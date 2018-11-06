Sizing Up BlackBerry's Prospects For Infotainment After Alexa Announcement

As a long time BlackBerry (BB) bear, I can hardly believe I'm saying this, but QNX+Amazon's (AMZN) Alexa could drastically change the infotainment landscape.

On a number of occasions, I have argued that Android P with its Play Store was going to displace QNX as the gold standard in infotainment. Heck, I even suggested that BlackBerry roll its own Android infotainment based on it's secure Android to get in on the apps revolution.

A little background:

QNX today is in something like 120 million cars and most frequently powers the infotainment system. QNX is accounted for in BlackBerry Technology Solutions ("BTS") division.

BlackBerry continues to gain traction in its core businesses - Enterprise Software, BlackBerry Technology Solutions ("BTS"), and Licensing and IP. ... It represents over 25% of BlackBerry's core revenue. This product is primarily driven by BlackBerry QNX. (emphasis added.)

Basically, your infotainment system is a computer with an operating system (QNX), apps like Pandora, and peripherals (DVD, map display, etc.) The problem is that there really aren't many apps for QNX-based in-dash infotainment. Oh sure, GM will include some homebrew apps, Ford will do the same. They'll then toss in a few of the dozen or so third-party apps like Pandora, and call it a day.

But in today's app-centric world, QNX falls short. And this is where Android (GOOG) shines:

Poke around the tablet long enough and you'll find a Play Store icon that ushers you into Google's in-car marketplace. It's definitely not the Play Store you're probably used to, though: Google told us there are "thousands of apps" that have been pre-approved for use on in-car Android systems, though most of the ones I got to try were streaming services like Spotify and Deezer. There are a few limitations to keep in mind, though. For one, Google says - for now, anyway - that you can't download and install apps while you're driving. Fair enough. It's important to note that you more than likely can't interact with some apps the way you would on your smartphone, either. We're told that you couldn't, say, skim through the entirety of your Google Play Music library on the touchscreen to find a song - the experience is limited to a couple of different interactions that are already enabled in Android Auto today. For that, you're better off holding down a button on the steering wheel and asking Google Assistant for some help. (emphasis added.)

But by having a complete integration of Alexa into the very core of QNX, you could have a Cortana-like, Siri-like, or Google-like voice assistant, but better (It's Alexa) right in your car.

I do love "Hey Google", but I've been an Echo user since pre-release in January of 2015. All the voice assistants are good, but this article is not to debate which voice assistant is best, but rather highlight the fact that Alexa, with her app store (called skills), will soon make its way into your car in a native fashion.

Except for maybe music, getting directions, etc., not many of these skills are appropriate for automotive. But, (and this is why I mentioned the BlackBerry/Alexa Enterprise device being co-developed with Amazon,) apps will be written. BlackBerry certainly can't plop an Amazon Echo down on the corporate conference table and call it an enterprise-device with all the secret sauce of BlackBerry without writing some apps.

Hey BlackBerry!

Hey BlackBerry! If you have not already considered it, redirect some of those "enterprise apps writers" to build apps for Alexa in the car. Seriously. And if you have not yet started building an Alexa-centric infotainment system based upon QNX, well, then, I'm disappointed in you.

Note that even with the integration of Alexa by third-party car manufactures, BlackBerry will lose out on the additional revenue since they wouldn't be providing the solution. BlackBerry needs to lead here by providing the QNX/Alexa solution, complete with apps, to the car manufactures. Then let them put their skin on it.

Until this latest development, I was certain that over time, car makers would move away from QNX powered infotainment and adopt the feature-rich (read app store,) Android P for infotainment, whereby cutting BlackBerry out of the picture. But it doesn't need to be this way. Alexa apps/skills can do most if not all voice actuated machine operations, like: turn up the A/C, play Heart to Break Kim Petras, or get the weather conditions for tomorrow.

Where there is a hole in the Alexa skills for automotive is in the display oriented operations, like maps. But this doesn't really bother me too much as those are just so many more apps to write.

Then, what few desired app features can't be mapped smoothly to the Alexa voice SDK, BlackBerry would write those remaining native QNX apps in-house. I would imagine that some of the new Alexa-Infotainment "By BlackBerry" apps would be core and free to the customer. Others would be premium apps, some with a service attached (like current road conditions, etc.)

Within this new infotainment model, I could easily see selling 2-3 paid apps per vehicle at say $3. $3 *3 * 120 million QNX automotive installations is $1,080,000,000. And that's not including recurring revenue from selling services, like real-time road conditions. Also, installations of this enhanced infotainment system on new cars could generate 5x the $3-$5 bare-bones QNX infotainment now commands.

Conclusion:

BlackBerry will lose out in the infotainment space unless it can address the severe lack of QNX apps. I see only two ways to accomplish this:

Create their own Android-based infotainment system. (Use their over-the-air updates to) Push out an Alexa-centric infotainment system powered by QNX.

Today I'm a trader of BlackBerry stock and cannot recommend a buy at this time. But if BlackBerry were to announce one of the next-gen solutions for infotainment mentioned above, I would again become positive on the stock and buy, especially at these relatively low-levels.

If your investment thesis is based at least in part upon BlackBerry's automotive OS, QNX, please consider the information provided in this note.

Invest Accordingly.

