Encana Bought Newfield For A Song

Irrespective of synergies realized, though, Encana purchased Newfield for next to nothing in a way that leaves money on the table for Newfield's investors while enriching Encana's further.

Last week was a pretty interesting time to be a shareholder of Newfield Exploration Co (NFX) and/or Encana Corp. (ECA). The latter agreed to acquire the former in a multi-billion dollar, all-stock transaction in what the management teams of both firms believe will be an incredibly-accretive deal by as soon as the second half of next year. After looking at the details of the transaction in depth, I can only conclude that Encana got Newfield for a song.

A look at the transaction

At its core, the transaction between Encana and Newfield is a simple one. According to the press release issued by Encana, it has agreed to acquire Newfield in a deal valued at $5.5 billion, plus it will take on $2.2 billion worth of Newfield’s net debt (all of its net debt). However, that $5.5 billion price tag is not set in stone since the entirety of what Newfield’s shareholders are receiving is in the form of Encana stock. You see, for each share of Newfield that investors hold today, they will get 2.6719 shares worth of Encana. Following a tumble in the share price of both firms over the past few days (driven by plummeting oil prices), the implied market value on Newfield, with shares of Encana today trading for $8.55 apiece, is $4.58 billion.

If all goes well, Encana expects the purchase of Newfield to close in the first quarter of 2019. However, because there is no cash involved (or debt other than the absorption of existing debt), synergies should be quick to develop. Management anticipates that by the second half of 2019, annual synergies should come out to $250 million. It’s estimated that around half of these savings will take place in the form of reduced capital expenses, namely lower well D&C costs of around $1 million per well. The other half of savings should come from reduced general and administrative costs.

*Taken from Encana

Management touts that over the first four years of realized synergies, the combined entity should save shareholders an estimated $1 billion in costs. These robust cost-savings, if they end up being realized, will be great, and are so large because the consolidated firm will also be quite large. In fact, using third quarter production estimates, Encana, post-merger, will be the second-largest unconventional producer in the E&P space in North America. Encana, on its own, is ranked number 7, whereas Newfield today is ranked number 13 in size.

*Taken from Encana

It should be mentioned here that there are other interesting pieces of information to consider here. First and foremost, based on the terms of the deal, shareholders in Encana will receive a 63.5% ownership stake in the consolidated entity, while Newfield’s will receive 36.5%. A second item to mention is that, following the transaction, Encana intends to increase its share buyback program to $1.5 billion, plus the firm has committed to raising its dividend in 2019 by 25% compared to what has been seen in 2018, but to be fair, a yield that is today less than 1% is likely, by itself, to be deemed virtually useless.

Newfield was purchased for cheap

In my opinion, Encana struck what looks to be a gorgeous deal here. While a realization of synergies could create value for investors on Newfield’s side of the equation, the real beneficiary of all of this is Encana, who I believe got the business for far too cheap (kudos to them). Naturally, what this will likely mean is some limited upside for shareholders of Newfield, but it’s worth mentioning here that Encana’s not exactly an expensive firm either.

With TTM EBITDA of around $2.2 billion compared to Newfield’s of $1.4 billion, Encana is trading at an EV / TTM EBITDA multiple today of only 5.63, which is still cheap and is quite a bit above Newfield’s TTM figure of 4.50. So, for those on the Newfield side of the equation, it’s not like there is no additional upside. Rather, a single 1x multiple worth of value appears to have vanished if now material synergies can be achieved.

In evaluating this deal, I asked myself if, perhaps, there were other ways to look at the transaction that might explain why Encana got what I’m perceiving to be the bargain of the century. What I found, instead, only solidifies my thinking that Encana got away with robbery here. For instance, while Encana will get 63.5% of the consolidated ownership of the combined entity that the merger will produce, it is bringing only 60.3% of the TTM EBITDA to it. Meanwhile, the business is bringing to the table 65.5% of production (but it is more than doubling its NGL output), and it is contributing 63.2% of its debt toward the deal. In short, these figures are all close enough that they should be perceived as fair and roughly commensurate with the percentage ownership in the combined firm that Encana is getting.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that Encana struck a goldmine with its decision to acquire Newfield. Personally, because the stock of both appear to be quite cheap, contributing cash by tapping into debt markets probably would have made more sense, but because Encana’s units are expensive relative to Newfield’s, an all-stock transaction is still a reasonable route to go. On the whole, so long as energy prices remain where they are or move higher, investors in Newfield should feel like they got the short end of the stick, but even with that, there is attractive upside potential.

A community of oil and natural gas investors with a hankering for the E&P space: Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.