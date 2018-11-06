Evercore: Steady Growth Has Its Value

Investment thesis

Over the last five years, fundamentals of Evercore (EVR), a leading investment banking house, have improved substantially amid the company’s recent shares price dip. I believe this presents an unparalleled opportunity to load up on the company’s shares as the business displays a solid strength along all lines of its income statement, very little long-term debt and solid long run momentum.

Corporate profile

Evercore is a premium global investment banking advisory firm serving high net worth individuals, families and related financial institutions, delivering customized investment management, financial planning, trust and custody services. Earlier this year, the company has been added to the S&P Midcap 400 index, climbing up the ladder from the S&P Smallcap 600 index. In 2017, the company was recognized by Euromoney as the world’s best independent investment bank. Over the last five years, the company’s advisory revenues reached a CAGR of 20 percent which was the highest among peer firms that publicly report advisory revenues.

Source: 2018 Evercore Investor Presentation

Outstanding fundamentals, steady profitability improvements

Over the last decade, Evercore’s revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow have grown extensively. The company’s revenue and EPS five-year compound annual growth rate amounts to 21 and 47 percent respectively. The company’s revenue streams are diversified into twenty segments, including seven industries in total.

In terms of profitability and margins, the company’s development has been also very impressive. Evercore’s ROIC (NYSE:TTM), ROE (TTM) and ROA (TTM) total 19.8, 34 and 12 percent respectively. EBIT margin and net profit margin currently stand at 27.5 and 10.6 percent which are both outstanding figures relative to the industry averages.

The seven-year track record of the company’s most crucial financial statements’ indicators from the company’s presentation is captured in the output below.

Source: 2018 Evercore Investor Presentation

Soaring number of shares outstanding

Despite generous shares buybacks and the company’s long-term commitment to returning capital to its shareholders, Evercore’s management has substantially diluted its equity through gradual increase in the number of shares outstanding. Over years, the number of shares outstanding has risen to over 40 million with a long-term average annualized growth rate of approximately 15 percent.

Valuation

Plugging-in Evercore's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be greatly undervalued. Under the perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 27 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$208,7. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$258,5 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 10x.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Based on a different valuation technique commonly, called as the Peter Lynch earnings line, Evercore's shares also look very attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 18 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to hit US$268.8, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of approximately 27 percent.

Lastly, in light of the revenue variation of Evercore's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Evercore's shares appear also solidly undervalued. According to my model, assuming 20 percent annual revenue growth, an annual equity dilution factor of 15 percent, a price-to-sales PS ratio of 2x, the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly US$165. This suggests a potential annualized rate of return of more than 25 percent in the following years.

Source: Author's own Excel model

Key Risks

The company’s business highly depends on its senior professionals and a loss of their services could have a material negative impact on the company’s business.

If the company fails to identify and hire productive individuals to join the company, the company may fail to implement its growth strategy successfully.

The company’s revenue and profits are highly volatile which may make it difficult for the company to achieve steady earnings growth.

The company may fail to generate sufficient cash to services all of its indebtedness.

A failure to deal appropriately with actual, potential or perceived conflicts of interest could damage the company’s reputation and adversely impact the whole business.

The company may become a subject of litigation and may face damage to its professional reputation.

The business is subject to various cybersecurity and other operation risks.

The company’s inability to successfully identify, consummate and integrate alliances such as joint ventures or acquired businesses could considerable negative consequences.

The company may not realize the expected cost savings, revenue enhancements and other benefits from acquisitions and its growth initiatives.

A decline in investment banking advisory engagements or market advisory services could adversely impact the company’s revenue.

The limited partners of the private equity funds the company invests in may terminate their relationship with the company any time.

If the company is deemed as an investment company under the current law, applicable restrictions could have material adverse impact on the company’s business.

The bottom line

To sum up, Evercore has managed to build a business with robust operations and strong financial results that have the capacity to surpass analyst’s consensus by an increasingly larger margin in recent years. The only question that has come up to my mind is whether the current pace of equity dilution is not way too aggressive and can be sustainable in the long run.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion, and does not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investor's circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

