Hudbay Minerals - A Valuation Model (Video)

Actually, it is not a problem, but an opportunity for those willing to do the work.

When looking at miners, one should focus on the long term. The problem is that the market is focused on the short term.

Investing in miners will always be very tricky and something many would advise you not to do. Take a look at Hudbay's (HBM) 5-year chart. See how hard it is to make sense of it.

However, as hard things push many away, they also create opportunities for investors willing to take the time and look at the financial reports of the mines. By calculating cash flow valuation models for miners, you can get to an intrinsic value for the respective stock, which can possibly allow you to trade such stocks successfully.

That is exactly what I did for Hudbay and you can check the details in my short video. Here is the video content:

0:56 Company overview - production, debt, growth, life of mine, exploration, zinc outlook, sold streams. 3:16 Sum op parts analysis - Constancia, Lalor, 777, Rosemont. 8:17 Fundamentals - debt & final value. 8:46 Justification of market capitalization.

Enjoy the video.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUNMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.