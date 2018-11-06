Sabra Healthcare: When Disaster Strikes

Sabra Healthcare Inc (SBRA) has been a good high yield play in a difficult industry. Bringing a good mix of senior homes and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SBRA has managed to show us that it was keen on getting ahead of its problems. It did miss one though.

Q3-2018 results

SBRA missed consensus estimates by a huge margin.

For the third quarter of 2018, net income attributable to common stockholders, FFO, Normalized FFO, AFFO and Normalized AFFO per diluted common share were $0.20, $0.50, $0.60, $0.54 and $0.55.

Consensus estimates for normalized AFFO were in the 62 cents range. The miss was due to a default notice from its largest tenant.

Source: SBRA Q3-2018 supplemental

SBRA reported that they issued notices of default to Senior Care Centers in late August.

During the three months ended September 30, 2018, we issued to Senior Care Centers notices of default and lease termination due to non-payment of rent under the terms of the master leases. As a result, Senior Care Centers is currently operating the facilities on a month-to-month basis. Deposits were fully exhausted to pay contractual rents and cash rents have been recorded through a portion of September 2018, reflecting a shortfall of $1.9 million in cash rents from Senior Care Centers through September 30, 2018. No straight-line rents have been recorded since May 2018. There can be no assurances that we will receive any additional rent payments from Senior Care Centers during the pendency of the sale process. Prior to termination of the master leases, the annual lease rate was $58.5 million.

How bad is it?

Their largest holding coming in default status is not something that makes investors warm and fuzzy. But there were lots of warnings. For example, in Q1-2018 Senior Care Centers lease coverage was shown to be bordering on minimal.

Source: Q1-2018 supplemental

SBRA also did mention about the troubles they were having with this one on the conference call.

And in terms of Senior Care Centers, they ticked down 0.01 point that’s not really ticking. They had no downward trends. Their coverage is not strong as we noted on the last, and we’re keeping an eye on them. Their coverage slightly ticked up in the current quarter. But, look, they are an operator; we’re keeping an eye on. There is an interested buyer that we’re having conversations with. We don’t know as we sit here today, whether we will get anything done, but it’s interesting enough for us to take a look at. And if we were to do that, obviously our skilled exposure would come down more so than one with our exposure in Texas. On the other hand, with some of the new management changes that are going on, as we said on the last call, there is some real opportunity to improve their operation. So, we’ll see. But, we are a very open minded to looking at the divestiture of all or some of those assets. And as we -- as those negotiations start to materialize, we’ll keep everybody posted on that.

So why the selloff in the after hours

A few reasons do occur to us.

The first being that SBRA chopped its guidance down quite radically considering only one quarter is left in the year.

The second reason is probably due to the fact that SBRA is expecting to collect zero further rents on this. This does seem extreme as with a tenant at just barely 1.0X coverage (0.98X last reported), we are not sure how they go to paying zero rents. Surely, a lower number could be payable.

The final reason may be the price on the proposed asset sale. This is a key point here. SBRA entered into a non-binding letter of intent to sell the 36 Skilled Nursing facilities and two Senior Housing communities currently leased to Senior Care Centers for an aggregate sales price of $405.0 million. SBRA collects $58.5 million of rent on these. This is a very radical cap rate number of 14.4%.

By comparison, SBRA is making investments currently in the 7.0-7.5% cap rate range. What this does mean is that when SBRA exits and redeploys this capital, it will likely permanently lose $25 million of the rent on the capital as it finds more worthy tenants. To put it another way, SBRA's NAV just dropped by $333 million ($25/0.075) or about $1.87/share.

Is the dividend safe?

SBRA had plenty of room on its payout ratios prior to this hit. 2019 numbers though will likely be challenging even if this deal executes and SBRA and deploys capital rapidly. Considering the excess funds SBRA generated so far this year and the housecleaning it has done on the rest of the portfolio, we don't see any immediate risk to the dividend. However, it will be very hard to argue for a dividend raise any time soon.

Conclusion

SBRA was cleaning up its portfolio with an eye to get coverage higher across the board. However, it clearly was not able to deal with its largest tenant in a timely manner. That has used up almost all of the cushion on the dividend. Depending upon when in Q1-2019 this deal executes, dividend coverage ratios may look rather bad in 2019. SBRA has now higher risk and investors will demand a lower multiple to stay invested.

At a broader level, we had warned that when tenants default, properties in this space take very, very large hits. That is why investing in this space should be done with large buffers and with big safety cushion of covered calls. We went into the quarter with $22.50 calls sold against our position. Funnily, we were expecting problems on the Omega Healthcare Inc (OHI) side to create problems for SBRA via sympathetic selling. Instead it was SBRA that dropped the bomb. Our low entry point via sold puts and repeated call selling have improved our returns drastically versus owning the stock directly, but we did exit the stock in the after hours leaving us short the calls.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SBRA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short Position is due to naked calls sold.