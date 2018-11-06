Fresh Data-Based Insight On Ultra Clean Holdings

I'm not seeing material gains in the company's value despite the recent period of very high sales volume.

The stock rallied for a triple bagger from there and has since given back all of its gains, hitting lows 30% below my sell call.

I wrote a sell opinion on UCTT back in 2017 while the stock was $13.34 per share.

When I wrote in March of 2017 the stock was at $13 per share and just picking up price momentum as product sales began to climb at Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc (UCTT).

From the moment I concluded the article with a Sell opinion, the stock went on to nearly triple in price before sliding down to $9 per share this year.

You may be holding or considering the stock of UCTT. In this article, I provide you with data which may help with your due diligence. My conclusion for this stock is Avoid due to poor profit margins.

How Is UCTT Doing In 2018?

UCTT Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The chart data is from the company's 10-Q and 10-K reports available from the SEC's Edgar filings database for UCTT. I will deal with each line above in its turn from the chart's top to bottom.

First line: The question about UCTT is whether or not this is a good investment. So does the company make money?

We can see the company's cash is at $141M. A great proportion of cash was raised in the company's public stock offering of 4.7M shares at $21 each which took place during January of 2018. The stock offering makes up $98.7M of $141M cash in the coffers.

Second line: On the next line we see the company's tangible book value is $324M. Removing the cash hoard from the figure we have ($324M - $141M =) $183M which represents the book value of the company's plant, property, and equipment. The company's tangible book value grew from $50M to $183M, or by $133M, on the last two year's $1.5 billion in sales.

Less than 10% of sales revenue during the company's big sales bonanza has accrued to the company's bottom line net worth. This is a problem because a business usually has the benefit of pricing power and a real profit making opportunity when demand spikes.

Third line: The company's Cash from Operations can be seen to have hit a quarterly maximum of $15M and the most recent quarter reported a loss of $17M on operations. Therefore the company was selling their products for less than the cost to produce them and run the business for the period.

Fourth line: While the company's sales were increasing the firm's managers took the opportunity to get some cash into the company by issuing stock (as mentioned above) -- so you can see shares outstanding today are up to 38.94M from 32M before the rally, diluting each share's claim on the business by 20%.

What About All Of The Hype From Growing Sales?

The company has quadrupled sales since 2016. Sounds good, doesn't it? Too bad they haven't accrued much cash through these sales.

The chart below shows the reason sales have not contributed to growing shareholder wealth:

It turns out the firm's profit margin is too low and as a result the company did not gain a substantial amount of cash despite the great increase in product sales. The required expenditures for keeping up on research, administration, and plant investments are keeping a tight pace with profits.

The chart below tells the story of quadrupling sales (blue line) while profit margins don't expand enough to add up to substantial cash earnings (red line) and the free cash flow generated by the company (in orange) is reporting negative incomes, actually indicating the business was bleeding red ink last quarter.

UCTT Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

How Come The Profit Margin Is Low

UCTT provides manufacturing equipment.

I hypothesis intense competition in the capital equipment production industry for semiconductor applications is suppressing UCTT's ability to achieve adequate profit margins and generate owner's earnings.

For these reasons, UCTT does not make a sensible long-term investment because all of their profit making opportunity is squished into lowering equipment prices for their customers. I conjecture the firm's Profit margins are low because UCTT has failed to persuade customers to pay a worthwhile premium for their brand equipment.

UCTT data by YCharts

The stock has returned to the price it traded at back in 2017.

The question is whether or not there is an opportunity for great long-term investment results in UCTT at today's price..

Final Word

I rate UCTT an Avoid because of the demonstrated poor earnings power: Despite quadrupling sales over the last year's time, the company failed to generate meaningful cash surpluses or accrue adequate value in the form of net worth. Unless the firm improves its ability to accrue equity the outlook for UCTT stock remains dismal.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

