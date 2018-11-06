Rowan Companies - Key Takeaways From Third Quarter 2018 Results

On November 5, 2018, the company announced a new 60-day contract for its drillship Renaissance with Total offshore Mexico.

Ensco and Rowan are about to merge and form a new stronger company with a combined enterprise value of $12 billion.

Rowan: Drillship Resolute.

Business Thesis

Rowan Companies (RDC) is one of the best offshore drillers that presents a rock-solid balance sheet and a well-diversified fleet as the recent October fleet status is demonstrating. I recommend reading my preceding article about the last company's fleet status here.

The company owns -- either directly or through Aro Drilling -- a primarily large Jack-up fleet, which represents over 90% of the total backlog, including the long-term effect of the new JV 50/50 created with Saudi Aramco which is an unsettled element to evaluate appropriately. I have estimated a backlog of about $1 billion, but it is subject to a lot of uncertainties. The company indicates $0.6 billion but do not factor in Aro Drilling in my opinion.

One crucial element is that Rowan is about to merge with Ensco (ESV) and I recommend reading my article about this merger, where Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each Rowan share.

What defines these two offshore drilling companies quickly is that they own a sizeable jack-up fleet which represents a substantial part of their respective total backlog, while holding, as well, a non-negligible modern floaters' fleet which is under-performing the jack-ups' portion.

Rowan President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Burke, who will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of the combined company, noted recently:

We are excited to reach an agreement to combine our well-respected organizations, enabling both Rowan and Ensco shareholders to participate in the substantial value creation opportunities of a larger, more technologically-advanced and diverse offshore drilling company.

The new combined company will have in the offshore drilling world with a fleet value estimated by VesselsValue at $8.38 billion. However, RDC presentation indicates a combined enterprise value of $12 billion.

The recent third-quarter results are showing some weakness sequentially and suggest that a recovery is on its way but at an agonizingly slow pace due mainly to meager daily rates. While the company is showing a very competitive modern fleet, it is hard to see any spirit in the books, and we are still waiting for a strong floaters' recovery.

Thomas Peter Burke said in the conference call:

[W]e continue to be guarded in the short-term, but are more optimistic as we look to the future, particularly with the strength in commodity prices serving to support increased activity levels from our customers. As of today, all of our jack-ups are contracted or committed, and we've seen some areas with fairly high utilization. Some of our jack-ups do have near-term availability between contracted work and we're working hard on getting those gaps filled. Our modern equipment is preferred by our customers and we are particularly well positioned in harsh environments. Ultra-deepwater drillships have lagged jack-ups in the recovery,

Rowan Companies - 3Q'18 and Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers.

Rowan Companies 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 547.0 508.7 545.4 535.8 500.2 611.8 379.4 351.8 374.3 320.2 291.6 296.7 211.2 241.3 192.9 Net Income in $ Million 123.7 84.7 −239.4 124.3 122.8 216.7 5.5 −24.4 10.3 −28.7 -20.9 112.0 -112.3 -76.7 -144.1 EBITDA $ Million 264.2 218.7 −67.3 280.8 264.7 377.9 134.9 106.5 178.7 133.1 99.2 244.7 30.3 55.7 -2.4 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 22.6% 16.7% 0 23.2% 24.6% 35.4% 1.4% 0 2.8% 0 0,0 37.7% 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.99 0.68 −1.92 1.00 0.98 1.72 0.04 −0.19 0.07 −0.23 −0.17 0.88 -0.89 -0.60 -1.13 Cash from operations in $ Million 244,8 204.0 210.2 338.0 162.9 230.3 295.4 212.0 81.5 57.0 102.5 58.8 -11.8 -34.8 -66.5 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 514,3 102.1 58.4 48.1 32.9 31.5 24.1 29.1 30.9 26.4 21.3 22.0 106.2 41.5 40.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −269.5 101.8 151.8 289.9 130.0 198.8 271.3 182.9 50.6 30.6 81.2 36.8 -117.3 -76.3 -106.5 Total cash $ Billion 0.06 0.20 0.29 0.48 0.60 0.76 1.04 1.26 1.17 1.15 1.22 1.33 1.21 1.13 1.03 Total Long-term Debt in $ Billion 2.81 2.86 2.81 2.69 2.68 2.65 2.65 2.68 2.55 2.52 2.51 2.51 2.51 2.51 2.51 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 125.1 125.4 124.8 127.3 125.8 126.3 126.7 126.0 127.4 126.3 126.2 132.5 126.5 127.0 127.1 Backlog 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 RDC Backlog in $ billion 4,7 4.4 4.1 3.6 3.1 2.7 2.2 1.7 1.5 1.3 1.1 0.7 ~0.9 ~0.83

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar and the company's SEC filings.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow and Backlog discussion.

1 - Quarterly revenues. Total quarterly revenues of $192.9 million were down 33.8% year-over-year on lower day rates and down 20% sequentially.

Rowan reported a net loss of $144.1 million, or $1.13 net loss per diluted share. RDC had a net loss of $20.9 million, or $0.17 net loss per diluted share, the same quarter last year. It was a very weak quarter. The effect of the Aro Drilling 50/50 JV which had a revenue this quarter of $218.3 million may be the reason.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third-quarter 2018 was a loss of $16 million compared to a positive $40 million in the second quarter. The decline was due to lower Deepwater revenues and, higher Deepwater operating costs as the company incurred ramp-up costs to return the drillship Relentless, and prepare a third for service.

2 - Free cash flow.

Free cash flow is an essential financial clue that should be examined seriously. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model is working. RDC has generated a minus $263.3 million in FCF ("TTM"). Free cash flow was minus $106.5 million in the third-quarter of 2018. It is not a pretty picture.

RDC is not passing the FCF test.

3- Quarterly Backlog history and discussion: I have tried (probably in vain until now) to estimate the backlog for 3Q'18 which was not indicated by the company press release. However, if we look at the recent presentation, the company shows that the combined backlog is now $2.7 billion. Because we know that Ensco backlog is $2.1 billion we can finally deduct Rowan backlog which is $0.6 billion. The question is how the backlog has been calculated?

Note: On November 5, 2018, the company announced a new 60-day contract for its drillship Renaissance with Total offshore Mexico. The gig includes three one-well options that can be exercised by other Total affiliates. Operations are expected to commence in early 2019. Daily rate has not been indicated.

5 - Net Debt for Rowan and the combined company ESV/RDC

Note in the conference call about the total cash:

This balance does not include the $90 million cash payment we received from ARO Drilling earlier this month when we sold the Hank Boswell and Scooter Yeargain to the JV. The sale also increases the total amount of shareholder loans due from ARO, from $269 million at the end of the third quarter to a pro forma balance of approximately $445 million. As a reminder, Rowan generates interest income of LIBOR plus 200 basis points on our ARO shareholder notes.

The company's net debt is now $1.48 billion, which is one of the lowest net debt among the five primary offshore drillers. It is the real strength of this company in my opinion that will be helpful in the combined company.

Below is the chart history of the net debt between ESV and RDC.

The future combined company will enjoy a $3.9 billion in total liquidity, and the next maturity is $201 million in 2019.

Source: RDC 3Q'18 presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

One crucial component that characterizes Rowan, above any other consideration, is its excellent balance sheet with low net debt and high-level liquidity as I have shown above.

However, while the impact of the RDC Aramco JV 50/50 has the potential to boost revenues consequently for the next several decades, the market doesn't seem to comprehend its significance long-term, and I am also quite puzzled.

RDC Presentation

The relationship between Rowan and Aro Drilling will grow even stronger after Rowan and Ensco complete the merger.

ESV data by YCharts

Technical analysis

RDC is showing an ascending channel pattern that Finwiz is not indicating. The line resistance (violet) is still above $21 (It is a sell flag) and line support from mid-August to the end of October with support at $15.25 (I recommend adding at this level depending on the price of oil and ESV valuation). The long-term support/resistance is still $16.

