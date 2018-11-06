Euro Could Descend Further Against The Dollar

In this regard, we could see the EUR/USD fall below 1.10 going forward.

Apart from concerns surrounding Italy, the announcement that German chancellor Angela Merkel will not seek reelection has placed downward pressure on the euro.

I recently expressed my opinion that the euro is in “no man’s land”, and that while we are unlikely to see significant downside in the euro, we are unlikely to see significant upside either.

However, it appears that risks to the euro could be more acute than initially perceived.

From a short-term standpoint, news that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will not seek reelection in 2021 has been placing downward pressure on the EUR/USD, with the currency down to 1.138 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

With the possibility that a right-wing government might gain power in the next election, this appears to be creating unease in terms of protectionism, which might upset an already fragile trading relationship between Europe and the United States. While this may not be down to Merkel’s government in its own right, Germany has enjoyed a significant trade surplus with the United States. It is uncertain if this would change under a new government, and whether the potential implementation of protectionist policies would significantly reduce exports from Germany.

This has placed pressure on an already fragile euro, which has seen downward pressure as a result of Italian debt concerns. With regards to this point, Italy’s problems are larger than just debt. The country is currently undergoing its biggest factory slump since 2014, with the IHS Markit’s factory index for Italy dropping below 50 which indicates a contraction in economic activity. This has played a part in bringing the manufacturing PMI in the euro area itself down to 52, which is the weakest in more than two years, and brings the euro area closer to a contraction.

Moreover, investment spending in Europe has been decreasing generally, with overall expansion slowing to 0.2 percent in the third quarter of this year:

Source: Natixis

This is a concerning sign, but should we see a case where the ECB decides that growth risks are too high and decides to extend asset purchases or delay interest rate rises, then the euro would likely come under significant downward pressure and a level of below 1.10 for the EUR/USD would not be unlikely.

To conclude, the euro appears to have more downside risk than I anticipated. Growth in the euro area is becoming an increasing concern, and we could see the EUR/USD head significantly lower from here.

