
Senegal
|4 x 1-well option
|7
|Ensco DS-13 (Atwood Archer)
|12
|Under construction
|
Available
|
Delivery rig scheduled to be on 3Q'19
$84 million due upon delivery.
|8
|
Ensco DS-14 (Atwood Admiral)
|12
|Under construction
|
Available
|
Delivery rig scheduled to be on 2Q'20
$165 million due upon delivery.
2. Semi-Submersibles
|#
| Name
Year
Built
Upg.
|
Water
Depth
Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|
Day rate
K $
|Location
|
Info.
0-rate
|1
|
Ensco 8503
2010
|8.5/10
|
11/18-2/19 (100 days)
|N/D(~95k?)
|
[Talos]
Mexico
|2
|
Ensco 8504
|8.5/10
|
4/19-7/19 (one well)
|N/D
|
[JAPEX]
Japan
|3
|
Ensco 6002
2001
|5.7
|
12/19
|
248
+ 17 amort.
Total: 265
|
[Petrobras]
Brazil
|
Bonus 15% possible
|4
|
Ensco 5004
1982
|1.5
|
11/18
|
204 + 9
Total: 213
|[Mellitah] Mediterranee
|5
|
Ensco 5006
1998/1999
|7.5
|
8/19
|
362 + 125
Total: 487
|
[Inpex]
Australia
|
12d 3Q'18
|6
|
Ensco DPS-1 (Atwood Condor)
2012
|10
|
9/19
|
12-well contract
|
[Woodside Energy]
Australia
|
2 x 3 months option
1 x 6 months option
3. Jackups
|#
| Name
Year
Built
Upg
|
Water Depth Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|Day rate
|Location
|Info.
|1
|
Ensco 141
2016
|340/400
|8/21
|N/D
|[Saudi Aramco]
|2
|
Ensco 140
2016
|340/400
|6/21
|N/D
|[Saudi Aramco]
|3
|
Ensco 123
2016
|Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
Under-construction
Delayed 19-month
|
1Q'19
|Singapore
|Remaining payment of $6 million in 1Q'19.
|4
|
Ensco 122
2014
|Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
4/19 (5-wells)
|
100
|
[NAM]
UK
|+ Various options through 12/20
|5
|
Ensco 121
2013
|Ultra-Premium Harsh E. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
12/18-5/19
|
95~
|
[ENI]
UK
|6
|
Ensco 120
2013
|Special Capabilities: H S. Water Depth Max: 400'
|
7/20
|
110~
|
[ConocoPhillips]
U.K.
|
+ 2 x 1 Y opt.
|6
|
Ensco 115 (Atwood Orca)
2013
|400'
|
1Q'19-4Q'19
|
Undisclosed
|
[Mumbadala Petroleum]
Thailand
|
Plus one 2-month priced and three 4-month options
|7
|
Ensco 110
2015
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
9/20
|
75~
|
[North Oil Co.]
Qatar
|1Y priced opt.
|8
|
Ensco 109
2008
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
7/19
|N/D
|
[Chevron]
Angola
|9
|
Ensco 108
2007
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
4Q'18
4Q'18-4Q'21
|
Available
|
[Saudi Aramco]
UAE
|10
|
Ensco 107
2006
|Special Capabilities: High S., Water Depth Max: 400'
|
12/18 (5-wells)
(2-wells)
|
[Quadrant]
[Vermilion]
Australia
|2 x 1 well option
|11
|
Ensco 106
2005
|High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
1/23
|
90?
|
[BP]
Indonesia
|+13x1well opt
|12
|
Ensco 104
2002-2011
|High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
5/19
|
N/D
|
[ADNOC]
UAE
|13
|
Ensco 102
2002
|High S., HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
4/19
4/19-8/19
|
90~
N/D
|
[Arena]
[Fieldwood]
Gulf of Mexico
|2-well option
|14
|
Ensco 101
2000
|Heavy Duty, HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 400'
|
3/19
|
74~
|
[Neptune]
U.K.
|+ Various priced options
|15
|
Ensco 97
1980
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
12/18
1/19-2/19
|
65
125
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|16
|
Ensco 96
1982 2011
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
12/18
1/19 - 2/19
|
65
125
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|17
|
Ensco 92
1982 1996
|Water Depth Max: 225'
|12/22
|
95
|
[Conoco
Phillips]
UK
|18
|
Ensco 88
1982 2004
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
11/19
|
65
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|
1Y priced option
|19
|
Ensco 87
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|
11/18
11/19-9/19 (13-wells)
|
N/D
3 P&A and two re-completion wells
|
[Talos]
[Exxon Mobil]
US GoM
|
One well and 6-well option
|20
|Ensco 84
|Water Depth Max: 250'
|8/21
|72
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|21
|
Ensco 76
2000
|Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'
|
11/18
|127
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|22
|
Ensco 75
1999
|Special Capabilities: HPHT Capable Water Depth Max: 350'
|
9/19
|
45
|
[Talos]
US GoM
|90-day option
|23
|
Ensco 72
1981 2012
|Water Depth Max: 225'
|
11/18-1/19 (2-wells)
|
67
|
[Corallian]
UK
|
Plus priced options for two wells
|24
|Ensco 68
|Water Depth Max: 400'
|
4/19 (3-wells)
4/19-6/19 (1-well)
|
55~
|
[Castex]
[Fieldwood]
US GoM
|25
|
Ensco 67
1976 2005
|Water Depth Max: 400'
|
12/18
Rig idle and contract discussion ongoing
|
Zero rate
50
|
[Pertamina]
Indonesia
+1Y opt.
|26
|
Ensco 54
|Water Depth Max: 300'
|
9/22
|72 + 5
|
[Aramco]
Saudi Arabia
|
1Y priced option
(60d) 4Q'18
4. Under Management
|#
|Name
|
Year
Built
|
Water Depth Max
K feet
|
Contract
End
|Day rate
|Location
|1
|Thunder Horse
|Deep Water semi-sub
|1/22
|
95+10
Total: 105
|
[BP]
GOM
+5x 1y opt.
|2
|Mad Dog
|Deep Water Spar Drilling Rig
|
1/22
|
57
|
[BP]
GOM
+5x 1y opt.
Rigs: Classified as Cold stacked, Ready stacked or available.
|#
|Rig name
|Year Built
|Status
|Location
|Floaters
|1
|
Ensco DS-3
|2010
|Preservation stacked
|Spain
|2
|Ensco DS-5
|2011
|Preservation Stacked
|Spain
|3
|Ensco DS-6
|2011
|Available
|Spain
|4
|Ensco DS-11 (Atwood Advantage)
|2013
|Available
|Spain
|5
|Ensco 8500
|2008
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|6
|Ensco 8501
|2008
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|7
|Ensco 8502
|2010
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|8
|Ensco 8505
|2012
|Available
|US GoM
|9
|Ensco 8506
|2012
|Preservation stacked
|US GoM
|10
|Ensco MS-1 (Atwood Osprey)
|2011
|Available
|Singapore
|Jackups
|1
|Ensco 71
|1982
|Preservation stacked
|UK
|2
|Ensco 70
|1981/1996
|Preservation stacked
|UK
|3
|Ensco 100
|1987/2009
|Available
|UK
|4
|Ensco 105
|2002/2010
|Preservation Stacked
|Singapore
|5
|
Ensco 112 (Atwood Aurora)
|2008
|Cold Stacked
|Malta
|6
|
Ensco 111 (Atwood Beacon)
|2003
|Cold Stacked
|Malta
|7
|
Ensco 113 (Atwood Mako)
|2012
|Cold Stacked
|Philippines
|8
|
Ensco 114 (Atwood Manta)
|2012
|Cold Stacked
|Philippines
Fleet Analysis as of July 19, 2018:
|Total
|Drillships
|Semi-subs
|Jackups
|Under management
|Under-construction
|3
|2
|0
|1
|-
|Total working rigs
|38 (+2)
|6
|6
|26
|(2)
|Cold-stacked/Warm-stacked/Available
|17
|
4
|5
|8
|-
|Total
|58 (+2)
|12
|11
|35
|(2)
Graphs, analysis:
Contract backlog is $2.1 billion as of September 30, 2018, according to the last third -results. Details estimated by fun Trading are indicated below: Backlog remaining for 2018 is about $233 million. The most important segment is still the Jack-ups with $933 million in contract backlog. Drillships and Semi-submersibles segments combined represent 47.3% of the total contract Backlog.
October Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions
It was a busy October Fleet status again. The new backlog estimated as of the end of September is now around ~$2.1 billion, with a lot of assumptions regarding the day rates and duration of the contract, which are not indicated anymore which creates uncertainty.
Source: ESV fleet status 10/29/2018.
Floaters:
- The drillship Ensco DS-9 has been awarded a one-well contract with Total offshore French Guiana.
- The drillship Ensco DS-12 has been awarded a two-well contract with BP offshore Senegal.
- The Semisub Ensco 8505 has been awarded an eight-well contract with ENI 6 wells in the Gulf of Mexico and two wells in off Mexico.
- The Semisub Ensco 8504 has been awarded one-well contract with JAPEX offshore Japan.
- The Semisub Ensco 8503 has been awarded 100-day contract with Talos offshore Mexico.
- The Semisub Ensco 5005 has been sold.
Jack-ups:
- The Jack-up Ensco 122 got an extension of one well with NAM in the North Sea.
- The Jack-up Ensco 121 has been awarded one-well contract with ENI in the North Sea.
- The Jack-up Ensco 102 has been awarded two contracts with Arena and Fieldwood in the Gulf of Mexico.
- The Jack-up Ensco 87 has been awardedd two contracts with Fieldwood and Talos in the Gulf of Mexico.
- The Jack-up Ensco 75 got a nine-month contract extension with Talo in the Gulf of Mexico.
- The Jack-up Ensco 72 has been awarded a two-well contract with Corallian Energy in the North Sea.
- The Jack-up Ensco 80 has been sold.
- The Jack-up Ensco 68 has been awarded two contracts with Castex and Field wood in the Gulf of Mexico.
Conclusion
Ensco's October fleet status is positive, but provides us with almost the same situation I have discussed in the July fleet status.
While I consider this FSR as a good first-step, It is still evidently insufficient to stop an alarming backlog erosion which began in 2015. The company contracted its jack-ups at a good pace, but the backlog addition is not sufficient to allow a real turnaround, unfortunately. However, Carl G. Trowell, Ensco CEO, is still optimistic and sees signs of recovery in the sector. He said in the conference call:
This has led to increased tendering, and there are now over 100 open tenders worldwide, which translates to roughly 120 years of work in total for floaters and jackups; and approximately 40% of these tenders are for projects of at least one year. More than 40 of these open tenders are for floaters and the remaining 60 are for jackups, which is the most we've seen for shallow-water rigs in over a year.
In addition to the tenders I just mentioned, we continue to see a meaningful amount of opportunities that are not visible in open tenders. We are currently in discussions with customers on another 35 opportunities, and while these discussions are at varying stages and some may not materialize, they represent a total of roughly 35 rig years of work.
Ensco is now trading in tight correlation with the oil prices which means that we may soon expect further downside according to Oilprice.com.
Most of the world’s top oil trading houses expect oil prices to decline next year as slowing global economic growth and rising oil supply is expected to compensate for fewer Iranian crude barrels on the market, executives at the largest oil traders said at the Reuters Global Commodities Summit on Friday.
One thing for sure is that the bullish oil run is weakening as we speak and as a trader, it is essential to recognize this situation seriously. In my part II, I will analyze the recent third-quarter earnings results.
