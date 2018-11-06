Diamond Offshore: Q3 Results Show Signs Of Recovery In Offshore

The company does have a reasonably solid backlog, which gives us confidence that it will be able to continue to handle the current environment.

On Monday, November 5, 2018, offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore (DO) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. The initial headline numbers that accompanied these results were mixed as the company managed to beat the analyst consensus revenue figure but missed on bottom-line earnings. A deeper look at the earnings report though shows that there is certainly a lot to like here as Diamond Offshore has benefited from some of the same industry trends that have been benefiting its other offshore peers.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from the company's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Diamond Offshore brought in total revenues of $286.322 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 6.49% increase over the $268.861 million that it brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating loss of $23.043 million in the quarter. This is a marked improvement over the $52.375 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Diamond Offshore received contracts for three rigs during the quarter, which added a total of thirty months of work to its backlog.

In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, Diamond Offshore had an operating cash flow of $188.756 million. This represents a substantial 48.52% decline over the $366.635 million that it had in the year-ago period.

Diamond Offshore reported a net loss of $51.112 million in the third quarter of 2018. This works out to $0.37 per diluted share and compares very unfavorably to the $10.799 million profit that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that one of the first things that anyone reading these highlights is likely to notice is that the company's revenues increased by 6.49% year-over-year. One of the biggest reasons for this is that the utilization rate for the company's floater fleet increased compared to the year-ago quarter, going from 46% to 54%. As utilization is essentially the percentage of days that the company's fleet actually worked compared to what they would have worked if all rigs were fully employed, we can see that the company's fleet in aggregate spent more time in revenue-generating activities than it did a year ago.

We also see that the company's revenue efficiency increased year-over-year across its floating fleet. This is a positive because of the way that offshore drilling rigs are compensated. In short, an offshore rig is only compensated for time that it actually spends performing work for its customer and not for any downtime that it incurs due to receiving maintenance or repairs. Thus, an offshore drilling contractor will want to maximize the operational uptime of its rig while still ensuring that all necessary maintenance is performed. A company's revenue efficiency is a measure of how successful it is at achieving this goal as the figure is the revenue actually received against what the company would have received had it incurred no downtime. The company had a revenue efficiency of 97.0% in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 94.3% a year ago.

These two factors combined had a positive impact on the company's revenues. However, as is often the case, they were also offset by a few factors. The first of these is that the average dayrate produced by a floater in the company's fleet declined year-over-year, going from $357,000 a year ago to $333,000 in the current quarter. It is important to note that it is highly unusual for the dayrate on an offshore drilling contract to change in the middle of the term. Instead, what is actually happening here is that older contracts with high dayrates expired during the year and the new ones that replaced them carried lower dayrates. Thus, while we see the rigs in the company's fleet worked more days, they brought in less money for each day that they worked.

A second factor that exerted a negative effect on the company's revenues was the absence of any shallow-water jack-ups in its fleet during the third quarter of 2018. As I explained in an earlier article, Diamond Offshore disposed of the jack-ups in its fleet during the second half of last year. However, it still had some operating during the third quarter of 2017 that naturally contributed to the company's top-line that did not contribute to the most recent quarter's.

Thus, there were factors both adding to and subtracting from the company's revenues compared to a year ago but ultimately it was able to produce an overall gain in revenues.

As mentioned in the highlights, Diamond Offshore managed to secure new contracts for three of the rigs in its fleet. These contracts were for the Ocean GreatWhite in the North Sea, the Ocean Apex in Australia, and the Ocean Monarch in Myanmar. This helps to reinforce the statements that I have been making over the last year or so about the recovery in the offshore drilling industry, although it does continue to be a weak recovery thus far. Nevertheless, this development will prove to be good for Diamond Offshore going forward as these contracts add about thirty rig months of work to the company's backlog.

All in all, Diamond Offshore boasts a solid backlog across its fleet. As of October 1, 2018, the company boasts a $2.0 billion backlog. This would be enough for it to continue to operate at its current level for approximately seven quarters even without securing any more contracts. This provides us with a considerable amount of confidence in the company's ability to both continue to weather the current market and be able to avoid a situation where it is forced to take an unfavorable contract just to bring in revenue. The fact that the market is improving provides us with even more confidence.

In conclusion, this was a fairly respectable quarter for Diamond Offshore and so the positive market reaction following the earnings report makes a lot of sense. The major takeaway for investors here is that the offshore drilling market as a whole is strengthening and this should please the company's investors as their firm has been able to take advantage of this fact.

