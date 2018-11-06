Ensco - Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results (Part II)

I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. However, a cautious accumulation on any weakness under $7 is a possible option.

The company announced that revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 would be just below $400 million, which is another new record low.

Total revenues decreased slightly to $430.9 million from $460.2 million in the year-ago quarter and down 6% sequentially.

Ensco PLC - Semi-submersible Ensco 5005

Investment thesis

Ensco PLC (ESV) is one of my long-term offshore driller stocks, together with Transocean (RIG). Ensco PLC is a well-diversified offshore driller with a sizeable jack-up fleet representing over 50% of the actual backlog of the company as seen below. It contrasts fundamentally to Transocean which specializes in the floaters' segment exclusively.

A simple look at Ensco's fleet status released on October 29, 2018, shows the underlying strength of the company and its future potential in this struggling industry. It has been reinforced recently by the merger between the company and Rowan Companies (RDC) that I covered in details in this preceding article and that I suggest reading.

The recent October fleet status suggests that a recovery in the jack-up segment has been set in motion, whereby the floaters' segment is still in its infancy. The jack-up segment's so-called recovery is mostly concentrated in two "hot" locations, which are the North Sea and the Middle East.

However, this recovery is struggling to spread from the shallow water to the deep sea comes with low day rates that are not sufficient to create a healthy cash flow. The backlog below is showing it clearly.

CEO Carl Trowell said in the conference call:

While signs of increasing customer demand are becoming more visible, we continue to expect that the recovery in the offshore drilling sector will be protracted and phased. The shallow-water recovery is further along this process, with increasing jackup utilization in several regions leading to broad-based improvements in the contracting environment. The deepwater recovery is still in its early stages, as the majority of the floater tenders, both visible and not, are for work starting in the second half of 2019 or later. However, it is clear that we are now in a strengthening phase of the recovery where customers are increasingly evaluating investment in offshore projects.

As I said the last quarter results, while ESV is an excellent long-term investment, it is also a very volatile stock and should be considered as an excellent trading tool until a broader recovery in the offshore drilling industry is materializing. The timing of this elusive recovery both in shallow and ultra=deep water is mainly due to the direction of oil prices, which is hard to forecast.

Thus, I recommend ESV as a hold for the long term. However, a cautious accumulation on any weakness under $7 for investors who already have an ESV holding is a possible option. Finally, I suggest "trading the waves" and allocate about 30% to 40% to trade the short-term volatility by using an approach based on technical analysis.

Ensco - 3Q'18 and Balance Sheet history: The Raw Numbers

Ensco 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,059.0 1,012.0 828.3 814.0 909.6 548.2 504.6 471.1 457.5 460.2 454.20 417.0 458.5 430.9 Net Income in $ Million 260.3 292.0 −2,472.0 175.3 590.6 85.3 39.0 −25.7 −45.5 −25.4 −206.8 -140.1 -151.0 -145.0 EBITDA $ Million 522.5 566.5 −2,351.0 427.4 795.9 247.3 217.2 167.9 142.8 151.7 10.6 67.4 71.4 66.9 Profit Margin % (0 if loss) 24.6% 28.9% 0 21.5% 64.9% 15.6% 7.7% 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 1.11 1.24 −10.61 0.74 2.04 0.28 0.06 −0.09 0 −0.08 −0.59 -0.32 -0.35 -0.33 Operating cash flow in $ Million 427.8 375.1 425.1 233.1 567.1 195.8 83.5 104.6 25.9 89.1 39.8 39.5 -57.5 -64.2 Capital Expenditures in $ Million 516.8 531.9 173.7 158.1 51.3 46.1 66.7 28.6 50.0 141.5 62.6 269.3 62.6 46.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −89.0 −156.8 251.4 75.0 515.8 149.7 16.8 −178.0 −24.1 −52.4 −22.8 -229.8 -120.1 -111.0 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 1.30 1.09 1.30 1.38 1.80 1.77 2.60 2.08 1.85 1.79 0.89 0.86 0.74 0.63 Total long-term debt in $ Billion 5.93 5.90 5.87 5.86 4.91 4.70 5.27 4.94 4.75 4.75 5.10 4.99 4.99 5.00 Dividend/Share in $ 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 232.2 232.5 232.5 232.5 284.6 298.6 300.4 300.6 300.9 438.1 426.3 433.6 434.1 434.4

Note: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and company filings

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues

Total revenues decreased slightly to $430.9 million from $460.2 million in the year-ago quarter and down 6% sequentially. However, the chart above shows a revenue stabilization driven by a recovery in the jack-ups segment which is shaping up since 2Q'17, as evidenced by the recent fleet status.

The backlog as of September 30, 2018, is now at a new record low of $2.1 billion.

In the graph above, the "revenue stabilization" started in 1Q'17, with an average of the past seven quarters of $437 million - which is less than 50% of the 2015-2016 revenues despite the addition of revenues from Atwood. However, the company expects revenues for the fourth quarter much lower and a new record low if we look at the chart above.

Jonathan Baksht said in the conference call:

Moving to our outlook for fourth quarter 2018. We expect revenue will be $395 million to $400 million in fourth quarter 2018, with a sequential quarter decline primarily due to idle periods between rigs completing contracts and commencing new work.

As I said in my preceding article about the second quarter, the period of "stabilization" is expected to take several quarters before we can eventually witness a slow revenue growth shaping up. Day rates are still a concerning issue for the balance sheet and will put more pressure on margins in 2019.

Revenues for the floater's segment were $241.8 million in the third quarter, down 17.2% or $291.9 million from a year ago. Revenues from the jack-ups segment increased 13.2% to $173.3 million from $153.1 million a year ago.

The crucial issue is that the day rate average is still sinking, with a decline in jack-up day rate from 88.2k/d last year to $79.9k/d now. It was even more depressing on the floater's side, with a day rate average currently at $239.2k/d from $334.2k/d last year.

2 - Free cash flow

1-Y Trailing free cash flow ("FCF") is now negative $483.7 million, which is not a surprise in this market environment but quite concerning when compared to Ensco's primary competitors such as Transocean which managed to show a nice free cash flow this quarter.

I have to repeat what I said in the last quarter's results. I do not understand why Ensco is still keeping a dividend of $0.04 per share on a yearly basis, at the cost of $17 million. While it is not a significant expense, it is still an unnecessary expense that should be eliminated until the market fully recovers.

ESV is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Quarterly backlog and commentary

For more details regarding the fleet status, I suggest reading my article about the October fleet Status.

4 - Net debt

ESV pro forma net debt is approximately $4.37 billion, including Atwood and the net debt-to-capital ratio of 35%.

Net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") is now 20.2x, which is very high and a little concerning. It signifies that it will take 20+ years to cover the debt. EBITDA ("TTM") is estimated at $216.3 million now.

At the end of third quarter 2018, liquidity totaled $2.6 billion, including approximately $630 million of cash and short-term investments and a fully available $2 billion revolving credit facility (with no covenants).

(Note: Ensco currently has only $236 million of debt maturing before 2024.)

According to the company:

Under our credit facility we have borrowing capacity of $2 billion through September 2019, $1.3 billion from October 2019 to September 2020, and $1.2 billion from October 2020 through September 2022.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

I consider Ensco, an outstanding company and I am still a long-term shareholder despite the Atwood acquisition, which has been a fiasco in my opinion. The merger between Ensco and Rowan looks different because both companies are focusing on the jack-ups' segment primarily and have a similar business model with the potential of significant cost synergies down the road.

M. Trowell, the CEO said in the conference call:

First, the combined company will be a premier offshore driller, with greater geographic and customer diversity, a proven track record of safety and operational excellence... Second, we will have an industry-leading fleet of high-specification assets capable of operating across all water depths... Third, the combined company will have an even stronger financial position with greater liquidity and improved access to the capital markets.

One prerequisite to the success of this new merger is that the new combined company needs a definitive recovery covering the entire spectrum of the offshore drilling from the shallow to the deepwater and ultra-deepwater. Revenues and margins are still dropping, and I am starting to be concerned about the long-term debt with the declining cash flow. Moody's downgraded Ensco debt early October 2018 while re-affirming Rowan debt.

However, despite improved re-contracting prospects, Ensco and Rowan are facing significant contract expirations through 2019 that will further shrink the combined entity's already reduced earnings absent any significant revival in contract day rates and re-contracting activity. Moody's expects the combined entity's debt/EBITDA ratio to remain highly elevated approaching 10x-12x by the end of 2019.

ESV: Technical Analysis (Short Term)

ESV is forming a perfect ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $9.50 (I recommend selling at this level at least 40% of your ESV position unless the oil prices are turning bullish) and line support at $6.80-$7.10 (I recommend buying cautiously and depending on the future oil prices).

Ascending channel patterns are generally bullish short-term. Hence, it is normal to expect ESV bouncing back from resistance. However, oil prices will be of paramount importance in the next several weeks. Any weakness may trigger a decisive breakout on the downside with a drop to $6 which is the next resistance.

