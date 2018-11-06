How Low Can General Electric Fall?

There could be much more suitable stocks for investors, depending on their individual goals and risk tolerance.

Thesis

After its dividend cut and weaker than expected earnings General Electric's (GE) share price has fallen to a nine-year low. There are several reasons why General Electric's share price will likely remain volatile over the next couple of weeks, and shares could drop even lower than they are right now.

In the long run, General Electric's share price could rise substantially from the current level, if management does everything right and if the investigations by the DOJ and the SEC do not lead to new problems.

For investors looking for exposure to industrials companies such as Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) or 3M Company (MMM) look like safer bets, General Electric is a more risky investment right here.

General Electric has been battling with several problems over the last couple of years. One key problem was weak cash generation, which was the reason for the first dividend cut and which is a key factor for the recent, second, dividend cut. The company has not been able to generate enough cash from operations to pay for capital expenditures, for debt reduction, and for its dividends.

On top of that, there were several other problems, such as accounting issues that ultimately cost General Electric billions of dollars. Constant changes in management have added uncertainty and unclarity for investors. All of these factors combined made General Electric's share price crash to ~$9 per share:

GE data by YCharts

This is the lowest level shares have traded at since April 2009, in the midst of the financial crisis. There are several factors that could pressure General Electric's share price even more in the short term. The first one is tax loss selling: Everyone who bought shares of General Electric at any point over the last nine years is sitting on a paper loss, and the year is about to end. Many of General Electric's shareholders will be inclined to sell their shares over the coming two months in order to create a tax loss that can offset taxes on better-performing investments. This could lead to increased selling over the next couple of weeks, which could shift the supply-demand situation of General Electric's shares into an unfavorable direction.

Another short-term problem is the ongoing uncertainty regarding the investigations by the SEC and the DOJ. The outcome of these investigations is not yet known, which results in a Sword-of-Damocles-like situation for General Electric. After Moody's rating cut a couple of days ago there is also the possibility that more risk-averse retail investors decide that General Electric might not be a suitable investment for them, which could also lead to increased selling and more pressure on General Electric's share price.

The stock price is so low that no negative news could be good news

On the other hand, share prices have fallen so low that it seems that many shareholders have capitulated already. Good news, or even the absence of further bad news, could lead to a stabilization of General Electric's share price, shares could even bounce substantially going forward. When General Electric announced a new CEO, its share price bounced by 10% in early October.

The sentiment is even weaker (and its share price is even lower) right now, so an even smaller news item could lead to a substantial upwards share price reaction. If the SEC and DOJ stop their investigations into General Electric's accounting practices, that would be such a near-term catalyst that could lead to a substantial share price gain.

In the long run, General Electric's share price should rise substantially from the current level

General Electric is, by sales and by market capitalization, one of the biggest industrial companies in the world:

GE Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

None of its peers produce revenues that are as high as those of General Electric, but nevertheless, most major industrial/machinery companies trade at a higher valuation, including Siemens, 3M, and Honeywell (HON). This is easily explained by the fact that none of General Electric's peers has company-specific issues such as accounting probes, constant management shakeups, etc., and also by the fact that General Electric's profitability is weaker than that of its peers.

GE Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

General Electric produces the lowest gross profit margin as well as the lowest operating margin by far, which explains why its net income is so low relative to the massive revenues that General Electric continues to generate. This is a solvable problem, though -- General Electric's cost structure can be changed, and General Electric's new CEO will likely increase cost-cutting efforts over the coming years.

The increased focus on lowering General Electric's expenses bodes well for the company's margins during the coming years, which, in turn, should result in higher net profits.

GE EPS Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The analyst community is currently forecasting earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal year, EPS of $0.87 for 2019, and EPS of $1.04 for 2020. On top of that, the analyst community forecasts a long-term EPS growth rate of 5.5%.

If General Electric hits the $1.04 target for 2020, and if earnings per share grow at a mid-single digits rate beyond that, its earnings per share could total $1.36 in 2025. Issues such as accounting probes, acquisition-related one-time charges, etc. should be dealt with by then, so General Electric could trade at a somewhat higher valuation of 14 times net earnings by the mid-2020s.

This would result in a share price target of $19 by the end of 2025, which would mean an absolute upside potential of ~105% from the current level, or ~11% a year over the coming seven years. I believe that this is not an overly aggressive estimate, as a 14 times net earnings multiple is not an overly high valuation at all. If all company-specific issues are dealt with by then, that seems highly achievable. General Electric does not pay any relevant dividend, so total returns would be ~11% annually under this scenario, which does not seem like a bad investment case.

General Electric also does not have a weak long-term outlook beyond the 2020s. The company plans to spin off its healthcare unit, which means that its main business fields will be aviation, electric power generators, and wind turbines. The long-term outlook (over several decades) is positive for all three segments.

The aviation segment will benefit from rising air travel, as the world gets ever more interconnected and as rising wealth levels in emerging countries drive passenger numbers across the globe. Boeing (BA) forecasts that airlines will spend trillions of dollars on new aircraft over the coming twenty years, as fleets will grow in size and as older aircraft need to be replaced. As a top engine producer General Electric surely will benefit from this long-term trend.

The outlook for the wind power segment is positive as well:

Source: eia.gov

Renewables will continue to become ever more important, their share of worldwide electricity generation will continue to grow. As wind power is the most cost-effective way of generating electric energy from renewable sources (page 5), wind power generation will be a substantial growth driver of higher electric energy generation from renewable sources. This will lead to growth in the market General Electric addresses, which bodes well for General Electric's wind turbine sales outlook through the coming decades.

Wind power will not be the only source of electricity generation that will continue to grow, though. Natural gas and nuclear power generation will experience substantial growth over the coming decades as well, which is positive for General Electric's power generators business. The power segment is not doing overly well right now, mostly due to write-downs, but the long-term outlook is positive: The IAEA forecasts that nuclear power generation will grow through 2030, and natural gas consumption will grow through 2040:

Source: BP

Higher natural gas consumption, mainly in emerging countries such as China, and rising nuclear power generation levels will mean that new natural gas power plants and nuclear power plants will be required over the coming years. This provides a solid long-term growth outlook for General Electric's power segment.

Other industrials could be more attractive investments

Depending on one's investment goals, General Electric may still not be the best industrial at all. The long-term total return outlook is quite solid, I believe, but investors get basically no dividends, and a very volatile share price means that General Electric isn't a sleep-well-at-night investment exactly.

MMM Dividend data by YCharts

Companies like 3M or Honeywell have above-average dividend yields (compared to the broad market), and they have strong dividend growth track records. For income-focused investors, these are much more suitable than General Electric, and their shares will likely be significantly less volatile over the coming years.

Siemens, which is one of General Electric's closest peers, provides a dividend yield of 3.9%, and Siemens is much farther in its process of strategic realignment. Siemens has, for example, already successfully orchestrated the spin-off of its healthcare segment, something that General Electric plans to copy.

For long-term focused investors that are not risk-averse General Electric could be a solid investment that provides ample share price gains, but shares will likely be volatile, and there is (basically) no support from dividends. Depending on the outcome of the DOJ and SEC investigations there could be more negative surprises ahead. Other industrials offer far superior dividend yields and are more suitable for those that seek a sleep-well-at-night investment.

Final Thoughts

Tax loss selling and uncertainties regarding General Electric's credit downgrade and investigations could lead to more share price pressure over the coming weeks. As sentiment is quite bad right now, no more additional bad news could be enough for a share price recovery, though.

In the long run, General Electric could be able to produce solid share price gains thanks to a positive outlook for its end markets and due to cost-cutting efforts that should lift its margins. For those that are not afraid of the risks and the volatility General Electric thus could be a solid long-term investment at the current level.

Depending on one's goals and risk tolerance there could be much more suitable industrial stocks, though, thus General Electric is not a good pick for everyone.

