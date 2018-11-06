Merger Arbitrage Mondays - November 5, 2018

Merger activity increased last week with seven new deals announced and three pending deals closing. You can find all the active deals listed below in our Merger Arbitrage Tool that automatically updates itself during market hours.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 138 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 43 Stock Deals 30 Stock & Cash Deals 16 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 94 Total Deal Size $1.29 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.16 12/01/2018 30.53% 428.58% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $16.97 10/31/2018 21.39% -1561.52% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $11.45 12/31/2018 17.90% 116.70% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) $46.76 $40.01 12/31/2018 16.86% 109.90% RSYS 07/02/2018 Reliance Industries Limited (N/A) $1.72 $1.52 12/31/2018 13.16% 85.76% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) $62.18 $55.3 12/31/2018 12.45% 81.12% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.03 $6.27 06/30/2019 12.06% 18.58% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPYY) $194.74 $176.28 06/30/2019 10.47% 16.13% RHT 10/28/2018 IBM (IBM) $190.00 $172.24 12/31/2019 10.31% 8.94% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) $46.14 $41.86 06/30/2019 10.22% 15.74%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Twilio (TWLO), Rockwell Collins (COL), Pandora (P), Radisys (RSYS) and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO,COL,P,RSYS,CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.