Pier 1 Imports Needs A Christmas Miracle

Given the trajectory of gross margins, same store sales, and Adjusted EBITDA, I would avoid shares of Pier 1, even at $1.50 per share.

Starting in Q4 FY 2018, the business fell off the tracks and has continued to struggle mightily during the first half of FY 2019.

As my long time readers are well aware, I'm a value investor that likes to play in the out of favor to deeply out of favor investing sandboxes. That said, I pride myself on trying to take, at least what I perceive to be, selective contrarian bets. Given the negative longer effects of keeping interest rates way too low for way too long, and the elephant in the room, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), this often means I spend a lot sorting through the bargain bin and thinking about retail businesses. However, investing in turnarounds and out favor businesses is really hard, so you need to look at a lot of pitches before swinging the bat. Let's face it, retail is really tough, and the quality of the analysis matter, as mistakes tend to bubble to the surface.

Although, I have never been long or short shares of Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (PIR), with shares getting crushed, they have been on my evaluation "to do list". Recently, I found the time to kick the tires and I finally got around to reading the most recent conference calls. Moreover, I invested the three or four hours required to dig through the 10-Qs and 10-Ks, starting in FY 2016 - 1st Half FY 2019, to spread the numbers in excel. This takes a lot more time and requires a lot more effort than simply downloading the data from a third party source. Despite the time requirement, even for a watchlist idea, I find actual doing the work is worthwhile. Besides, this way you can actually evaluate the numbers quarter by quarter and develop a better sense for how they move, flow, and what they are signaling.

When it comes to my process, I like to spend 65% on the qualitative and 35% on the quantitive. I find both are critical for my synthesizing and evaluation process.

However, in this piece, I am mostly focused on the numbers and the story they are telling us. The reason am I more focused on numbers is because PIR's conference call had so many buzz words and corporate speak. It was hard to cut through the jargon. Also, management has been terrible at forecasting its business outlook, so it is hard to put much faith in management's guidance and they recently stop provided guidance.

Before we get started, let's take a look at PIR's 10 year chart. During the depths of the financial crisis, back in Q1 2009, PIR's stock bottomed out around $0.20 per share and then dramatically recovered and briefly traded in the low $20s in calendar year 2013. Since then it has been all down hill.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Therefore, I decided going back 3.5 years as this should be enough contextual relevant recent data.

For perspective, in FY 2015, ending in February 2015, Pier 1's full year Adjusted EBITDA was $176.2 million. In FY 2016, Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $125.2 million.

In FY 2016, what jumps out at me is the very modest operating income and how a few hundred basis points could have a dramatic impact on overall results. Also, the seasonality of this business jumps out. The money is really made during Q3 and Q4. Just looking at the numbers, Pier 1's stock price looked like it got too low in February 2016, as lapping a strong FY 2015 made the comparisons tough.

In FY 2017, PIR struggled during the Q1 and Q2, but posted a nice recovery during the second half of the fiscal year. As you can see, Q4 FY17 Adjusted EBITDA was up sharply compared to Q4 FY16 ($58.5 million vs. $45.6 million). This must have been the driver for the sharp rebound in PIR's stock price.

In FY 2018, the financials were signaling that the business was struggling a bit, at least during the first three quarters, as sales were mostly down QoQ and operating income margins compressed. Surprisingly, though, the stock seemed slow to notice. Then in Q4 FY 18, the story dramatically changed and the business had a negative inflection point. Same store sales were negative 7.5%, operating income margins declined by over 300 Bps and Adjusted EBITDA turned down sharply!

Unfortunately, at least for anyone long shares of Pier 1, in FY 2019, the business has fallen apart. Look at how badly gross margins have collapsed. Same store sales have been super scary, and Adjusted EBITDA is the most frightening aspect. During the first half of FY 2019, Adjusted EBITDA is negative $67 million. In order to adjust for the movements in working capital, I focused on working capital as opposed to cash, as this is a better metric and guards against extending payables out to make the cash balance look better, at least at face value.

If you think about valuing Pier 1, its working capital less long term debt is only about $37 million, as of September 1, 2018, and the real issue is when gross margins, same store sales, and Adjusted EBITDA stabilize.

Reading the Q2 FY 2019 conference call, management appears to be grasping at straws. It appears that Wall Street has simply thrown in the towel here as previous guidance, from management, proved way too optimistic.

Presently, the company is betting aggressively on a new "This is me" campaign and spending a lot of money on advertising. Will it work? I have no idea.

As we previously talked about, our brand relaunch was planned for August and included a robust combination of new merchandise, new pricing, and a significantly enhanced shopping environment all supported by the nationwide rollout of our new campaign Pier 1, “this is me”.

At this point, and from an investment standpoint, I have zero intention of getting long Pier 1's stock as there is no evidence of a turnaround. My sense is the competition from TJX's HomeGoods (NYSE:TJX), and competition from online and other mass players makes a turnaround more unlikely.

And if you think about Pier 1's balance sheet, we can't forget its operating leases. Putting it all together, there is zero margin for error and this business has to post a strong second half FY 2019 or they are bankrupt.

What surprises me is that shorts were slow to get involved here. Perhaps, this is because many of the shorts simply focus most of their time looking at balance sheets. If the short actually did qualitative work, they might have spotted Pier 1 as a short. That is neither here nor there though.

Source: WSJ

Takeaway

I have no idea if Pier 1's "This is me" campaign is enough to spark a dramatic "V" shaped recovery. The company did mention that they successfully remodeled 310 out of 989 stores. Is that enough to get excited about?

Our teams successfully converted the first 310 stores to the new format on time and under budget. The remainder of the portfolio is scheduled to begin conversion to the new layout and fixturing after the holiday selling season though we have been able to incorporate a number of those changes already.

Given how badly management has been in terms of hitting their guidance, there is no way I am willing to gamble that the turnaround works. The trajectory of gross margins, same stores sales, and negative EBITDA put Pier 1 in the "too hard bucket", at least for me. That said, I might take a look when they do report Q3 FY 2019 numbers and if there is a dramatic improvement, perhaps, it might be a trade (emphasis on perhaps and the numbers have to be amazing). Until then, it is too risky for me to buy or recommend that anyone try and bottom fish it. In terms of shorting it, I think it is too risky, as an unlikely recovery could spark a sharp rally. I don't like the risk/reward of shorting here.

Either way, even though this is a take no action, it was good mental gymnastics to dig into the numbers and I'm hoping some readers got a better sense of my thought process.

Market Adventures As a full-time investor, I look for new ideas for my portfolio every day and I always eat my own cooking. I management three portfolios (Tactical Value, High Octane, and Buy and Hold). Tactical Value is a very diversified portfolio focused mostly on safer dividend stocks and some fixed income ideas. High Octane and Buy and Hold are value based, but target capital appreciation as opposed to dividends. Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.