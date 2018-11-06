Why Aurora Cannabis May Have KO'd Canopy Growth

source: seeking alpha

For some time Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has struggled to gain the type of media coverage Canopy Growth has enjoyed, primarily because of the highly covered $4 billion in investment Constellation Brands Inc. made in Canopy.

What isn't recognized as much is while Aurora Cannabis was on the ropes, it was allowed to recover, and not soon afterwards, starting taking charge of the ongoing battle for supremacy in the cannabis sector by aggressively making acquisitions that have allowed it to add a lot more production capacity, which when it reaches its full potential, will reach about 700,000 kilograms per year. Canopy Growth on the other hand, as it stands today, is projected to have the ability to produce, at full capacity, from 450,000 to 500,000 kilograms annually.

With virtually no end in sight for cannabis demand over the next several years at least, and as more states and countries make it legal, probably many years after that, Aurora has positioned itself strongly for a prolonged period of growth.

This is not only true for the long term, but I believe probably for the short term as well, as the company is expected to produce 100,000 kilograms a year by the end of 2018, and ramp it up from there.

The fallacy that cannabis is a commodity business

It's puzzling to me to see so many pundits and analysts talk about cannabis rapidly degrading into a commodity business, primarily on the assumption supply and demand will align with one another in the not too distant future, which will put downward pressure on prices, margins and earnings.

The problem with that scenario isn't that it could possibly play out that way, but many are shortening the time frame it'll happen to as soon as a couple of years.

At issue is those models are being built around the current legal framework, rather than the one that will emerge in the years ahead, which will be that most countries will end up legalizing pot at the recreational and/or medical levels. That means it's literally impossible to make any projections or estimates as to future potential past a year or two at best. Even that will be subject to rapid change as the legal environment changes for pot.

Why that matters is the idea of cannabis becoming commoditized over the next couple of years is ludicrous, and even within the next four years it's highly unlikely to reach that status because demand is going to rise significantly from the increasing legalization of pot around the world.

There is one thing all investors can reliably count on concerning cannabis, and that is it's going to be legalized in many countries. Why am I so sure of that? Because the increasing government debt and unfunded liabilities concerning pension plans is taking a heavy toll on budgets, which can't meet their obligations without going further into debt. Governments are getting desperate because of the inevitable backlash that will come if expectations aren't able to be met concerning the people in any country. By backlash I'm not just talking about grumbling, but taking action to replace politicians, or in some instances, the overall government.

Cannabis sales are one of the major new sources of tax revenue that will at least help to alleviate some of the pressure associated with debt and pension obligations. One thing that is very predictable in history is that once government finds a means of safely finding new tax revenue, it'll do almost anything to make it happen. For that reason, it's very safe to build our growth models upon the legalization of marijuana in many countries.

That in turn means demand will continue to soar for a long time into the future. I believe cannabis producers will struggle to meet that demand, which plays well into the potential growth inherent in the production capacity Aurora Cannabis will have in the future.

By the time there is enough supply to meet demand, there will certainly be a lot of ways to brand various products, which should provide pricing power and healthy margins and earnings.

Another factor on the potential for the pot business to be commoditized as it relates to Aurora, is management has stated its future will be tied more to medical demand than it will be to recreational demand. Assuming that's how it plays out, the company won't be impacted as much by others by dried pot demand from the recreational segment of the market; that is where the most risk to becoming a commodity market comes from.

Companies that will eventually be at risk to low prices and margins will be those that have significant exposure to the recreational, dry cannabis segment. Over the long term I don't see that being the case with Aurora Cannabis. Even in the short term the company will benefit from recreational sales because supply isn't able to keep up with demand, and isn't likely for a couple of years. This is only taking Canada into account.

What the market isn't considering with Aurora

There are a couple of things the market isn't taking into account with Aurora, and they may represent the most value for the company in the future.

First is the fact there hasn't been any media-worthy events that have propelled it to a more expansive branding level with the public. That suggests to me when that happens, and it will at some point, Aurora will significantly leverage its brand to a much wider audience, attracting much more investment.

To be clear, when I say media-worthy event, I'm talking about partnerships or investments with or from well-known brands. Canopy Growth had its day in the sun with Constellation Brands, Aurora has yet to do the same. It is inevitable that it will happen.

The other little-known value not taken into consideration by most is the patents the company has filed. While management won't comment on the patents, there can be no doubt some of these will represent potentially large revenue streams in the future, especially in relationship to the medical segment.

Also important is Aurora isn't likely to be over its acquisition spree yet, and what it buys will determine its future growth potential as well. It has entered into a variety of verticals and markets associated with the cannabis sector, and if demand appears to be poised for even longer term growth than the market assumes at this time, it wouldn't surprise me to see it buy more production capacity via another acquisition or two.

As for the concerns raised by some with dilution, it's not something I care about at all over the next several years. Some have suggested its destroying shareholder value by its actions, but I totally disagree with that assessment.

Why I disagree is because it's far too early in the game to legitimately draw that conclusion. There is so much more growth in demand to come, that the idea of putting a number on the revenue the company can generate in the years ahead can't be taken seriously. We are at the early stage of industry growth, and it'll take many years before we really have a grasp at the upward revenue potential represented in it.

The reason why so many have drawn some of these faulty conclusions is because they've limited their models primarily to Canada, and to a lesser degree, the U.S. The overall cannabis market is vastly larger than that, and even in North America there's a lot more growth to come before it starts to level off.

As for the company's production capacity, when demand does continue to grow around the world, when its supply exceeds all other producers, it'll become the primary company to look to to ensure a predictable and consistent supply.

Conclusion

Since Canopy Growth did take the early lead in mind share in the cannabis industry from the investment from Constellation Brands, which recently closed, there aren't a lot more major events that could happen that would drive interest in the company further. From a marketing and branding point of view, the company has peaked at the macro level, by which I mean it could brand many individual products in the future, but its overall brand has enjoyed a period where it stood almost alone in the industry, but is coming to an end.

What that means concerning Aurora Cannabis is it has yet to experience a major event that will further leverage and trigger its brand, that will result in many more people being aware of its brand.

That, combined with its market-leading supply, will be a major catalyst for future growth. I believe this will be the knock out punch to Canopy Growth, which will be relegated to second or third place in the pecking order for cannabis companies most desirable to invest in.

By Canopy Growth's failure to throw Aurora Cannabis to the mat while it could, it has given the opportunity for it to become the leading cannabis producer in the world. I see it outperforming Canopy Growth for those holding for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.