Ciner Resources: A Below-Par Q3, Caution Required

Production issues could be a drag in the long term, and investors need to monitor this area carefully.

Ciner Resources (CINR) reminds me a lot of Compass Minerals (CMP), which I discussed recently. Both companies have cost-advantaged mines from which they extract their respective commodities (trona and salt). However, over the past 18 months, both Ciner and Compass have experienced production issues, both mechanical and, of late, ore quality related.

Ore quality, in fact, was responsible for Ciner's disappointing production volumes in Q3. High soda ash selling prices mean that the company still covers its distributions (9% yield at present), but for Ciner to be a long term investment, the production issues need to be fixed. As with Compass, I'm giving Ciner the benefit of the doubt once more, but I'll be watching Q4 production very closely.

Q3 Production: Another Miss

The second quarter had been plagued by longer than expected maintenance works. However, things seemed to be back on track in the summer, as indicated by management during the Q2 earnings call.

Unfortunately, it looks like other issues have appeared since then, this time not mechanical but linked to trona ore quality. Ciner encountered lower trona grades during Q3, resulting in lower soda production.

(Author's work based on company's 10Q)

While the ore to ash ratio is actually in line with earlier quarters, it seems that the degradation occurred during the quarter (with further impacts expected in Q4):

Our volumes sold decreased primarily due to ore grade degradation experienced during the quarter which resulted in lower soda ash production. (Source: Q3 results press release)

Soda Ash Selling Prices Saved The Day

For now, Ciner has been able to limit the damage to its P&L thanks to supportive soda ash prices, both domestically and internationally. In 2018, there has also been some improvement to the geographic mix, as Ciner increased its domestic sales in the U.S., which command higher prices than exports:

(Source: Q3 results press release. Note: international prices were overstated in 2017, with some freight costs included in the sales price)

Thanks to this price effect offsetting the lower volumes, Ciner was able to cover the distributions on a "distributable cash flow" basis, but only just (103% coverage):

(Author's work based on company's 10Q. Note: Q2 coverage was boosted by a litigation settlement)

Looking Ahead: Supportive Prices In Q4, But Production Will Keep Weighing

Prices are expected to remain supportive in Q4. Ciner will also keep pushing for more domestic sales. Such was the company's message in their revised 2018 outlook:

We expect our total volume sold to be down 3% to 5% compared to the previous estimate of down 1% to 3%.

compared to the previous estimate of down 1% to 3%. We expect domestic volume to increase by 150,000 to 175,000 short tons compared to the previous estimate of increasing 125,000 to 150,000 short tons.

by 150,000 to 175,000 short tons compared to the previous estimate of increasing 125,000 to 150,000 short tons. We expect domestic pricing to be flat compared to the previous estimate of down 1% to 3%.

We expect international prices to be up 4% to 6% compared to the previous estimate of up 2% to 4%.

(Source: Q3 results press release)

Longer term, the problem is that if Ciner fails to improve the production volumes, the company won't be able to increase its distributions, and, more worryingly, will struggle in case the pricing environment became less favorable. Soda ash demand benefits from solid macro trends, with emerging markets driving the demand for the commodity. However, an economic downturn would undoubtedly depress prices as the demand for soda ash in glass production is dependent on cyclical markets like construction. Ciner needs to get its act together quickly with regard to production, to avoid being overly exposed to an adverse change in prices in the next recession.

The Balance Sheet Remains Very Solid

On the plus side, Ciner was able to deleverage an already solid balance sheet during the quarter, repaying a net $38.5m of its credit facility as per the 10Q report. This was made possible by working capital improvements, with parent CIDT finally paying down their receivables - something I had been keeping a close eye on in previous quarters:

(Source: company's 10Q)

To a certain extent, the balance sheet's solidity buys time for Ciner in case the next few quarters disappoint.

Takeaways

That Ciner Resources managed to remain well profitable in Q3 despite the production issues is testament to the cost advantages enjoyed by the business.

However, ore quality can be a lasting problem and investors cannot be at peace as long as the recurring production issues are not fixed. Reliable production is key to be able to grow the business and withstand less favorable pricing conditions when they come.

Before the Q3 earnings release, I was thinking of increasing my position but will now wait until at least the Q4 update to make a decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.