Aphria To Offer Cannabis-Infused Oral Thin Strips Next Year

Oral thin strips may also offer faster onset than pills and edibles - reducing the instances of users eating too many edibles.

These strips offer advantages over smoking cannabis - precision in dosage and control over which cannabinoids are included.

Summary

On November 5, Aphria (NYSE:APHA) (TSE:APHA) announced an agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics (OTCQX:VRNDF) ("RDT") for a global exclusive license for QuickStrip technology in both the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

QuickStrip is a dissolvable oral thin strip (like a Listerine Pocketpak) which allows for a consistent and precise cannabis dosage - which isn't available through smoking or vaping cannabis directly. When combined with encapsulation of cannabinoids into a more water-soluble form, QuickStrips may also avoid some of the issues created by oral cannabis dosing (e.g., pills and edibles) such as delayed onset which can lead to users taking too much cannabis.

If Aphria can deliver a rapid-onset product in a convenient format, it may be popular with potential users who want a discreet-but-rapid dose of cannabinoids, allowing for easier consumption in public places and at work. Aphria plans to begin production of QuickStrip-based products in 2019.

Rapid Dose Announcement

On November 5, Aphria announced a partnership with Rapid Dose Therapeutics:

"Aphria Inc. today announced it has established an agreement with Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc. ('RDT') that grants the Company with exclusive global preferred rights to license, manufacture, distribute and sell RDT's QuickStrip™ innovative, proprietary delivery technology for both medical and adult-use cannabis market. The Company intends to begin production of oral thin strips at its production facilities in Leamington, Ontario in 2019." Aphria Press Release, November 5, 2018

Under the terms of the deal, Aphria gets an exclusive worldwide license for RDT's QuickStrip technology in the cannabis market. This deal follows a September 5th Memorandum of Understanding between Aphria and RDT.

The parties to this deal are Aphria and RDT. Aphria is a Canadian cannabis company with a market cap of ~C$4 billion while RDT is a privately-held biotech company with a market cap of perhaps C$55 million (estimated based on Aphria having acquired a 9.7% stake for C$5.4 million in August). In this article, I will review the QuickStrip technology and how that technology may help Aphria with dosing cannabis, especially for medical purposes.

QuickStrip Technology

QuickStrip is a drug delivery system where chemicals can be placed on an oral thin strip which users can place on their tongue. The strip quickly dissolves when exposed to saliva, and the drugs then enter the bloodstream. These strips are similar to a Listerine Pocketpak - a popular breath strip that dissolves on a user's tongue.

Rapid Dose currently offers several different products using QuickStrip technology, including QuickStrip Energy and QuickStrip Sleep (melatonin) as well as pharmaceutical products. According to Aphria's new president (as of November 2) Jakob Ripshtein:

"Aphria is excited to revolutionize the way patients and consumers integrate cannabis into their lives and to bring QuickStrip™ technology – a product unlike any other – to the cannabis market. [] This agreement with RDT further demonstrates Aphria's commitment to bringing advanced products and innovations that will fit the needs of every consumer. Further, the QuickStrip™ technology will help ease concerns surrounding consumption by providing a product that delivers a consistent and precise dosage form." Aphria Press Release, November 5, 2018

Cannabis Dosing Issues

Medical cannabis suffers from dosing issues. The easiest way to consume cannabis is by smoking or vaping the dried flowers. This consumption method is well-suited for many recreational purposes but suffers from a few potential problems for medical applications including imprecise dosing and poor ability to control which cannabinoids are given to a patient and in what proportions.

Smoking cannabis suffers from imprecision in dosing. It is difficult or impossible to provide precise dosing when smoking or vaping cannabis. The amount of cannabinoids that enter a smoker's bloodstream will vary based on how much cannabis they smoke, how they smoke it - how deeply they inhale and how long they hold the smoke in their lungs, and the amount of cannabinoids in the particular plant that the user is smoking.

Further, when smoking dried flowers, there is a limited range of different cannabinoid profiles available. There are over 100 different cannabinoids and they have different effects. The relative amounts of each of these cannabinoids will vary between cannabis strains and vary between different plants of the same strain. Further, the total number of different cannabinoid profiles available will be limited to what cannabis breeders can produce. This means that dried flowers can only deliver certain mixtures of cannabinoids, and do not necessarily deliver the same mixtures consistently.

In order to become a more widely-accepted medical product, cannabis companies are working to cure at least some of these deficiencies.

Taking cannabis orally cures some of these issues and other concerns related to health and odor but creates other issues. For example, smoking cannabis is much faster-acting than edibles. According to research, smoked cannabis takes effect within minutes, shows peak effects after 20-30 minutes, and psychoactive effects taper off after 2 to 3 hours. Edibles take much longer to take effect (30 to 90 minutes), peak at 2 to 4 hours after ingestion, and the effects are much longer-lasting. During the period before cannabis takes effect, users are prone to taking more cannabis - often taking more cannabis than is desired:

"Though edibles are often considered a safe, discreet, and effective means of attaining the therapeutic and/or intoxicating effects of cannabis without exposure to the potentially harmful risks of cannabis smoking, little research has evaluated how ingestion differs from other methods of cannabis administration in terms of therapeutic efficacy, subjective effects, and safety. The most prominent difference between ingestion and inhalation of cannabis extracts is the delayed onset of drug effect with ingestion. Consumers often do not understand this aspect of edible use and may consume a greater than intended amount of drug before the drug has taken effect, often resulting in profoundly adverse effects." Tasty THC: Promises and Challenges of Cannabis Edibles (2016).

How QuickStrips Help

Aphria's license agreement with RDT should alleviate some of the issues created by smoking cannabis and could also provide better effects than edibles.

Unlike dried flower, each QuickStrip will contain a precise dose of cannabinoids and that dose can contain any cannabinoid alone or any combination of cannabinoids - regardless of what can be found in nature. This isn't unique to QuickStrips, however - a cannabis pill could achieve this goal.

Further unlike dried flower, QuickStrips alleviate some health concerns associated with smoking cannabis (such as certain cancer-causing chemicals and risk of bronchitis) and also eliminates odor concerns associated with smoking cannabis. This may be especially useful for medical users in a school or workplace setting. Again, however, this isn't unique to QuickStrips - pills also share this advantage, although QuickStrips may be more convenient in some settings since you don't need a drink to swallow a QuickStrip.

(Mother and Clone)

Unlike a pill, QuickStrips may allow for much faster-acting cannabis effects. QuickStrips dissolve in a user's mouth and can potentially be absorbed sublingually through the network of blood vessels under the tongue.

"The apparent advantages of [sublingual delivery] systems are known cannabinoid concentrations, predetermined dosing aliquots, and time-out systems which may help prevent overuse." Medical Marijuana: Clearing Away the Smoke (2012).

How quickly cannabis acts when it is dissolved in a user's mouth depends on the method in which the cannabinoids are encapsulated. THC itself is not very water-soluble. As a result, THC that is not encapsulated will not be absorbed sublingually but will mostly end up being swallowed. The effects of swallowed THC are the same as for other edibles - it would take about an hour to kick in and it would peak after about three hours.

However, THC can also be encapsulated in a more water-soluble particle to enable it to act sublingually. For example, THC can be encapsulated into a nanoparticle or a liposome. An example of the former is Delta 9 Cannabis's (OTCQX:VRNDF) deal with Nanosphere to use the Nanosphere Delivery System platform to deliver cannabis into the bloodstream and cells.

Presumably, Aphria's products based on QuickStrip technology will encapsulate their cannabinoids to allow for sublingual delivery rather than having the cannabinoids be swallowed. This would allow for higher bioavailability, faster onset, and would avoid first pass metabolism by the liver (converting delta-9-THC into 11-hydroxy-THC). This would also, as with other QuickStrips, allow for convenient use of the thin strip and accurate dosing of the desired cannabinoid or cannabinoid mixture.

Thoughts

Aphria's deal with RDT is a potentially interesting move for Aphria. It will allow Aphria to have a unique dosing method which will allow for precise, discreet dosing of cannabis. This precise dosing - and the potential for quick onset - could be very attractive for the medical cannabis community. Recreational users may also enjoy this dosing format, given the success of Listerine Pocketpaks.

On its own, the QuickStrip technology will not remedy the slow onset of edibles. If ordinary cannabinoids are put into a QuickStrip, those cannabinoids will be swallowed rather than absorbed sublingually due to low water-solubility. Thus, effects would be similar to those of edibles - with an onset after about an hour and the potential for users taking too much when they do not receive a rapid response from their medication.

Aphria will likely encapsulate their QuickStrip cannabinoids in a more water-soluble particle, such as by using liposomal encapsulation. This would allow for cannabinoids to be absorbed into the bloodstream and cells sublingually, leading to a much faster onset - much more akin to smoking cannabis than to taking a pill. Sublingual absorption may also avoid the liver, leading to more effects of delta-9-THC and fewer effects of 11-hydroxy-THC.

As a result of this deal, Aphria may offer a unique product for both medical and recreational users - resulting in a fast-onset product, controlled dosing, and a user-friendly delivery system.

Aphria expects to offer products using QuickStrip technology in 2019. Time will tell how popular those products are, either medically or recreationally.

