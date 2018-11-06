Quinsam Capital - Obtain Investment Exposure To Cannabis Sector At Discount

Quinsam Capital invested in Acreage Holdings in May 2018 for about $1.2 millions, which may bring extraordinary level of profit once Acreage Holdings goes public around November 2018.

Quinsam Capital's 54 investments were already worth about $35 millions as at June 30, 2018 compared to the current market cap of only $34 millions as at November 2, 2018.

The common shares of Quinsam Capital Corporation ("Quinsam Capital") with ticker symbol, QCA, is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

The cannabis industry is in great need for capital, especially in the United States. Quinsam Capital positions itself currently as a cannabis-focused specialty investor providing financing solutions for various companies in the cannabis space. Given the speed that the cannabis industry develops, Quinsam Capital seems to have gone under the radar with its share price suffering a sluggish downturn since January 2018. However, I believe that there can be extraordinary upside to invest in Quinsam Capital at its current share price of $0.29 as at November 2, 2018 given the various factors discussed below such as Quinsam Capital's market cap being below total investment fair value, investment in Acreage Holdings, management's issuer bid program, current capital structure with options and warrants exercisable at above current share price, and dividend to improve total return.

Source: Google Finance

Quinsam Capital's Investments

As at June 30, 2018, Quinsam Capital had 54 investments in the cannabis sector. Among the 54 investments, 25 investments are for publicly listed companies and 29 investments are for companies that are still private. As at June 30, 2018, the fair value of these 54 investments is about $35 millions. From June 30, 2018 to November 2, 2018, the North America Cannabis Sector Index has gone up from 249.79 to 285.41, a 14% increase.

Source: The Marijuana Index

Relatively, assuming that Quinsam Capital didn't purchase any additional investments from June 30, 2018 to November 2, 2018, the existing 54 investments should be worth about $40 millions as at November 2, 2018. Not to mention, based on Quinsam Capital's investor presentation, it is considering about 12 investments every week. The current market cap of Quinsam Capital is only $34 millions, a 15% discount (if using the $40 millions as fair value for the 54 existing investments) not even considering Quinsam Capital's new investments since June 30, 2018, cash on hand and about $3 million worth of other non-cannabis investments. Without considering other factors, it appears that Quinsam Capital's shares are trading at a significant discount from the investments it owns.

Source: Quinsam Capital's Management Discussion & Analysis for the Period Ended June 30, 2018

Acreage Holdings IPO

Quinsam Capital invested in Acreage Holdings Inc., a large multi-state cannabis operator in the United States, in May 2018 for the total of about $1.2 million. Acreage Holdings operates in about 13 states in the United States and is backed by former United States House Speaker John Boehner, former Prime Minister of Canada Brian Mulroney, former Governor of Massachusetts William Weld, former Chairman CEO of tw telecom (formerly Time Warner Telecom) Larissa Herda, former IBM Chief Financial Officer Douglas Maine. The valuation of large multi-state cannabis operators have gone up significantly since May 2018. Curaleaf Holdings Inc. went public on October 29, 2018 on Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for a US$4.5 billion valuation. Acreage Holdings is likely to seek similar or higher valuation. This investment of Acreage Holdings alone can potentially bring to Quinsam Capital tremendous gain once Acreage Holdings completes IPO in November 2018. The U.S. mid-term election results on November 6, 2018 can further push Acreage Holdings' valuation up.

Source:

Globe Newswire

investors.com

Management's Issuer Bid

On July 30, 2018, Quinsam Capital initiated an issuer bid to purchase back up to 5% of its outstanding shares as its management believes that the share price is not fairly valued the market. This issuer bid should at least sustain the current market price of $0.29 if not pushing the share price further up.

Source: Quinsam Capital's Issuer Bid

Options and Warrants Outstanding

As at June 30, 2018, Quinsam Capital had 9,098,000 options outstanding. Among these options, only 898,800 options (less than 10% of the options) are exercisable at $0.10, a price lower than the current share price of $0.29. The weighted average exercise price is $0.44. This indicates minimal potential dilution from stock options exercise at the current share price.

As at June 30, 2018, Quinsam Capital had 51,621,163 warrants outstanding. Among these warrants, only 22,440 warrants (less than 0.1% of the warrants) are exercisable at $0.25, a price lower than the current share price of $0.29. The weighted average exercise price is $0.46. This also indicates minimal potential dilution from warrant exercise at the current share price. Not to mention, Quinsam Capital would receive large amount of cash to use for its operations if warrants are exercised, which would further improve its liquidity position.

Source: Quinsam Capital's Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended June 30, 2018

Other Factors to Consider

On top of the above discussed, Quinsam Capital currently pays quarterly dividends of $0.00125 per share representing a dividend yield of about 1.7% at the current share price of $0.29, which improve shareholders' total return. In addition, as per Quinsam Capital's website and Linkedin, its CEO, Roger Dent, has over 30 years of experience in investing with small cap companies and has MBA from Harvard Business School graduating at top 5% of the class. Such work experience and education experience brings extremely valuable network for Quinsam Capital to continuously discover new investment opportunities and execute its strategy. In addition, Quinsam Capital's balance sheet looks fairly clean with only small amount of liabilities mostly offset by other current assets.

Source: Quinsam Capital's Webiste

Conclusion

Quinsam Capital has a variety of investments in the cannabis sector including both publicly traded companies and private companies. For retail investors that are not accredited investors, Quinsam Capital can be a good option to gain exposure to the private companies such as Acreage Holdings that only accredited investors can invest into. Given where Quinsam Capital's share price is at currently compared to what its investments are actually worth, it can be a good opportunity to buy with downside protection from management's issuer bid and no dilution from stock option and warrant exercise at the current share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in QCAAF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.