Backing Off Our Buy Rating, W.P. Carey's Dividend Is Covered, But International Exposure Adds Risk

We're pulling our prior rating and just going to a neutral outlook.

The dividend remains covered, so buy-and-hold investors will most likely just want to stay put.

However, the recent downside in VNQ, IFEU, and TLT is flashing some strong warning signals to investors.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

We've previously mentioned W.P. Carey (WPC) as a great REIT for income investors. They carry a solid dividend yield, have reasonable coverage, and have a global platform to provide diversification. WPC didn't cease to be a great REIT, but it ceased to offer a great value. We'll break this analysis down into two parts. The first part demonstrates the factors leading up to our decision to buy shares. The second part demonstrates why we dropped WPC to a neutral rating at $67.15.

W.P. Carey Brief Introduction

This brief introduction will use valuations as of 8/26/2018, which is when we decided WPC offered an attractive risk-adjusted return.

WPC usually trades on a modest correlation to the other triple net lease REITs. That makes sense since they are operating in the same general area. Their correlation broke down over the last 2 months (as of 8/26/2018) with WPC underperforming by a notable margin:

Following that underperformance, we see WPC trading at a modestly lower multiple of FFO than Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN). However, we believe WPC belongs in the same sentence as those stellar REITs.

We also included the performance of VEREIT (VER) to provide another triple-net lease REIT for comparison.

The recent underperformance of WPC can be attributed to the market focusing on concerns about Europe. Europe’s market valuation for REITs was much more stable than the domestic market, as shown by a comparison of index ETFs:

VNQ, the blue line, is the largest REIT index for domestic REITs. The orange line represents a fund for Europe. Europe has underperformed lately after having a more less volatile start to the year.

WPC’s portfolio is unique for having about 30% of their revenue coming from Europe:

The inclusion of Europe as part of their portfolio can be attractive for investors who are mixing WPC with other triple net lease REITs. It causes their share price to occasionally detach from peers. It also gives them a better position for withstanding recessions because they are in more markets.

The portfolio is also thoroughly diversified by property type. The largest single type is industrial. Industrial properties can be more exposed to the risk of recessions, but WPC is signing tenants to long-term leases. As you might have heard, the industrial subsector has also been performing very well for the last several years. This is a solid way to get exposure to that space while getting a high dividend yield and the assurance of long lease terms:

WPC wouldn’t have been on our radar a few years ago. We try to avoid REITs that are heavily invested in managing non-traded REITs. The logic for that is simple. Non-traded REITs are generally much worse than traded REITs. Why are they worse? Because non-traded REITs are generally sold to clients with a kickback of around 10% split between the advisor and his employer. Imagine buying a REIT with a 10% trading commission on your purchase price. It wrecks the potential for future returns. The non-traded REITs are also able to hide from the prying eyes of good analysts. They don’t have to worry about a good analyst coming in to point out that management is looting the company. Is it any surprise we dislike non-traded REITs?

WPC was previously invested in managing non-traded REITs, but management made the decision to close the door on that chunk of the business. In doing so, they earned our respect. You can see their improvements over the last 6 years in the slide below:

WPC is transitioning to a pure play triple net lease REIT with international exposure. The result is a dramatically simpler REIT with a much greater appeal to a wider audience. Many investors are already familiar with triple net lease REITs and many of them don’t have enough exposure to international markets. The new WPC should be a great fit.

Dividend History

Triple net lease REITs can be evaluated harshly based on their dividend history. WPC earns outstanding marks here. They aren’t quite Realty Income Corporation or National Retail Properties, but they are extremely close:

20 years of dividend growth should certainly count for something with REIT investors. Following their conversion to a REIT in 2012, the dividend growth ramped up.

Investors buying into WPC should expect dividend growth to continue, though at a modest rate. The majority of the return here for a long-term investor should come from the current income with a moderate amount coming from dividend growth. For investors hunting for a higher yield security that still comes in with a risk rating below 3, WPC should be a favorite.

Balance Sheet

We see WPC’s balance sheet being slightly more leveraged than O, NNN, and STOR but they’ve still earned a solid BBB credit rating. That matches up with our internal assessment on their leverage.

Updated Outlook

We have W.P. Carey (WPC) continuing to rally despite major headwinds to the related indexes:

For a comparison on the international exposure, this is WPC's exposure:

The top 3 foreign countries are the UK, France, and Germany.

We assess how investors are treating publicly traded real estate in those markets by looking at the returns on the iShares Europe Developed Real Estate ETF (IFEU). The allocation map for IFEU is shown below:

Again we have the top 3 as the UK, Germany, and France.

IFEU has been plunging lately and should be dragging WPC lower, but WPC continues to outperform and reached our hold target price of $67.15.

Using Peers and ETFs to Find Entry and Exit Points

Some investors are going to assume that correlation among similar REITs is the most natural thing in the world. Others will assume that the market is perfectly efficient and that doing anything other than buying index funds is a useless activity.

We've found monitoring valuations throughout the subsectors can be an extremely important part of setting targets for entry and exit.

The following table demonstrates how well this technique has worked for us using only our closed positions:

We've gotten caught with our hand in the cookie jar a few times. The most notable loss was in CBL Properties (CBL). The impact wasn't substantial since we only had a 0.3% weight on the position. At a weight of 0.3%, the 22.4% decline represents about .06% of our portfolio value. It is only a little more than a rounding error in our results, but it was still embarrassing.

On the other hand, we had great success using these methods in trading shares of other mall REITs such as Taubman Centers (TCO), PREIT (PEI), and Simon Property Group (SPG). When it comes to triple net lease REITs, these same factors gave us the warning to close out of our positions in National Retail Properties and STORE Capital (STOR) in late summer of 2016.

Conclusion

W.P. Carey is still a great REIT. However, the recent downside in VNQ, IFEU, and TLT is flashing some strong warning signals to investors. We regularly combine these signals with our fundamental analysis to determine when it makes sense to enter or exit a position. In this case, it provided a clear indication that we should transition to a neutral rating. The dividend remains covered, so buy-and-hold investors will most likely just want to stay put. For investors who are trading the portfolio actively, WPC doesn't make sense the way it did only a few months ago. Consequently, we're pulling our prior rating and just going to a neutral outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBL-E, PEI, SPG, VER, PEI-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.