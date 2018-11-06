KeyW Holding (KEYW) CEO Bill Weber on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

KeyW Holding (NASDAQ:KEYW) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Bill Weber

Thanks, Mark. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the call today. This morning, we announced our results for the third quarter of 2018. I'm proud to report that we generated revenue and adjusted EBITDA above expectations. We achieved a record level of contract awards and we paid down $10 million of debt during the quarter. Strong quarter all around.

Third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA performed above our expectations due to an increased level of effort on existing business, increased sensor and product solution sales and strong program performance.

Moreover, based on our year-to-date financial results and our outlook for the fourth quarter, we’ve narrowed our revenue guidance and raised our expectations for adjusted EBITDA margins.

Moving to the agenda on this morning's call, I’ll further highlight our performance this quarter and provide commentary on the federal spending environment, KeyW sales pipeline, our awards during the quarter and update on the flight services contract modification discussed on our second quarter earnings call, and our preliminary views on 2019 expected performance.

First, I’d like to address the federal spending environment. As we anticipated, the government services sector experienced a high volume of large dollar award announcements in the third quarter as the government closed its fiscal year on September 30.

We saw strong award activity in our sector across KeyW’s core strategic focus areas – cyber, ISR and analytics. And KeyW was a significant beneficiary of this award activity.

And with the appropriations bill passed in late September, we are entering a full fiscal year with budget certainty for the first time in more than a decade, providing strong momentum for 2019.

I'm sure all of you have voted or you plan to vote today. While these results are eagerly anticipated, we do not perceive the election results having a material impact on our business going forward.

The national security mission is not driven by red or blue. There will continue to be strong demand for the types of solutions that KeyW and our peer group bring to bear for our customers.

While the outcome of the elections will certainly play a prominent role in the federal budget discussions next October, we are confident that the agencies and missions that KeyW serves will be funded to meet that demand.

Next, I’ll elaborate on our sales pipeline. With a robust 2019 government spending budget in place, our sales pipeline of qualified opportunity is as strong as I've seen in my tenure with KeyW.

In addition to strong award activity in our third quarter, we continue to see a large volume of RFP issuances, which bodes well for the 2019 award activity.

KeyW’s qualified pipeline grew to $7.2 billion and contains an attractive mix of task orders and large single award contract opportunities. To this end, we have 14 pursuits in our qualified pipeline, valued at $100 million or more in various stages of evaluation and submission through 2019.

Winning in even a conservative level in this award grouping will bend our growth curve significantly relative to industry projections. Over the course of 2018, KeyW will have submitted about $2.4 billion in bids, of which more than $2 billion is potential new business and base growth and over 80% are potential prime contractor awards.

Moving on to awards during the quarter. We exceeded our expectations by generating $312 million of contract awards in the quarter, a record level for KeyW. The awards were spread over numerous contracts, enhancing the diversity of our contract portfolio. We continue to demonstrate a strong win rate in our traditional sweet spot of programs, valued at $50 million and below, comprising both sole-source single awards and task orders within our impressive and growing portfolio of IDIQ and blanket purchase agreement contract vehicles.

I'm also pleased to report that we won several large needle-moving programs in the quarter. These include a software development and integration support program, estimated to exceed $100 million over the next four to five years for a classified customer, which is a mix of existing business and new work.

We also won an $88 million software development single-award BPA of entirely new business with a classified customer. It is a great source of pride for our management team to demonstrate that we can successfully punch above our weight class and win these large awards.

Third quarter wins were heavily weighted towards new business. 61% of the awards are new work and on contract base growth. While it is too late in the year for these awards to contribute in a meaningful way to 2018 performance, we will see the benefit of these in 2019 and beyond.

Equally encouraging is some of our larger pursuits have not yet closed, with several large potential awards that will likely be adjudicated in the first quarter of 2019.

Our top 10 awards for this quarter measured by award value are considered differentiated programs in which the company demonstrated unique technical capabilities in its bid and proposal efforts. These programs were awarded in the intelligence community and the high-end defense science and technology customer segments and will deliver unique technology solutions for our customers.

KeyW continued to expand its portfolio of IDIQ vehicles, winning two attractive prime awards during the quarter. The GSA's remote-sensing, command, control, communications and computer program is $135 million technology vehicle for innovative ISR services and solutions.

Additionally, the company won a prime award on the $500 million HELIOS contract to support the defense, intelligence agencies advanced science and technology missions.

Furthermore, subsequent to the end of the quarter, we are finalizing negotiations on a $25 million, 12-month program that is intended to grow to $40 million. Under the contract, KeyW will develop an advanced sensor payload for mission deployment. This award will be included in our Q4 awards and backlog and we expect to deliver the entirety of the revenue under this 12-month program in 2019.

KeyW has been messaging for quite some time that awards of this nature, specifically developing advanced sensor payloads for mission deployment, were being pursued. I'm very happy to see our strategic focus paying off. This award is another success in that story and we will continue to dedicate resources to expand these opportunities going forward.

Now, I would like to provide an update on the flight services contract modification that was briefly discussed on our second quarter earnings call. During the third quarter, the company executed a contract modification with a prime contractor on the company's largest flight services program.

The modification will maintain existing operations through the fourth quarter of 2018 and, consequently, will have no impact on our results of operations in 2018.

In 2019, the company will see flight operations, but will continue providing operations and maintenance for sensor solutions to support the ongoing mission requirements.

KeyW met or exceeded contract requirements in the 24 months of the current contract as well as the entirety of the predecessor program. The prime contractor simply exercised their contractual right to in-source the flight operations work and we respect their right to do so. While flight operations are not a strategic core competency for KeyW, it served as a platform to innovate and deliver our sensor solutions.

From a strategic point of view, we are now a more focused, easy-to-understand business concentrating on our three core competencies – cyber, ISR and analytics.

From a financial point of view, based on the awards I just discussed, we successfully offset the financial impact for 2019 and beyond.

In the ISR core strategic area, we recently announced several awards highly indicative of KeyW’s ISR growth strategy. The future direction for our ISR business is building and deploying sensor packages into any domain – orbit, air, sea or land.

We’re agnostic about the delivery mechanism or the platform. The focus is on developing the payload, analyzing the output on a real-time basis and delivering actionable intelligence to support the mission.

So, to summarize and put a fine point on the impact of this program in 2019 and beyond. The combination of new business awarded in the third quarter, combined with our current outlook on fourth-quarter new business awards, provides great confidence that, at a minimum, we’ll grow in line with the government services sector in 2019.

And more importantly, to the extent we’re successful winning our fair share of the $100 million plus awards in our pipeline, we remain confident in our potential to achieve much higher growth rates.

So, with that, I'll now turn the call over to Mike for an overview of our third quarter 2018 financial results and key business development metrics.

Michael Alber

Thanks, Bill. And good morning, everyone. I'll begin by adding some additional context to our consolidated results that Bill has shared with you.

Third quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin were higher than expected, driven in large part from increased volume on existing business, product solution sales and higher program profitability.

We reported revenue of $126.7 million for the quarter and adjusted EBITDA was $13.7 million or 10.8% of revenue for the third quarter.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter backs out roughly $3.1 million of one-time, non-recurring operating expenses. Approximately $2.3 million is due to one-time non-cash write off of fixed assets and other costs and about $800,000 is related to acquisition and integration costs, which should be minimal going forward.

The third quarter GAAP net loss decreased to $2 million or $0.04 per diluted share compared to $6 million or $0.12 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter due to the operating improvements discussed.

Cash flow used in operation for the first nine months of the year was effectively breakeven. For the quarter, we generated over $13 million in cash flow from operations, driven by cash earnings and an improvement in days sales outstanding or DSO.

DSO declined to 64 days during the third quarter, which is in line with historical levels.

In addition, CapEx investments totaled $2.3 million for the first nine months of the year. The 2018 CapEx spend is lower than normal, but we would expect CapEx spending to return closer to historical levels in 2019 as we build out facilities in support of various new programs.

Driven by strong operating cash flow in the quarter, we paid down $10 million of our first lien term loan credit facility. And cash and cash equivalents ended the quarter at $31 million.

We also executed a floating to fixed interest rate swap during the quarter, which fixes LIBOR on about 65% of our term loan debt. Just as we did in the third quarter, we will continue to utilize excess cash flow to pay down debt.

Now, on to awards and backlog metrics. Third quarter contract awards totaled $312 million or 2.5 times revenue, and exceeded company expectations. Year-to-date awards represent a 46% win rate for awards adjudicated during the first nine months of the year.

Approximately 61% of the $312 million consisted of new business and contract-based growth and 39% was recompete work.

On a trailing 12-month basis, we have generated $646 million in awards or 1.3 times revenue.

Our total backlog of $1.1 billion at quarter-end, which reflects the removal of a flight services work and other end-of-life programs, remained at the same level as June 30, 2018.

As of today, the total and bids submitted and awaiting awards is approximately $1.7 billion or over three times annual revenue. And this total includes multiple bids exceeding $100 million. We expect a large portion of these awards to be announced over the next two quarters.

Looking to the remainder of 2018, we plan to submit bids totaling at least $2.4 billion during the year. We expect contract awards to revenue of about 1.4 times 2018 revenue and we continue to execute a proven strategy to reduce our 2019 recomplete risk to a level comparable with 2018 at this time.

Now, moving on to 2018 guidance. Based on our year-to-date results and the outlook for the fourth quarter, we’re revising our full-year 2018 guidance we provided in March.

For fiscal year 2018, we expect revenue to be in the range of $500 million to $515 million. As of today, approximately 98% of our revenue guidance, at the new midpoint, is an existing business and the remainder will come from new awards and product solution sales.

In addition, we are raising adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to be in the range of 9.1% to 9.5%, representing a 20-basis point increase versus prior guidance at the midpoint.

Finally, other key assumptions for our 2018 guidance are available in our third quarter earnings presentation on the Investor portion of our website.

So, with that, operator, let's open the call for questions.

Q - Louie DiPalma

Good morning, Bill, Mike and Mark. And happy election day. Nice quarter and 2019 commentary. During the quarter, you announced a remote sensing contract that you suggested may be a prelude to larger deals in 2019. And in today's prepared remarks, you discussed a $25 million to $40 million sensor award that you're trying to close. You specialize in synthetic aperture radar surveillance. And SAR is considered to be a major application for small satellites, CubeSats and unmanned.

So, can you talk about how KeyW is positioned for next-generation remote sensing for space and unmanned?

A - Bill Weber

Sure, Louie. So, while we don't – and it’s important that we don't get into any details about what the actual technology in the payloads or sensors that we are working with our customers to build are centered around, you hit on a point there that the sensor capabilities that KeyW has historically developed and innovated and then stretched to the next generation with our customers are now at a maturity level both on our side and with an adoption rate with our customer that there are several revolutions going on, if you will. You hit on one of them.

The ability to put technologies into orbit that previously only fluid altitude or were Earth-based, it’s significant, and we’re on the front-edge of that curve. I think the most important thing to say there is not an organization out there that is as well positioned and is as nimble for disruption in that arena as KeyW Corporation, and we absolutely intend to play there.

And what we want to do, understanding the customer set that we serve, is to give you as much of a glimpse when those things happen and still respect the absolute sanctity of where we do that and in what mission set we do it in.

Louie DiPalma

Great. And another question, was the aforementioned large flight services some contract in the backlog that you reported at the end of the second quarter? And if so, is it accurate to conclude that the new third quarter bookings completely filled the lost backlog from the large flight services contract even excluding this new large $25 million something worth?

Michael Alber

Hi, Louie. It’s Mike Alber here. The short answer is yes. The second quarter backlog did include the flight services contract. What we're seeing here in the third quarter is the effects of the reduction or the elimination of that backlog associated with the flight services contract and then the strong awards that we saw in the third quarter as well that offset that.

Louie DiPalma

Okay, great. And lastly, over the last 12 months, KeyW has won prime spots on a number of large IDIQs that you mentioned. Have you been successful with receiving task orders associated with these very large IDIQs?

Bill Weber

So, several of the awards – the multi-award IDIQs that we've announced in the last two quarters – as you're aware, Louie, they take a little bit of time to get awarded, get through the adjudication process and the protest period. And then, the task order generation begins. And on some cases, there was pent-up demand.

We knew about a few task orders that we had targeted and, in fact, had shaped with our customer set. And so, the bid and proposal activity that Mike and I talked about that will total about $2.5 billion for KeyW, about 50% of that this year is task order awards on those IDIQs. Some existing in our portfolio and some new. And the great part about that, for those of us that have those in the market, is that is how the government took the increased budget allocation as of March and got it into the market.

And so, rather than brand-new competition, where they would take a lengthy process to establish requirements, get it out to industry, get a response in and then adjudicate it, our customer used existing IDIQs that they already had and available scope and ceiling on and they put those resources to bear. And so, KeyW was in a great spot. And that’s why we have an interest in the IDIQ portfolio. It allows us access to all the customers that do business with us.

Louie DiPalma

Thanks, Bill. That breakdown was useful. And thanks, Mike and Mark as well.

Bill Weber

All right, Louie. Thank you.

Michael Alber

Thank you.

Yeah. Thank you. Good morning, guys. Bill, just wondering if you can just put a finer point around your expectations for 2019. Maybe you can probably define in line with the services sector a few different ways. So, maybe just clarify what your expectations are there.

Bill Weber

Sure, Joe. Unfortunately, I think I'm going to disappoint with my answer because, as you know, we’re not in a position to guide for 2019 today, and I want to be very, very clear on that. However, I do think we know enough about where we are that we can give indications like we did on the call that we fully expect that our direction and our strategic position that we have emphasized over not just the last quarter, but for the last several years that we expect to be able to grow at the pace of the market, and we expected that it’s sustainable. We don't believe that there is any reason at this point to change that one bit for 2019.

We have effectively, as we outlined – effectively replaced the revenue that is associated to the flight services contract, and so we’re moving forward with regard to that. And as I said, we’re optimistic that we will grow with the market and we do expect that there is a lot of potential out there, particularly with the large value – the large dollar value awards that we are announcing, get adjudicated and get decisions on and KeyW is winning our share of those. And so, that all bodes well for what our plans are for 2019.

We do expect, at least by next quarter's earnings call, to give guidance for 2019. But we undertook a plan last year, and I think it's important to note that plan that that was a very, very deliberate annual operating plan buildup that we work with our management team and our board to really challenge. And it was intent on making sure that the projections that we gave the industry and that we set for this company were a stretch, but that they were achievable and that we would put the company in a position where we would have predictable, dependable results going forward.

And so, that's why despite the great interest to know exactly what 2019 is going to do, we’re going to hold that process in which we’re right in the middle on right now, so that we can put a fine point on it and we’re going to get guidance out as soon as it is appropriate and that we’re ready to do that.

Joseph DeNardi

Yeah. That's fair. And then, Mike, I think during your prepared remarks, you mentioned something about book-to-bill of 1.4 times. Is that your expectation for the full year, book-to-bill?

Michael Alber

Yes, it is, Joe.

Joseph DeNardi

Okay. So, is the expectation that the booking strength that you saw in the quarter kind of continues into fourth quarter and maybe first quarter? I'm just trying to understand if starting the year with the budget changes the seasonality of award activity a little bit?

Michael Alber

Yeah. We do expect to see – just given the number of opportunities that we’ve got that are awaiting adjudication to see additional awards occur in the fourth quarter, and really the first half of next year as well. These are a number of the large needle-moving opportunities that we've kind of been foot-stomping here over the last couple of quarters, and Bill has mentioned in his prepared remarks. So, we do expect to see that – we do expect to see that award activity over the next quarter and into the first half of next year.

Joseph DeNardi

Okay, thank you.

Michael Alber

Sure.

Thank you. What does the recompete profile at the company look like as we head into 2019 and could you talk about any subcontractor positions where there might be some risk?

Bill Weber

Sure. Thank, Tobey. Right now, where we stand, and we still have more work to do with regard to that, that has been a very effective play on our playbook. We absolutely expect we’re going to enter the year at 5% recompete risk or less. And so, when you look at that over a two-year cycle, we begin this year at about 2%, with expectations that we could get 2019 under double-digit, which, again, if any company of our size or larger in our sector starts that way, that should be an advantage to be able to then take new wins and create growth out of that. And we worked really hard.

Our business developers in our operations team have worked hard with our customers to find optionality for them to either extend existing work or award it to KeyW for the next generation without a competition. And you can't do that unless you've got a great relationship and a good – in fact, excellent past performance record with that customer. The contracting rules don't allow it. So, I'm proud of that fact. I think it's something that anybody following KeyW should know. We’re doing as well or better than anybody in our sector in that regard.

So, the recompete risk in 2019 is more than manageable. And I think it puts us in a great spot for growth in 2019.

Tobey Sommer

You've been at this strategy now for a little bit in terms of trying to get contract extensions to minimize the recompete risk and then bid on new work. Now that you have some of that under your belt, what has been the trade-off that you’ve had to kind of give up to get that added visibility from customers in terms of margin degradation or something else that you had to give in order to kind of receive what you are requesting from customers?

Bill Weber

So, you're right, there is a trade. You have to go to your customer and show them a scenario where it would not only be good for them from a stability and performance standpoint, but it would also be in their best interest financially to do so.

But as you know, KeyW also had internal efficiencies that we've been driving extremely hard over the three years that I've been here, to do that responsibly. Again, we've got a great workforce and we've got folks that are extremely talented. And the goal is not to squeeze them and what they do for us, but there were, frankly, areas in the company that without a lot of pressure on the workforce we could clean up.

And so, the balance of those two has put us in a position where the 2017 and 2018 recompete lockups haven't hurt our margin profile. And that was all designed to get us to the place where our business development, new business machine was producing and it most definitely is at this point. And so, I think we’re through that period. We’re certainly going to always look for the recompete lockup as one of the tools in our bag, but we've also got new work coming in over the transom as well. And that's what we had aspired to, that's what we worked so hard to try to get to and we are in the middle of that now.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. Just to – want to do a follow-up on a previous question, make sure I understand. The revenue associated with the new contract you described kind of replaces what you're losing. Does it make your margin whole as well?

Bill Weber

It does, Tobey. Again, what you replace it with is important, right? So, in the case of opportunities like the one that we highlighted with in on the call that we’re literally in the final discussions on that and we’ll have an announcement on it in the near term. You can imagine that when you're helping aa customer in the sector that we’re in, gather information that they've previously not been able to get in areas that they've not been able to get it, there is an opportunity for value to be extremely positive for KeyW and for the customer alike.

And so, that's where we need to stay, is we need to balance the service solutions portfolio and the wins that we see there with product solutions portfolio, and that's one of the strengths KeyW has.

So, our confidence level for 2019 is, we have effectively done a passage of lines from the flight services business that we all have been talking about for our historical past to a place where KeyW is effectively building and deploying payloads into any platform. And where we need to fly them, we’ll fly them. We just won’t fly them with KeyW aircraft necessarily. Where we need to put them on UAVs or in orbit, we’re going to do that for our customer. They expect us to. But that doesn't mean that the equipment to do that needs to be KeyW’s. In fact, there's a lot of great partners out there who do that extremely well and we’re working with them.

So, long-winded way of saying yes. We feel confident about replacing the revenue and the profit for 2019.

Tobey Sommer

Okay. Two last questions from me. If you can just comment on the product business and what your new contract wins as well as pipeline mean for the mix of either increasing or decreasing products as a contributor to P&L. And then, discuss also maybe the company’s drive to increase its percentage of revenue from prime contracts. Thanks.

Michael Alber

So, the mix, as we said, what we’ve modeled, it’s a mix of product solutions to services solutions, say, between 25% and 33% in the scenarios that we have ahead of us. We feel like it still gives – it remains. It’s confidently gives the company the ability to stay in that double-digit and larger profit margin profile. And so, we watch that number closely. And our business developers are constantly looking for and challenging the top end of that pipeline, that qualified pipeline, to say does the mix there give us that 25% to 33% look. And if it doesn't, then we work specifically hard to try to find those opportunities. Fortunately, there are great opportunities for us and we feel very confident there.

So, the mix of the awards within that bucket and we feel like that’s sustainable. Right now, we’re about 75% prime contractor in the mix that KeyW holds today in our contract portfolio, but the good news is is the wins this year, to date, 90% of those are KeyW prime. And the bids – there have been half a billion dollars in bids that are going in, 90% of those are KeyW prime. And so, I think as you've heard us say, part of what KeyW has to do is step up and take our place as a legitimate prime contender at $0.5 billion and larger and you're seeing us do that. We will still subcontract and we’ll be the best subcontractor a partner has out there. That’s our intent. But there are a lot of opportunities that KeyW is in a good position to take a prime position on and we’re going to do that more and more.

Tobey Sommer

Thank you.

Hey, good morning.

Bill Weber

Hey, Josh.

Josh Sullivan

On the flight services program, and I apologize if I missed this, but is there anyways you can give us the EBITDA contribution for 2018 or maybe year-to-date just on the flight services business at this point?

Michael Alber

Yeah, Josh. This is Mike. We don't Though provide that level of granularity on individual programs.

Josh Sullivan

Right. Okay. And then – or maybe you could – the historical balance between the flight operations versus the maintenance that you're likely to be doing going forward, is there any way you could give us some framework on that?

Michael Alber

Sure. The work that we would expect to continue to do going forward would be around any kind of improvements or maintenance on the actual sensors themselves, possibly additional software support to that as well. So, that work typically is on a fixed price basis and has margins that are comparable to the flight operations work that's going away.

Josh Sullivan

And then, just on – moving on to – you paid down about $10 million this quarter. Do you think you’ll keep at that cadence going forward or accelerate it or what do you think the future plans are at this point?

Michael Alber

Yeah. I think from a capital deployment standpoint, our first and foremost is to continue to take leverage out of the company, increase our tactical agility as we go forward. So, our expectation, looking at 2019, is that we deploy maximum amount of our free cash flow to taking leverage out of the business going forward.

Josh Sullivan

Okay, thank you.

Michael Alber

Sure.

Yeah, thank you. Good morning. So, first of all, congrats on replacing the flight services revenue. What I'm trying to understand is, how does that map out as you replace it? Is it replaced mostly in the second half, and so, on the first half, we see some diminished total revenue because of the flight services, but then we make it up in the second half or is it kind of evenly distributed throughout the year?

Bill Weber

Jim, our expectation for 2019 is it’s pretty much a hand off or a seamless transition from a revenue perspective. So, we wouldn't expect to see a dip and then a slope upward. It would be more or less a one-for-one replacement.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And secondly, I'm assuming that, the products and sensors in Q3, their contribution was greater on a relative basis than it was in Q2. Is that a good assumption to make?

Michael Alber

Only on a slightly higher basis. Nothing I would say would be materially higher.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. In years past, we've seen Q4 as the big contributor for products and sensors. Is that still a reasonable thing to expect or not?

Bill Weber

I think the short answer would be yes. Q3, we saw better program performance on a number of T&M fixed-price contracts, which gave us a bit of a bump in the third quarter. Fourth quarter, in terms of looking at it, is that we do expect to see – we do have product solutions planned for the fourth quarter in terms of delivery.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And, finally, you call out, I believe, it was a $2.3 million write-off in the EBITDA reconciliation. In terms of the income statement, I just want to make sure, that $2.3 million write-off was in OpEx, and that's why we saw about – I don't know, looks like a 2-plus-million increase in OpEx. Is most of that OpEx increase, that $2.3 million write-off?

Michael Alber

Yes, it is. Yes, it is. And that was a non-cash charge associated with some write-offs on some fixed assets that we have that were non-core. Right. So, there’s no [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, fantastic. Thanks a lot.

Michael Alber

Sure.

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call.

Bill Weber

Sure, Joe.

Joe Gomes

Maybe I missed it, but did you guys mention what the net bookings were for the third quarter?

Michael Alber

We did not. We were really kind of focused on the overall awards for the third quarter.

Joe Gomes

Do you care to give that number? Because I haven't seen that in the previous quarters.

Michael Alber

Overall net booking were north of around $100 million.

Joe Gomes

Okay. And on the non-recurring cost in the quarter, going through some of the older material, you talk about that those should be declining going forward, but we seem to have gone up in this quarter. Just wondering if you can provide some more color or detail as to what we should expect on that going forward?

Michael Alber

Joe, with regards to that aspect of the adjustments, that was roughly an $800,000 charge that was specifically around an old acquisition – an earn-out on an old acquisition, as well as some lingering acquisition expenses related to the Sotera acquisition. We pretty much expect all of the Sotera acquisition integration costs to be done, completed this year and there are no earn-outs left on any of the older acquisitions as well. So, we expect that particular line item to pretty much go to zero going forward.

Joe Gomes

Okay, great. Thanks, guys. Appreciate it.

Michael Alber

Sure. Thanks, Joe.

Yeah, thanks. Bill, I think you'd been of the view that this defense spending cycle would continue for a few more years. I'm wondering if you could just share your perspective given some of the commentary from the administration around spending in FY 2020.

Bill Weber

Yeah. So, Joe, this is – I will couch my comments that a lot of this opinion and I think we’re going to know a whole lot more about some of that by the end of the day today or in the next several weeks as those are counted. But I think the point for us is – we said this many different ways, but I think the best way to articulate it is that the things that KeyW is involved in in helping our customers solve the problems and the challenges that we get asked and that we eagerly try to proactively work with our customers to work against, those challenges are championed by any political strife in the United States because they are good for this nation and the security no matter what your political belief is. Geopolitical events drive the idea that we don't – we, Americans citizens, don't believe that we have a good enough handle on the cyber warfare that is going on in the world today. And so, those who do that for the United States as badge or uniformed employees of United States need help, and they need organizations like KeyW to help them and we’re particularly good at that.

Similarly, the very, very same logic set around getting our hands wrapped around the massive amounts of data that needs to be processed to find out where are the signs and signals that an adversary would be planning to do something that would harm Americans or those friendly to us, people around the world. And very, very similarly about – particularly in times of peace, how do you help our country understand what our potential adversaries and those that – there is maybe a fragile peace. What really is going on situational awareness wise, which is where sensor technology helps immeasurably without putting people in harm's way and frame political tensions and that sort of thing.

And so, all of that, even if there is potential defense spending pullback, those areas will be funded and the companies that innovate help our customers do things better and do them more efficiently going forward will be rewarded, and that's our job. And so, I maintain the same viewpoint that I do not have a crystal ball and there are opinions out there that are more informed than mine. I will readily admit. But we do pay attention to it as Americans and certainly as leaders in a company that depends on understanding what's going on with that customer. I just believe KeyW is in a place where the demand for the things that we do will only get heightened, not affected by a budget pullback.

Joseph DeNardi

Okay. That’s helpful. And then, Mike, if you could just talk about what the plans are for your fleet, just given what’s happened with the key contract there, or when you might make that determination? Thank you.

Michael Alber

Sure, Joe. We will evaluate those assets like we would any assets that are on our books. So, going forward, since we’ll be ceasing flight operations by the end of the year, we’ll take a look at those assets and take a look at a number of different strategic alternatives in terms of what we may or will or won't do with those assets going forward.

The basis for those assets is extremely low, as you can imagine. Really what we would be looking at is the impact from an OpEx standpoint in terms of maintaining those assets.

But I think, going forward, as Bill mentioned in his remarks, we don't see that functionality as something that's core to the business going forward.

Joseph DeNardi

Great, thank you.

