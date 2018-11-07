NN, Inc.: Industrial With Huge Long-Term Potential

Roll-up strategies, by their nature, are built upon two primary pillars: getting the financing in place and picking the right assets. That is never easy. Everyone wants to be the next Danaher (DHR), but the market is quick to punish any perceived failures in leverage driven stories like these. The collapse of TreeHouse Foods (THS) and Installed Building Products (IBP), two prior short targets of mine, show the depth that stock prices can be punished when a roll-up player goes off the rails. However, those two pillars are not equal in importance. In my opinion, getting the financing wrong is fixable – not getting the right assets at the right price is not. This is what makes NN, Inc. (NNBR), soon to be Paragon Global Solutions, different from these two prior shorts.

NN, Inc. has been in “show me” mode from the market ever since it announced the sale of its precision bearing components (“PBC”) business in August of 2017. Unfortunately, so far what the market has been shown is not spectacular. Yes, the company has rotated capital from that more cyclical and competitive business into well-positioned medical technology and engineering assets. Management was content, stating that the heavy lifting was done and the new portfolio and capital structure was solid. However, after a credit downgrade from Moody’s coming on the heels of a major acquisition (Paragon Medical), a banking consortium demanded 10% interest on a second lien loan. Management blinked: they diluted current shareholders. Heavily. After the secondary offering, outstanding share count is set to rise by 50%. Outside of shareholders who caught the bottom and subsequent rally that began early in 2016 (which I was involved in), most shareholders were sitting on losses. Seeing the company dilute them at fifty-two week lows was interpreted as a slap in the face and the last straw for these shareholders. Rather than stick around, they sold and walked away.

After attending the company’s 2018 Investor Day and speaking with management, these investors are making a mistake. There is no going back from the dilution – the damage is done. However, I think this marks a clear bottom. There are a couple of factors in play here:

Q3 2018 will be the first quarter where Paragon Medical Solutions will contribute earnings for the entire period. Business earnings, which have already been healthy, are understated. Margins have been artificially compressed as the company did not lay off staff after the sale of the PBC business – no point in firing staff only to rehire once the capital repositioning has been done. This ends in Q3.

as the company did not lay off staff after the sale of the PBC business – no point in firing staff only to rehire once the capital repositioning has been done. This ends in Q3. Margins have been further held down by significant investment in research and development and capital investment as the company is launching more products this year than it ever has in the past . Operations continue to expand. The following three points is will start a wave of the company lapping incredibly easy comps for the next six quarters. If management executes on its guidance and targets, the market will not be able to ignore continued sequential and year over year comp growth.

. Operations continue to expand. Sell-side analysts continue to underestimate the revenue and earnings potential, including a big miss in 2019. Estimates have not been revised upward despite extremely bullish commentary from senior leadership during the NN, Inc. 2018 Investor Day. The Street is too bearish.

Leverage is well under control and will only get better as the company grows earnings and pays down debt out of free cash flow. Moody’s and other ratings agencies should be upgrading the company’s debt ratings post equity raise. I expect significant ratings upgrades by the end of Q2 next year.

Based on company targets, NN, Inc. is trading at more than 45% future free cash flow yield if it hits its 2023 goals. Even if the company only hits 50% of its stated metrics, shares are materially undervalued versus peers. NN, Inc. met all of the goals laid out in its 2014 Framework. There is a history of business execution here.

In my opinion, the share price is an easy double from here by the end of 2019 if the execution is there. Most research shops agree: the current consensus target sits at $22.50/share, or 74% upside. This is the second largest position I own personally and I’ve been adding extensively at these levels.

Business Overview, The Transition

NN, Inc. describes itself as a globally diversified industrial company. The company operates under three segments: Mobile Solutions, Power Solutions, and Life Sciences. Over time, I’ve come to think of the three core segments as more “end market” related versus thinking of them as producing different products. While at first glance there is little overlap between surgical knives, orthopedic implants, electrical contacts, or a fuel system component (all NN, Inc. products), there actually is some overlap. Company core competencies at the production level: metal forming, machining, and clean room production (surgical grade) are all relevant. All of these products have tight tolerances and purity levels. Failure rates have to be near non-existent.

At its heart, this is an engineering solutions firm. It is not just a production company. Whether that be helping a customer in the research and development phase, starting a pilot program, getting a design to pass regulatory muster, or how to bring an end product to commercial production, NN, Inc. is often involved every step of the way. In most cases, these are low volume, high skill projects from some of the largest names in their respective industries (Stryker (SYK), Medtronic (MDT), Boeing (BA), etc.). For many of these customers, they simply do not have the want or desire to invest substantial capital to be able to produce these small run products in-house. However, at the same time, these multinationals require just-in-time delivery, the meeting of quotas, and products made to very exact tolerances. While the company fills a small role, it is a necessary one that earns a very solid margin profile.

All of this expertise is a major change. Just five years ago the company generated most of its revenue from general industrial products and automotive sales. Today, revenue is generated from more niche fields within CAFE technology, life sciences, electrical, and aerospace end markets. From a cyclical/macro perspective, this positions the company more evenly in what it views as businesses in much different stages of the cycle:

*Source: NN, Inc., 2018 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 8

Underpinning this shift has been major acquisitions and capital investment into medical equipment businesses. As a note on the medical equipment market, this is a business that is not what I would call "deeply cyclical". As the Medical Device and Diagnostics Industry ("MDDI") notes, medical equipment suppliers made it through the Great Recession relatively unscathed. That is readily apparent in the trading multiples of some of these firms. Suppliers like West Pharmaceuticals (WST), Medtronic, and Stryker trade at between 15-20x next year's EBITDA estimates. For what is regarded as "late cycle" those are very high multiples.

In its research, MDDI found that medical equipment suppliers that focused on value-add manufacturing and increased research performed exceptionally well versus those that clamped down on costs during downturns. Capital spending during 2007-2009 actually held up quite well industry wide versus other industrial end markets, a factor that should be supportive of the NN, Inc. bull case if global growth continues to slow.

*Source: NN, Inc., 2018 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 11

The risk here is that these are rarely high volume, multi-year contracts. Given that, backlog and visibility into the business is lower than most other industries. With a real dependence on customer research and development spending, any market situation that causes clients to tighten their purse strings is going to cascade heavily into engineering firms like NN, Inc.

Overall, this change in revenue sourcing is a net positive in my view. These are markets that provide greater earnings stability, higher profit margins, and are less capital intensive. After the recent sell-off, management has received precisely zero credit for this transformation; shares traded at $20.00/share to end fiscal 2013. Compared to fiscal 2013 earnings of $1.03/share, fiscal 2019 Wall Street consensus forecasts $1.61/share in earnings. Earnings per share forecasts are up 56% in 2019 within stronger businesses and with lower leverage, yet the share price is down 38%. And as I’ll talk about later, I think consensus numbers for 2019 are vastly too low.

Timeline Of Events That Led To The Price Collapse

Source: Author Graphic

A little more than one year ago, NN, Inc. was flying high. The market, interestingly to me, took an initial negative view on the sale of the Precision Bearing Components ("PBC") business for $375mm. While this had long been a core holding, management took the view that bearings were too capital-intensive, late cycle, and commoditized. The assets were sold to Tsubaki Nakashima, long a competitor, for a little more than 10x EBITDA. The strategy at the time was that that capital would instead be rotated into other businesses were management felt it would have an advantage within. This turned out to be, as time would go on, a move into medical technology. The acquisitions of DRT Medical, BridgeMedica, and Paragon followed over the next eight months (~$425mm).

Shares rallied into Q3 results, but a miss on elevated expectations - largely in my opinion due to the disposition costs and excess carried general and administrative (“G&A”) costs – sent shares downward. I took a positive interpretation of this. NN, Inc. felt there was no reason to lay off staff that it would have to rehire once it found an acquisition target. Rather than firing and then re-hiring (and lumping the pain into "restructuring" costs and excluding from non-GAAP earnings), management took the long term view.

Guidance was for an excess 150bps of SG&A carried until a deal was made. Putting this into perspective, this crimped near-term EBITDA in Q4 2017/Q1 2018 by ~$5mm per quarter, nearly all of which would have flown through as pre-tax profit. Given Paragon was only partially closed in Q2 of this year, there was some impact there as well.

From this point on (Q3 2017), shares tailed off, likely due to caution from the market on how and when management would redeploy their war chest flush with cash. The acquisition of Paragon Medical was announced; shares popped but then teetered off in the ensuing days. The downgrade by Moody’s sucked much of the life out of shares. Highlights below:

The acquisition of Paragon is a positive strategic development which redeploys excess balance sheet cash into earning assets following the 2017 sale of the Precision Bearing Components (PBC) business for proceeds of $388 million. The acquisition furthers grows NN's Life Sciences business, which would increase from 21% to 35% of sales. Long term, the transaction supports NN's stated strategy of targeting growth within its Life Sciences portfolio. Consideration for a higher outlook or rating could result from achieving debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and EBITA/interest expense, inclusive of restructuring charges, above 2x supported by outpacing industry growth trends. Other considerations include balanced shareholder return policies along with more a moderate pace of acquisition growth.

This downgrade took many, including me, by surprise. Despite very positive sentiment from Moody’s on the Paragon deal, the debt was downgraded. This is despite the fact that pro forma EBITDA (versus when NN, Inc. held the PBC business) was relatively the same. This sentiment carried over into the pricing of the second lien secured term loan, which was priced at LIBOR plus 800bps. NN, Inc. borrowed $200mm under this facility to acquire Paragon. While the sale of the PBC business and Paragon Medical businesses both carried the same price tag ($375mm), the tax impact from the sale, the cost of other recent acquisitions (DRT Medical, Bridgemedica) and expected integration and restructuring expenses all required more money.

This led to ensuing weakness and the announcement of the secondary offering. The moment I saw this offering, I picked up the phone. When talking to Paul Taylor (head of Investor Relations), he said they had fielded several questions along the lines of “Why didn’t those idiots price the secondary back in April?”. And those shareholders are right. Management focused too much on the assets and dropped the ball on financing. The flip flopping since April hurt, and now everyone has paid the price. It is a stock no one wants to touch, especially heading into tax selling season.

Investor Day Bullishness, (Likely) Ensuing Upgrades

All this negativity contrasts very sharply with the company’s 2018 Investor Day. While I went into that Investor Day not expecting to come away with a strong opinion of senior leadership, there is a clear vision here. The overarching theme was change. So much so that the company is planning to rebrand itself completely, changing its name to Paragon Global Solutions early next year and swapping ticker symbols. I don’t view this as a move to bury the past. I’ve spoken often of the focus of NN, Inc. into medical assets, and this rename (which is a homage to the recent Paragon Medical Acquisition and the talent they acquired from it) is just more emphasis on that focus. Broadly, the presentation and outlook can be boiled down to a few points:

A call to the past. NN, Inc has executed on its prior 2014 Strategic Plan, hitting objectives on sales, EBITDA, and operating income. This was done to show a history of meeting its targets.

NN, Inc has executed on its prior 2014 Strategic Plan, hitting objectives on sales, EBITDA, and operating income. This was done to show a history of meeting its targets. Restructured portfolio. The company now owns diversified business at different stages of the business cycle. “The portfolio we want”, meaning no more game-changing acquisitions. Strong emphasis on free cash flow generation and lower leverage.

The company now owns diversified business at different stages of the business cycle. “The portfolio we want”, meaning no more game-changing acquisitions. Strong emphasis on free cash flow generation and lower leverage. Business strategy overlap. Despite diversification, there is a shared emphasis on machining, automation, engineering, and regulatory expertise across segment. Management is trying to draw a link between its manufacture of products like high pressure GDI fuel injectors and surgical systems, so much so that there is some machining overlap where some facilities in different markets can take on overflow work from other segments.

Despite diversification, there is a shared emphasis on machining, automation, engineering, and regulatory expertise across segment. Management is trying to draw a link between its manufacture of products like high pressure GDI fuel injectors and surgical systems, so much so that there is some machining overlap where some facilities in different markets can take on overflow work from other segments. “NN 2.0”. Remember that prior 2014 execution that management nailed? Well, they’ve got this new plan that calls for 20% EBITDA growth through 2023, double digit revenue growth, and a 15% free cash flow generation on revenue target. All of that revenue growth would be organic (either within current business or horizontal moves into business opportunities).

Most of this comes down to something CEO Richard Holder has acknowledged before, and a point he emphasized again. It is all about execution. This management team is trying to show investors that they have restructured their business away from general automotive and industrial into less capital-intensive industries that share a common need: supply chain improvement via engineered solutions. I agree that they are not getting any credit for that, and this frustration is something they tried to get through to attending investors. They want to be viewed as a high technology company. As a supplier to companies like Medtronic (MDT), Johnson and Johnson ( JNJ), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), and Boeing (BA), they have products with low tolerances: less than a micron.

At the same time, management has to realize that they've made a lot of mistakes here along the way. They both invested heavily (denting near-term margins) and spent a lot of money to acquire many companies in quick succession within an area of the market that many feel they have little expertise within. Increased cost of capital should not have been a surprise. Damaged relations with shareholders following the dilution should not be a surprise. While the equity raise eliminates a lot of the balance sheet risk, let us be honest here: great companies don't dilute their shareholders by 50% out of the blue unless they made some big errors along the way.

Forward Outlook, Balance Sheet

I spoke with several sell-side analysts that were present; many were taken aback by how much growth management sees. There was repeated reference to being on a “glide path” to realizing $1B in revenue over the next twelve to eighteen months (see Slide 6 of the Investor Deck). We are coming off of fiscal Q2 2018 now; six quarters from now (eighteen months) is the end of 2019. The consensus revenue estimate for next fiscal year is only $883mm. That low revenue estimate is also pretty pessimistic versus the revenue run rate management mentions in the below slide. A chasm exists between what management is saying is easily attainable and what Wall Street is currently baking into its estimates. CEO Richard Holder noted that they are launching thirteen new programs this year – historically it has never launched more than five. As an example of this, one of these product launches is its new technologies that give it more expertise into large design builds with tight tolerances.

This includes small satellite production. NN, Inc. now has the capability to build small satelitte structures - not just provide flight and power control. This is an end market NN, Inc. believes will grow more than 30% per year over the next few years. See the below from consulting firm Frost & Sullivan that emphasizes the market opportunity:

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Small-satellite Launch Services Market Quarterly Update Q2 2018, reveals that the market is abuzz with major service providers such as PSLV, CASC, Rocket Lab, JAXA, SpaceX, Roscosmos, and others launching a total of 62 small-satellites in the first quarter of 2018. Frost & Sullivan now expects launch demand to increase to 11,740 small-satellites by 2030 with revenues reaching $70.10 billion.

NN, Inc. would only have access to a small fraction of that market, but there is money to be made there. From what has been disclosed, most of this investment has been made toward areas of the market like this: growthy areas that will likely see well above GDP growth rates. Capturing market share is a hurdle, but the capital is being invested in compelling areas of the market.

All of this requires investment. It has been a recurring theme in recent calls that earnings have come in lighter than expected because of substantial program investment – these are those programs that are set to begin meaningfully contributing to the top line. The recent greenfield project in Taunton, Massachusetts is another illustrative example of that investment.

While management did not provide any guidance on a product level basis, it did comment that it had near-term contracts in place that justified the tooling expansion and that it was included in its targets:

*Source: NN, Inc., 2018 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 58

That forward outlook is healthy. “NN 2.0” is anchored by a plan to see 13% CAGR in sales growth through fiscal 2023. All of this growth is set to be organic. There was a lot of confusion on this slide heading into the Q&A session; management broke down “organic growth” and “product and technology extensions” separately. Both of these are, in the view, organic as those are both internally-generated revenue sources. As an example of what “product extension” Means, management gave the example of when they bought DRT Medical, they got a drug delivery device. When they picked up BridgeMedica a few months later they got a drug license. So now they have the ability to put the drug into the delivery device and sell that into the market – something that was before not available to them. Is there some initial capital outlay to get that capital up and running? Sure. Management detailed that they intend to ramp research and development (“R&D”) spending up to 5% of sales from 3% - a factor that would, of course, be dilutive to margin. However, margin is still guided upwards and higher R&D spend is inclusive in guidance. In the long term, the view is achieving 25% EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis; current consensus is incrementally below 20% next year.

*Source: NN, Inc., 2018 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 59

Management spoke of a “linear” move upward in margin to the target range; implying 120bps of growth per year. That puts street-side estimates of 19.7% EBITDA margin next year a little low given current exit rates. That looks like an opportunity for a beat as well. Once again, a big bridge between what management is pushing here and what overall consensus in the market seems to be in the short term where there is high visibility. Based on $950mm in revenue and 20.2% EBITDA margin, I think NN, Inc. generates $192mm in EBITDA next fiscal year, beating sell-side expectations by 10%.

On the leverage side, focus was on getting down to the 2-3x range. That leverage range is generally considered to be around “normal” in the industrials space, bordering on investment grade depending on the end markets being sold into. I found this slide interesting and is one that I think encapsulates why management considered the equity raise. That red line is a “worst case scenario” in which revenue drops 15% in 2019.

*Source: NN, Inc., 2018 Investor Day Presentation, Slide 62

In my opinion, the odds of a 15% revenue drop year over year is really about next to none. Of note, the above 4.75x leverage in 2019 implies $175mm in EBITDA in the bearish case – at least off of Q2 2018 balance sheet ($1,046mm in net debt prior to the equity raise, $829mm after the secondary inclusive of offering expenses). Surprising given $175mm in EBITDA is also 2019 current analyst consensus, but I digress. Also, remember that Moody’s has stated that 6x EBITDA is the threshold for an upgrade. While the ratings agency upgraded to positive, we’re still – for some reason – waiting on an upgrade. See this note from them in September after the secondary offering:

With demonstrated operating improvement from the run-rate impact of the acquisition of PMG Intermediate Holding Corporation (Paragon), NN's credit metrics are anticipated to be supportive of higher ratings over the next 6- 12 months. Yet, the acquisition has historically generated a high level of related expenses over the recent quarters, and incorporates about $33 million in anticipated synergies, which are not expected to be completed until 2020. Consideration for a higher outlook or rating could result from achieving debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and EBITDA/interest expense, inclusive of restructuring charges, above 2x supported by outpacing industry growth trends. Other considerations include balanced shareholder return policies along with more a moderate pace of acquisition growth.

Management, in the above slide, sees debt/EBITDA down into the 3x next year in its expected case. With EBITDA of $175mm (sell-side consensus, bearish case above), EBITDA/interest expense coverage will come in very strong. Below are the debt loads as of Q2 2018 (excluding the Second Lien Facility which is now paid down):

$534mm on Senior Secured Term Loan maturing in October of 2022 (LIBOR plus 3.75%), currently 5.94% interest rate all in.

$285mm on Incremental Term Loan maturing in April of 2021 (LIBOR plus 3.25%), currently 5.44% interest rate all in.

$ 68mm on the Revolver maturing in October of 2020 (LIBOR plus 3.5%), currently 5.79% interest rate all in.

2019 interest expense will be around $55mm inclusive of facility costs. EBITDA/interest expense coverage is going be in excess of 3x. There is – in my opinion – no way that Moody’s should not be running to upgrade this company extensively over the year. The current rating is in no way reflective of the actual default risk.

Relative Valuation: Multiple Expansion Story

The peer landscape includes Teleflex (TFX), SPX Corporation (SPXC), Integer (ITGR), and Parker Hannifin (PH). A few of these are more relevant competitors than others, but I what I think is most striking are the peers that are operating in similar Life Sciences businesses.

Integer, which is one of the largest medical device outsourcing firms in the world, is a major competitor of NN, Inc. in orthopedic implants, drug delivery, and leads. It trades at more than 14x 2019 EBITDA estimates. The margin profile of the Life Sciences business is already very close to to NN, Inc. Both are expected to post margins in the low 20% range next year.

I think the Teleflex story is also particularly important. Back in 2011, the company began to focus on medical devices instead of general industrial and aerospace businesses. Since then, share prices have tripled and trade at more than 18x 2019 EBITDA expectations.

Remember that the Life Sciences segment will generate 43% of pro forma 2018 EBITDA at NN, Inc. This is around $70mm. At a 14x multiple (in line with Integer), the Life Sciences segment by itself is a billion dollar business. That 43% of the business would be worth roughly three quarters of the current enterprise value. Pro forma for the secondary offering (42mm shares implies a $500mm market cap, $829mm in pro forma debt), NN, Inc. trades at 7.6x 2019 EBITDA expectations. There is quite a bit of upside optionality to the trading multiple over time. Even beaten down competitors like Parker Hannifin, which have no medical businesses, trade at 9x next year's expectations.

Risks

There is significant customer concentration here. Within its 2017 10-K, management noted that nearly half of its sales came from its ten largest customers. Post Paragon acquisition, that is likely to have moved up incrementally given the oligopolistic nature of the medical equipment market.

High customer concentration coupled with a business that traditionally sees no visibility gives very little in the way of backlog or future contracted orders. Most recurring orders are made (and delivered) inside of a two month timeframe. Framing this reality against management guidance shows that projections are based upon likely future market share and growth - both of which simply just might not materialize.

Because of this, upside (or downside) is going to come down to execution. The market, as it sits, has very little patience for any more missteps here. While the contrarian in me views this as peak pessimism, I also realize that it is going to take a long time to restore goodwill with both small and large shareholders. Unlike many of my holdings, this is most likely a multi-year turnaround story.

After the dilution, I see little downside risk when it comes to bankruptcy or other such concerns. With interest expense of $50mm and expected EBITDA of $175mm, it would take a stunning collapse to push the firm to where it would not generate free cash flow for further debt paydown.

Reevaluating my thesis here would be solely dependent on earnings results. This is, first and foremost, a story on whether management can meet the targets it gives to investors. My patience is low for further missteps. I see the value in the assets but if management can not drive earnings growth from here the business is in trouble. I want to be aligned with strong operators, particularly in multi-year plays. Especially on the capital structure side, I already know this team has made errors that should not have occurred.

Takeaway

I want investors to revisit Slide 59 and that $1,600mm revenue goal in fiscal 2023. Then, I want investors to consider the 15% free cash flow goal that was also given as a target within the Investor Day. Management, during the presentation, went as far as to call the current level of free cash flow conversion (10%) a floor that will easily be built off of in the coming years. 15% free cash flow conversion of $1,600mm in sales would generate $240mm in free cash flow. Against the company’s market cap of $525mm (adjustment needs to be made for dilution post Q2 close from the secondary), that is a 45% free cash flow yield.

Sure, we’ve got to wait several years to get there, but there is obvious equity upside if management meets those targets. Execution risk is, admittedly, very high. While management has hit earnings and revenue goals in the past, that is no guarantee that happens again today. The medical business, while complementary to its engineering operations in the past, could prove to be a difficult case to crack. I expect management to lean on the staff it acquired in the Paragon acquisition heavily to help it make the transition.

Given the outlook, my interaction with staff and management, and the clear disconnect between preliminary guidance and expectations, I’m willing to stick it out here to see if execution happens as expected. If it does, this is a multi-bagger from current prices.

