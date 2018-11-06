Alibaba In Driver's Seat

The payments war is heating up in South Asia and Southeast Asia as all the major tech and retail giants try to gain a piece of this lucrative segment. In most of the regions including Indonesia, India, Philippines, and others, Alibaba (BABA) has the highest market share. Recently, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has invested $175 million in Voyager which is a fintech business started by PLDT in Philippines. Voyager will compete directly with Mynt in which Alibaba has a big stake. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is also continuously investing in the payments division of Amazon India. It has recently invested $82 million to improve the market share of Amazon Pay in India during the coming festive season. This is third investment by the company in the payments division of India in this year.

There are many other local players who are investing massively in the payments segment within these regions. But eventually, it can end up as a two-horse race, similar to the market dynamics in China where Alibaba and Tencent have 54% and 39% market share respectively. Alibaba along with the backing of SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is in a strong position to gain a decisive market share in the payments ecosystem of South Asia and Southeast Asia. This will improve the moat for a number of other services provided by Alibaba or the companies in which it has major stake. Market leadership in these regions helps in further diversifying the revenue base of Alibaba and also improves the future growth potential of the company.

Why it matters?

In the last few quarters, there has been a massive increase in investments in the payments segment of South Asia and Southeast Asia. The importance of this segment can be gauged by the fact that it even attracted the attention of Warren Buffett. A few weeks back, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) bought close to 4% stake in Paytm for $400 million which gives the company a valuation of $10 billion. Paytm is the biggest digital payment service provider in India. Alibaba/SoftBank combine has a large stake in Paytm and has been continuously investing in future services provided by Paytm.

The rapid growth and enormous valuation of these digital payments providers in China as well as other emerging economies in South Asia might look a bit like a bubble. But, on the ground, there is a strong reason why these digital payment providers are flourishing. There are a very strong credit card and banking ecosystem in the U.S. which reduces the need to move to mobile payments. However, the credit card penetration is almost negligible in South Asia and Southeast Asia. At the same time, smartphones penetration and internet connection have become ubiquitous in these regions. The mobile payment companies have used this to their advantage by allowing even street vendors to use their services for getting payments at a minimal cost.

The growth of digital payments in South Asia and Southeast Asia is following the trajectory of China.

Fig: Growth trajectory of mobile payments in China. Source: WSJ, Forrester Research

We can see from the chart that between 2014 and 2016, there was a massive growth in mobile-based transactions. The mobile ecosystem in South Asia and Southeast Asia is in the early stages of what China experienced at the start of this decade. In the Bloomberg report mentioned above, Credit Suisse Group AG has estimated that the digital payments industry in India is currently at $200 billion. This will increase to $1 trillion by 2023 according to their forecast.

Future growth potential

We would need to use a different metric to gauge the long-term potential of the payments industry and the benefit to Alibaba. The digital payment industry in China is completely dominated by two giants. Alibaba has a 54% market share and Tencent has 39%. It is likely that we will see similar market dynamics in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Alibaba has a major stake in almost all the leading digital payments provider in these regions. This includes India's Paytm, Pakistan's TMB, Bangladesh's bKash, Indonesia's Emtek, Philippines Mynt, and more.

In all these regions, Alibaba has a first mover advantage. It has also got a lot of support from SoftBank which has invested in numerous startups which promote the move to digital payments. Singapore-based Grab has recently raised $1 billion in fresh funds at $11 billion valuation to expand operations in Indonesia and other regions. SoftBank is a major backer of this company. Grab is now looking to enter digital payments segment.

Other big players like Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart's (WMT) Flipkart are also increasing their investments in digital payments. However, there is a huge network effect in the digital payments segment which leads to market dominance by two or three companies. The companies in which Alibaba has invested have a leadership position in all the regions. Given the resources of Alibaba and SoftBank, we can safely forecast that these companies will continue to hold a significant market share.

Valuation

Ant Financial was valued at $150 billion in the last funding round when it raised $10 billion. Its IPO plans have been delayed due to the bruising battle for market share with Tencent in China which has erased profitability. It is also coming under pressure from regulators in Beijing. The crackdown by regulators on non-banks is unlikely to affect Alibaba and Tencent in the long run as they are an integral part of the economy. It will also allow better regulatory framework for future expansion.

Besides the direct benefit of a higher valuation of Ant Financial, digital payments also help Alibaba develop a stronger moat around other services it provides. This can be seen by the ability of Paytm to enter e-commerce in India through Paytm Mall. Although Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart are the market leaders in e-commerce in India, Paytm Mall will get a strong tailwind due to the higher penetration of Paytm digital payments.

There are talks to merge Big Basket into Paytm Mall. Big Basket is the biggest online grocer in India and Alibaba/SoftBank has a very big stake in this company. The leading ride-sharing company in India is Ola (current valuation of $4.3 billion) which again boasts of a major stake by SoftBank. SoftBank is also the leading investor in Oyo, a hotel aggregator, with valuation of $5 billion. Hence, Alibaba/SoftBank combine have been major investors in digital payment providers, e-commerce, ride-sharing, and many other core services in South Asia and Southeast Asia.

It is early stage for many of these services in these emerging economies. Over the next 2 to 3 years, we should see much greater adoption of online services. Alibaba along with SoftBank has a strong foothold in almost every lucrative digital service. Tencent has been trying to improve its presence in these regions by accelerating its investment.

However, it suffers from a big disadvantage. In China, Tencent was able to gain higher share of payments and other services because of its WeChat platform which is used by close to a billion users. Tencent does not have a similar platform in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Hence, it would be much more difficult to take market share away from Alibaba.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has a significant lead in digital payments market of almost all major economies in South Asia and Southeast Asia. Besides digital payments, it has significant stake in companies which are market leaders in e-commerce, ride-sharing, food delivery services, and more. This has created a strong ecosystem of services which would be difficult to challenge. As the usage of these services increases in these regions, we should see better valuation for companies backed by Alibaba. Eventually, it will help Alibaba in diversifying its revenue base and support a long-term bullish momentum in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, BABA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.