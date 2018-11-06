Midterm Elections, Stock Market Returns And 3 Things To Consider

Long-term investors need not worry - equities will almost always provide alpha returns over other asset classes in the long run.

Overview

U.S. stock markets have been driven this year by geopolitical events and tensions including the trade spat between China, nuclear talks with North Korea and even the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. This time around, the focus is more on an internal political event, the midterm elections.

Midterm elections have been in the radar of many broadcasters and investors alike of late and returns that followed mid-term elections in history have been used to compile projections for stock market returns that might follow midterm elections of 2018. Based on empirical evidence and data, a strong stock market rally should follow midterm elections but little has been said and done to form a thesis to predict whether midterm elections of 2018 will bring about the success that has followed historical midterm elections in the past.

S&P 500 average price changes and Frequencies of Advance (FoA) – 1944 to 2014

The above table illustrates how the S&P 500 index, which is used as a proxy to represent the broad market has yielded an average return of 15.3% in the 6 months that followed midterm elections. Notably, this has been a constant feature of U.S. markets as can be observed from the very high FoA of 94%, which implies that the index has advanced 94% of the time in the 6 months that followed midterm elections, starting from 1944.

Dissemination of these historical figures to the public has resulted in investors anticipating a market rally following the elections on this Tuesday. On the contrary, I believe macro and microeconomic factors should be weighed in to form a big picture on U.S. market performance in the coming 6 months. A thorough analysis of different outcomes should enable investors to focus on the right things rather than being optimistic of history repeating itself. Sections that follow will discuss important metrics that might distort or reaffirm the relationship between midterm elections and equity market performance.

Trade tensions

The U.S. and China have slapped each other with tariffs on products worth billions of dollars and side effects include a stock market crash in China and a negative investor sentiment in the U.S. The United States has been keen on escalating these tensions further by taking it up against some of their closest allies including EU members, Canada and Mexico but the focus should be on the trade spat between the U.S. and China as the world’s two largest economies are showing no signs of backing down.

Regardless of which party turns up victorious in the upcoming elections, trade tensions between China could have an adverse effect on U.S. market performance as this will become a burden too much to bear for affected sectors including the tech sector and the agricultural sector. In a hypothetical scenario in which Republicans remain in power, president Trump might be incentivized to carry on with his aggressive trade policy implementation agenda.

While this might benefit the U.S. in the long term, equity market performance in the upcoming 6 months might turn out to be not so much attractive. If Democrats secure power on the other hand, president Trump’s policies will clash against The House and this will create an internal dilemma, which might once again lead to stagnant stock price movements.

Alternatively, trade tensions might cease to exist following midterm elections if the whole scenario was an election campaign starring the president. There is every opportunity for the U.S. and China to sign a feasible trade agreement given how important these markets are for each other.

Investors should focus on deciphering the outcome of the ongoing trade war to accurately gauge a measure of the stock market performance in the coming 6 months. History might fail to repeat itself if trade tensions escalate further and U.S. industries start feeling the heat.

Fed rate hikes

The next FOMC meeting is scheduled for December 19 and the consensus estimate is for the FOMC to hike rates for the fourth time this year by 25 basis points. Investors are still reeling from the Fed rate hike in September, which saw the 10-year treasury yield break the important ceiling of 3% for the first time in more than three months. The stock market sell-off that followed was a reminder for investors how important the relationship between bond yields and equity market performance is.

Investors would be irrational to leave out the possibility of another such sell-off in December. Rather, equities should be priced in for further rate hikes in 2019 and beyond as implied by the remarks of Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman.

YTD rate hikes vs. S&P 500 performance

Areas circled in red depict how the S&P 500 pulled back following the three rate hikes this year. There is no reason for the markets to behave otherwise come a rate hike in December. While rate hikes were not the only reason for markets to tumble as illustrated in the above graph, impacts of rising rates were evident throughout this year. Investors should be mindful of possible rate hikes before jumping into the conclusion that history will repeat.

Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

Corporate tax cuts that were introduced and implemented in December 2017 have boosted corporate profits in 2018 and have helped companies report higher profits in comparison to previous years. While it is true that companies have continued to grow on the back of a strong economy, corporate tax cuts have surely helped the cause.

As of September, S&P 500 companies had saved more than $30 billion due to new tax rules and share buybacks are predicted to reach all-time highs this year, supported by reduced cash spent on corporate taxes.

Annual U.S. share buyback activity

Share buybacks have certainly fueled stock prices this year as companies have been focused on passing on tax benefits to its shareholders as opposed to employees.

Moving on to the next 6 months starting from Tuesday, share buybacks might halt as wages are expected to hike based on contracting labor supply and historically low unemployment levels. On the other hand, rising rates will motivate companies to hold on to their cash balances as well.

In conclusion, apples would be compared to apples starting from fiscal Q1 2019 as the comparison data would represent the boost received from corporate tax cuts in December 2017, unlike in this year wherein comparison data did not include the same as tax cuts were only introduced in December last year. In addition, a possible slowdown in wealth distribution by companies might affect stock prices. All in all, investors should remain focused on these possibilities to gauge a measure of the stock market movement in the next 6 months.

Conclusion

The U.S. economy is growing at a record pace and investors might be tempted to believe that midterm elections might lead to a strong performance in equities over the next half a year, in the same manner in which markets have performed since 1944.

However, investors should not leave behind the possibility of a performance lag in U.S. equity markets based on the three factors discussed in this analysis. While I remain bullish on U.S. equity markets with a long-term perspective on investing, investors with a short to medium-term investment time horizon should consider these options prior to making investment decisions based on historical data.

