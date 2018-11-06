Brighthouse Financial: Dark Days Ahead

Introduction

In my article a few months ago on Brighthouse Financial (BHF), I laid out the case for why the company’s current strategy offers no hope of a turnaround. To recap, the company currently generates huge losses, mainly due to equity derivative losses. I tried to disprove the bull case that these losses would eventually go away over time as the company built up capital, reducing the need to hedge downside exposure. This was the line taken by the company and institutional bulls. Yes, they said, we recognize the current losses are big, but we expect them to disappear in the next few years. I showed why this is unlikely to happen. In response, one of the company’s large shareholders responded that by the year 2021, GAAP earnings should come close to the company’s current adjusted earnings.

But wait, said the retail bulls in response to my article. Not only will these losses disappear, but the company will actually recover them in the future! The current losses aren’t real; they’re illusory, coming about due to accounting rules that make the company recognize losses on one side of the balance sheet but not gains on the other side. If this were true, not only would the company arrest its decline in book value, it would also succeed in recovering the billion dollars it has lost in the last year. In this article, I will show why that’s not the case. I’m afraid in this case my opinion is that the institutions are right and the retail investors are wrong. First, let’s review the latest financial results.

Sept quarter results

The company’s third quarter results were nothing to write home about. For the second quarter in a row, the company lost $300 million+ pretax. Net loss was $271 million or $2.26 per share. By excluding derivative losses and a few other items, the company reported adjusted earnings of $270 million or $2.23 per share. The CEO claimed to be very pleased with the company’s performance. The company did not affirm or revoke its guidance for adjusted earnings of $8.50-9.00 for the year, making no mention of it in the earnings release.

Book value decreased by $550 million from the prior quarter, on pace to be wiped out by 2024. The company revealed that it repurchased $42 million of stock pursuant to the $200 million buyback it announced last quarter.

Whether you think the company earned $2 per share or lost an equivalent amount comes down to how you treat the whopping $691 million of derivative losses.

Different strokes for different folks

When a company has hedges whose fair value fluctuates, there are three different possibilities for how they enter the income statement:

Mark-to-market changes for both assets and liabilities flow through the income statement every quarter. This is the case when something does not qualify for “hedge accounting”. An example would be an airline that decides to buy long-term options on oil instead of on the actual product it uses (aviation fuel). Mark-to-market changes for both assets and liabilities are deferred to the income statement until the gains/losses are realized. There is no ongoing income impact, and a one-time realized gain/loss on the closing date. This is particularly true when something qualifies for “hedge accounting”. An example would be a bank that buys oil futures and then sells an equivalent contract to a customer. Mark-to-market changes on one side of the balance sheet flow through the income statement, but on the other side is deferred. So any gains/losses would be expected to reverse over time. This is a strange situation, and one that I have rarely encountered. However, this is what the retail bulls are claiming is the case with Brighthouse i.e. the company is required to pass through losses from derivatives it holds on to the income statement, but is not allowed to recognize concomitant gains on liabilities to its customers. These will be recognized over time.

If #3 were true, there are two possibilities. The first is where the liabilities are being market to market, just not through the income statement. The second is where they are not being re-valued appropriately on the balance sheet.

In the former case, the liabilities would still be marked-to-market on the balance sheet and should be decreasing in value, with the difference going into Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI). Thus, the book value of the company should not be decreasing in line with the losses on the income statement. However, we see that the book value is in fact decreasing pretty much as the GAAP losses predict, if not more:

GAAP net income (loss), $ Millions:

1Q18: (67)

2Q18: (239)

3Q18: (271)

Book value, $ Millions:

4Q17: 14,515

1Q18: 13,608

2Q18: 13,435

3Q18: 12,884

Increase (decrease) in book value, $ Millions:

1Q18: (907)

2Q18: (173)

3Q18: (551)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, $ Millions:

4Q17: 1,676

1Q18: 801

2Q18: 815

3Q18: 552

The big drop in Q1 was due to an increase in interest rates causing a decrease in the value of fixed income securities. The company’s stock buyback would have had an effect of decreasing the 3Q18 figure by the amount spent.

You can see that the book value this year has actually decreased more than the net income would suggest, with AOCI decreasing.

Let’s address the second case, where the liabilities are not being re-valued. The 10-Q section titled “Embedded Derivatives” states that the company actually does re-value these to fair value. The liability value of its guaranteed minimum benefits, for instance, dropped from $1,212 million at the beginning of the year to $682 million on June 30, 2018.

In fact, what is happening is that the derivative losses that the company incurs are to hedge its own exposure, not its customers’. It is aiming to protect any downside to its equity in case of a market downturn. In many cases, this is required by regulators who want to ensure that the company can make good on its promises to its customers even if the market turns south. Thus, I believe it is the institutional bulls who are right in the formulation of their argument, not the retail bulls who commented vigorously on my prior article.

Variable annuities

Brighthouse’s main business is to sell fixed and variable annuities to individuals. In a variable annuity, a customer pays an insurance company a certain amount of money to be invested in a portfolio of investments, and then receives a stream of income in the future depending on how those investments perform. There are two features that present a risk to the insurer:

A guaranteed minimum return. E.g. the insurer will guarantee that the account will generate a return of at least 3% a year. Death benefit. If the holder dies, the beneficiary receives a minimum amount (usually equal to or greater than contributions) even if the account has investment losses.

These products are high-touch sales made through brokers, and insurers end up paying a 5 to 10% commission on sales. This is a steep charge that has to be recovered from the customer via fees.

To generate the required return, the insurer may invest the proceeds in long-term bonds and equities. However, to limit its downside risk, Brighthouse buys interest-rate derivatives and equity puts. These guard against a decrease in the price of bonds and equities.

As the company states in its 10-Q in the section titled “Equity Derivatives”:

Equity index options are used by the Company primarily to hedge minimum guarantees embedded in certain variable annuity products offered by the Company.

So what the company is doing is offering a minimum guarantee that is of some value to its customers, for which it can charge a certain amount embedded in the price of its product. The company recognizes this amount as revenue, but then pro-forma’s out the cost of providing this guarantee through the put options it buys. This cost is not ultimately recoverable in any form and represents a real cost of doing business for the firm. Ultimately, it can decide to take on this risk itself and eliminate the cost, but it then exposes itself to a depletion of its equity in case of a prolonged market downturn. The company currently has equity index options on notional value of approximately $50 billion and interest rates swaps/options on notional value of $30 billion. With $13 billion of equity, it seems unlikely that it can take on the risk of not hedging the downside exposure. In fact, it is unlikely that regulators will allow the company to so dramatically change its investment strategy.

On the positive side, the company finds itself in a good operating environment. The demise of the fiduciary rule for investment advisors has resulted in a boom in annuity sales (and why not, given the hefty commissions and incentives that are doled out?) However, writing a lot of policies does not mean that they will be profitable in the long term.

Derivates duration (Warning: esoteric)

I’m going to do a rough calculation to determine what the average duration of the company’s derivatives are i.e. are they long-term, with the losses primarily being generated by mark-to-market values, or are they short-term, with cash going out the door on a regular basis to roll them over? From the cash flow statement for the six months ended 30 Jun 2018, we see that the company spent $1,570 million in connection with derivatives. The 10-Q shows that the asset value of derivatives on that date was $2,055 million compared to $2,254 million at the beginning of the year. The depletion in value would have occurred not only on the starting amount, but also on the amount invested during the quarter. So here I am going to employ a mathematical trick by assuming that half the amount invested was at the beginning, and half at the end to approximate it being spread out through the year. So what we get is an adjusted value at the beginning of the year of $3,039 million depleting to $1,270 million in the middle of the year. The duration then would be (3039-1270)/3039 * 6 months = 3.5 months.

The values used above are only to derive the approximate duration and don’t represent the net loss as they are partially offset by values on the liability side. What is clear is that the derivatives are short-term in nature, lasting a few months, needing a cash outgo to constantly roll them over. The cash that has gone out is never going to come back.

Summary

The company’s woes are not the result of accounting rules that mask economic impact. The losses it is generating are real, and the result of policies being mispriced. In particular, it appears that the company does not take into account the cost of hedging against loss of principal while offering a return to its variable annuity holders. You are what you measure, and as long as the company attempts to pro-forma out this cost, it will not change its business practices. Of course, properly pricing its products (i.e. raising the price for its customers) will lead to a loss in market share and reduced revenue. However, at least then the company will have a viable business, albeit a smaller one. The other option is to take on the risk itself, saving money but exposing itself to an existential threat under adverse market conditions.

Valuation and recommendation

I do not believe the company is going to actually earn anything close to the $8 per share of annual adjusted earnings it puts out. As in my prior article, I continue to believe that $4 is a good working assumption, with a fair value for the stock being $32.

Selling the $50 strike calls as I recommended in my prior article (and rolling them over on expiration) has been nicely profitable the last few months as the stock has traded in a $38-46 band. I continue to advocate selling the $50 strike calls at opportune times.

Note to commenters based on experience from prior article

I welcome respectful and succinct comments and look forward to a lively discussion. Please do not filibuster by copy-pasting voluminous text from the company’s filings. Make your point and if necessary provide a reference by stating the filing and section, or providing a link. This will ensure a better experience for all readers.

