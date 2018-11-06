Uniti Group: Delays, Delays, Delays

While UNIT is trading near the highest prices it has since I first invested, their dividend is at the highest risk.

UNIT has been suffering from delays in their fiber deployment and from the long delay in the WIN trial.

UNIT has been a roller coaster that has been a great investment over the last year.

I first started accumulating a position in Uniti Group (UNIT) in August of 2017 when the price plummeted from the mid-$20s to the low $19s on fears that their largest tenant, Windstream Holdings (WIN) would file for bankruptcy.

My thesis was straightforward. I argued that in the event of a bankruptcy, the lease would most likely be maintained. The market was being overly harsh on UNIT and the cash-flow would be sufficient to sustain the dividend.

In the following months, drama ensued as Aurelius Capital declared that WIN was in default on their bonds because the spinoff of UNIT constituted a sale-leaseback transaction that was prohibited by the covenants.

What followed was a flurry of volatility as bears argued that UNIT would have to cut their dividend. UNIT's attempts to reduce their dependence on WIN were severely hampered by their inability to sell equity at a reasonable price. Meanwhile, WIN got entangled in litigation with Aurelius over the alleged covenant violations. For those who are not familiar, I wrote a significant number of articles on the legal dispute.

Since the trial, we have simply been waiting for Judge Furman to issue his decision. It has taken quite a bit longer than I had hoped, and I am reminded that the legal system works on its own timeline and does not particularly care about the capital I have at stake.

As it is, my initial investment has decent gains, mostly through dividends received. The purchases made through October when the shares were dropping well into the teens have paid handsomely with dividends and have a very respectable capital gain.

On the one hand, I continue to believe that the WIN trial is likely to be positive for UNIT. With that overhang removed, I believe that the shares could go back to trading over $25. That not only improves my capital gains, it also makes it much easier for UNIT to use equity to further diversify away from WIN. There is a strong case that a positive outcome from the trial combined with the ability to issue equity to diversify away from WIN could propel UNIT back to all-time highs and beyond.

On the other hand, litigation is never guaranteed. UNIT's growth over the past year has been less than stellar and management's recent decision to issue equity is a little concerning to me. If the share price remains suppressed by WIN's issues, UNIT is only a couple of bad decisions away from destroying value. UNIT management might be willing to diversify away from WIN "at all costs", but I am not really eager to go on that ride.

Growth

In terms of growth, UNIT has been rather lackluster. Revenue did jump up a bit in the most recent quarter. Adjusted EBITDA has been flat since Q4 2017 and AFFO has been flat. This is despite UNIT investing $227 million in cap-ex last year and on track to invest another $219 million this year.

Growth is expected for Q4, current guidance is for $268 million in revenue, $206 million Adjusted EBITDA and $113 million in AFFO. Is that growth likely to appear, or will there be a miss?

Fiber

Fiber is at the heart of UNIT's investment thesis. As a sector with significant growth potential, it will be a key part of diversifying away from WIN and UNIT bulls argue that the upcoming conversion to 5g will increase demand for leasing fiber assets.

At the beginning of the year, UNIT guided for $285 million in revenue from their fiber portfolio, $129 million in Adjusted EBITDA and $173 million in cap-ex.

Guidance for their fiber portfolio was cut in Q2 and again in Q3. These reductions have been chalked up to delays from a major customer and from permitting. In the Q2 conference call, Mr. Gunderman explained,

The bulk of our Dark Fiber installed delays relate to a large customer not being ready to accept sites and rings as we construct them as well as some permitting delays on some of our small cell projects. However, all of these projects are now moving forward and we expect deployments to accelerate in the second half of this year and the vast majority of our existing Dark Fiber and small cell construction projects will still be completed by 2019 as we previously expected. Also, it is important to emphasis that the revenue associated with these Dark Fiber and small cell projects are contractual. So even though they may now be delayed, they will be recognized in the near future.

In the most recent conference call, he provided the following update,

We continue to work with our customers and municipalities to the delays we discussed last quarter. And while we have seen steady improvement in these projects as expected, we continue to anticipate further delays in the fourth quarter.

The projects that are being impacted by the delays have a contractual rent of $20 million and management remains confident that those projects will be completed at the end of 2018 or early 2019.

Due to the most recent acquisition, the fiber portfolio will actually outperform initial guidance. It is disappointing that organic growth will not be as much as was initially guided for, however, another quarter of delays is not the end of the world.

Towers

The tower portfolio does not make up a particularly large portion of UNIT's revenues. Initial guidance called for $15 million in revenue, $2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $93 million in capex.

That guidance has also been reduced. In the conference call, Mark Wallace explained that a large customer reduced their deployment.

We expect towers revenues this year to be about $14 million, with reported adjusted EBITDA at breakeven. We have recently seen a reduction in the number of site build opportunities as our largest customer has slowed its capital deployment for new tower builds as it reevaluates its capital priorities for the remainder of 2018, which has impacted our full year outlook. As a result, we expect to construct 100 fewer towers in the U.S. in 2018 than what was -- we provided in our previous outlook.

It is disappointing that the tower portfolio has failed to meet guidance, but $1 million in revenue and $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA is not material for investors.

Leasing

UNIT's share price has been pushed down by their association with WIN, so it is a bit ironic that the one area that has exceeded growth expectations is UNIT's leasing portfolio.

Initial guidance called for leasing to provide $690 million in revenue and $688 million in adjusted EBITDA. While that is growth of only 0.7% and 0.5% over the prior year respectively, UNIT is not putting any additional capex into the leasing portfolio. With minimal expenses, most of the revenue makes it to EBITDA.

The increase in revenues is due to WIN investing in capital improvements on their network. By contract, those capital improvements not only become the property of UNIT, but they also increase rent.

With an annual escalator of only 0.5%, the WIN lease will continue to grow slowly. The new leases with TPx, CenturyLink and CableSouth should all have stronger internal growth.

UNIT remains very reliant on the WIN assets, with WIN accounting for 68% of 2018 guided revenues and more importantly accounting for 86% of adjusted EBITDA.

At the end of the day, the WIN lease is what is paying the bills.

Liquidity

With their acquisitions, UNIT is walking the liquidity tightrope. From the 10-Q,

As of September 30, 2018, we had cash and cash equivalents of $118.5 million and $210 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility. Subsequent to September 30, 2018, we used an aggregate of $273.8 million of funds for the closing of the CableSouth and ITS transactions, recurring interest payments, and declared dividend distributions.

So at quarter end, they had $328.5 million in liquidity and subsequent they spent $273.8 million. That leaves $54.7 million. That will be somewhat offset by incoming revenues in October. It highlights that UNIT is really running out of dry powder. They issued equity in Q3 because they could not afford the ITS acquisition without it.

If they intend to acquire anything in Q4, they will need to issue more shares. Looking at their consistent acquisitions, management seems intent on diversifying away from WIN at all costs. At the beginning of the year, they had $56 million in cash and $450 million available on their revolver. Where before they could rely on that for acquisitions, now they will have to rely on equity, cash-flow or some creative form of financing that might not be great for common shareholders.

In the conference call, Mark Wallace said,

Yes, so Matt, I'll go first on the ATM program. So the ATM program is just that we put it in back in late 2016. It's an effective way to access the equity capital markets when you only need modest amounts of capital, and just we have been reluctant to access our equity markets in size until the Windstream litigation we get a ruling and a decision in that. And so we wanted to access it in order to manage our leverage levels as you alluded to, but we also wanted to access the markets in a relatively modest size. So that was the decision.

My interpretation is that UNIT is anticipating their share-price will increase with a favorable decision and intends to issue equity rather quickly if it does. They are trying to hold back, but they needed cash.

Looking at 2019 capex needs, Mark Wallace said,

Yes. And then on your last question, in terms of CapEx spending for 2019, we're obviously not done with our planning cycle, but on the tower business, I'd say it's going to be in the range for this year to maybe plus $10 million. So probably $75 million to $85 million next year depending on obviously how much -- how many awards we'll win. And I think on the fiber business, likely to be kind of in the 130 to 140 range next year on a net basis, net CapEx.

That puts total capex at $205-$225 million. If UNIT hits their guidance, their Q4 annualized runrate AFFO will be $452 million. They need $424 million to cover the current dividend. Clearly, even if you assume significant AFFO growth, they do not have enough to cover capex and the dividend in 2019 without issuing equity.

If the decision goes against WIN and causes a significant drop in equity prices, I would expect UNIT to reduce the dividend in short order. In the long-term, I expect that rent payments would continue uninterrupted, even through a WIN bankruptcy, UNIT would need the cash-flow to cover their capex until their share price recovers.

UNIT is in a position where they either require the ability to issue equity or they need to use their cash flow to grow. Something has to give and at $20/share with a $2.40 dividend, issuing significant equity does not make sense.

While I remain confident that the decision will go WIN's way and UNIT's share price will react positively, the dividend is clearly at risk and the next quarter or two is likely where it will be determined whether or not a dividend cut is necessary.

Conclusion

UNIT remains integrally tied to WIN. While they have been investing in diversifying away, WIN remains at over 80% of their EBITDA. Delays and customer cancellations are unavoidable, but they have led to disappointing year over year growth in UNIT's fiber and tower portfolios.

When they came into the year, they had cash and plenty of room on their revolver. Now, UNIT has virtually no room and is forced to issue equity for further acquisitions. They do not have enough liquidity to fund next year's capex, and their cash-flow is not enough to cover both the investments and the dividend. If the share price does not recover, UNIT will have to do something drastic to ensure they can fund their investments.

This puts the dividend at the greatest risk it has been at since I first invested. If the pending judgment is not positive for WIN, or if the share-price fails to recover despite a favorable judgment, UNIT will almost certainly have to cut their dividend.

There is no way I would consider investing in UNIT at today's prices. I am sitting on a large unrealized gain, and UNIT's financial position is more precarious than it was when I initially invested. That is why I have decided to de-risk by reducing my position by 1/3rd. Locking in some gains while maintaining exposure to more upside.

