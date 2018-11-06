The United States Of Hysteria

You would think, listening to some of the political ads in the last days before the elections, that Putin was personally leading an invasion into America up the Mississippi. It seems like the whole country is going straight to Hell in a handbasket if we don't vote for this one or vote against that one. They are even trotting out 8-year olds and 80-year olds in every attempt to make their case. If there is any barrier to rudeness or incivility, I haven't discovered it. To be quite frank, the whole lot of them is doing a disservice to the nation, by acting in this uncivilized manner.

Just get up off the ground, that's all I ask. Get up there with that lady that's up on top of this Capitol dome, that lady that stands for Liberty. Take a look at this country through her eyes if you really want to see something. And you won't just see scenery; you'll see the whole parade of what Man's carved out for himself, after centuries of fighting. Fighting for something better than just jungle law, fighting so's he can stand on his own two feet, free and decent, like he was created, no matter what his race, color, or creed. That's what you'd see. There's no place out there for graft, or greed, or lies, or compromise with human liberties… Great principles don't get lost once they come to light. They're right here; you just have to see them again! - Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, 1939

That's why some of these people frighten me. There's a damn good chance that if they run for election in this manner that they will behave in this manner, if elected. I have noticed, over the years, that neither leopards nor human beings change their spots. This is also why I am so concerned that if the Democrats take power that they are going to try to impeach someone or another which will throw the markets into a tailspin. I point out that it is your money, my money, and your client's money, that will be at risk, if these politicians go over the edge.

I am not saying that we shouldn't elect Democrats. I am not saying that at all. I am just saying that we shouldn't elect anyone that is going to behave like an idiot. Heck, if there was a Democrat idiot and a Republican idiot and a sane and normal guy or gal from the Bullmoose party, I'll vote Bullmoose.

Appeal to their emotions. Make them laugh; make them cry; make them mad, even if they get mad at you. But for heaven's sake, don't try to improve their minds. - All the King's Men, 1949

Now the thing about investing is that it takes cash. You can't do it with tulips or daisies or petunias. There is not one bank that I know of, or one investment bank, that will hold flowers as collateral or allow you to buy bonds or equities with any sort of posies. Oh, often enough, in the media, you will see some pimp master hold up some stinkweed and tell you it is a fountain of youth but, even then, it still takes cash to make the purchase.

Have some cash, I say, for Wednesday or Thursday, after the browbeating is over. Cash may not be King, but it does allow you to take advantage of opportunities. I have the feeling, despite the Polls, that we may know more about handicapping the Iditarod Alaskan dog race than who is going to win in some of these elections. The whole election process has reminded me of Cotton Candy.

Spun!

They've got a set of Republican waiters on one side and a set of Democratic waiters on the other side, but no matter which set of waiters brings you the dish, the legislative grub is all prepared in the same Wall Street kitchen. - Huey Long

Were that so. At one point in America it may have been so but not now, in my view. We now have a whole political class that is playing by their own rules. Well, perhaps rules is the wrong word, as they seem to have none of them. Perhaps it is just a sophisticated Game of Charades. I say this, and mean that, and hope you hear this, and vote the way I just told you.

I am so fed up with American politics that I also am 100% in favor of term limits. We have them for the President. Let's have them for Congress. Eight years is plenty of time for us to have to put up with these people in office. Eight years and out they go is my feeling. Too many of these people think they have the "right of office." Let's inform them that they don't! I think this applies to both Republicans and Democrats.

I don't need that, buddy. I'm not Jack Kennedy. - Nixon, the movie, 1995

So, we have one more day to sit. One more day of ranting and raving and then maybe some normalcy will return to the country. It will be a major relief not to turn on the news and hear about all of this stuff any longer.

Again, I say, have some cash. Take down your leverage. Carefully examine your exposure. Where are your risks? See if you can close them up. Only the Deity knows how this will all turn out.