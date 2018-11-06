Mr. Rogers And GE's Mr. Culp

Still, Mr. Culp's first performance before the public, his only chance at a first appearance, was dominated by bad news so that very little of GE's new leader really showed.

Analysts are pointing to Mr. Culp as a part of the new wave of corporate CEOs that do not "swagger" and are not tough-talking, hard-charging, spotlight seeking leaders.

Larry Culp did not shine in his first quarterly earnings announcement and commenters are attributing it to his "humble, unassuming" personality.

Last week, I reported on the General Electric third quarter earnings announcement and started off with the comment, “Mr. Culp's initial performance for General Electric was less than stellar.”

I then added, “To me, the performance was anything but thrilling. It is not the kind of grade a new CEO likes to get his first time on the stage.”

The first person to comment on my post, Gedanknomist, responded, “Mr. Culp is a humble man. Don't expect some showman to tickle your ears.”

All this preceded the article by Sam Walker in the Saturday Wall Street Journal article that discussed the new type of CEO that companies are now hiring: “Mr. Rogers Comes to the Corner Office.” Mr. Rogers, of course, is Fred Rogers, the kind, low-key star of Mr. Rogers Neighborhood” television fame.

Mr. Walker cites several members of this new brigade of CEO that include Mark Read at WPP (NYSE:WPP), Daniel Zhang at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Kara Khosrowsham at Uber (UBER), Satya Nadell at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and, just recently, Larry Culp at General Electric.

Mr. Culp is described by Mr. Walker as “a no-frills, media-shy outsider.”

The point of Mr. Walker’s article is that companies seem to be moving away from the “swagger” in the corner office, a swagger that stresses “a bold, aggressive, combative, ruthless, profit-hawking, spotlight basking approach to leadership.”

Mr. Walker claims that this was the leadership style stressed beginning n the 1980s.

But, recently, there has been some modifications to this. For example, Jim Collins, the author of “Good to Great” argued that “a little humility can be a managerial asset.” This was in 2001.

Mr. Walker adds “The truth is that somebody’s public-facing person may not have any bearing on how they actually lead.”

The important thing, I believe, is for the leader to be himself or herself. If the leader is not authentic then he or she will not come across as authentic and will eventually become exposed. In addition, if the leader is not authentic, he or she will eventually undo themselves. My belief is that you cannot be who you are not and be successful for an extended period of time.

“The truth is that nobody becomes a CEO without confidence,” adds Mr. Walker.

In other words, all leaders have an ego, and generally that ego is a pretty strong one.

Mr. Walker adds one other characteristic of a leader that I believe to be absolutely crucial. He cites the work of historian James MacGregor Burns, who wrote the 1978 book titled “Leadership” where he claimed “every ‘transformational’ leader throughout history had a few things in common. Chief among them was the ability to inspire others to exceed their natural abilities.”

So, the public face that is seen is not necessarily the private face the leader puts on when working inside the company. How the leader inspires others to exceed their natural abilities is a gift and cannot be a missing part of the package.

But, in Mr. Culp’s case, I was talking about the first view the public got of him.

A new leader only gets one chance to make an initial appearance.

Initial appearances can have longer lasting consequences.

As I wrote in my post cited above: “Unfortunately, I think that Wall Street Journal writer Spencer Jakab captures the mood of the overall performance: ‘Investors learned Tuesday morning just how few rabbits the storied manager has to pull out of his hat and how utterly awful GE’s near-term prospects have become.’”

And, this was reflected in all the reports that followed the performance. The news that was reported was dominated by the bad stuff and this is what the commentary primarily concentrated on. Little or nothing about Mr. Culp and his vision of what was to follow.

The price of General Electric stock dropped immediately after the earnings announcement and since.

Mr. Culp may do very well going forward. He has an excellent resume and people have a lot of good things to say about him.

Mr. Culp may be “a no-frills, media-shy outsider” that is able to turn a great, large company around. I hope he does.

I have done three successful turnarounds and my two prominent character traits according to the Myers-Briggs methodology, are that I am very introverted and very intuitive, not exactly outgoing characteristics.

I attribute most of my success to the fact that I was able to recruit exceptional talent to the turnarounds and I like to think that I was able to inspire them to “exceed their natural abilities.” Since I don’t perceive that I will do any other turnarounds, I feel comfortable is saying I was pretty good at this, and I don’t have to go out and prove it to anyone again.

But, I believe that I was very aware of my responsibilities to the public, to the shareholders and to the investment community.

Like I said earlier, you only get one chance to do your first performance before the public. Unfortunately, this performance can “brand” you for some time.

It is too bad that Mr. Culp got off to this start, but now he has to live with it.

Given the immediate past of General Electric it needs some emotional pickup. The stock price will not rise until some real, tangible results are produced because the psychological bounce is not there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.