Big Ticket 2018 Picks: October Update

In early January, I published my top picks for 2018, see article here. As a reminder for readers not familiar with my strategy, I am a dividend growth investor in my mid-30s with a long-term horizon (hopefully), and my plan is to invest in well-rounded companies with a quality track record, superb management team, and strong dividend growth potential.

Towards the end of last year, numerous followers asked that I put out a list of stock picks for the year. As such, I constructed the list below with the goal to beat the performance of the SPY. The portfolio started with investable funds of $100,000 that were allocated amongst the stocks listed below. This portfolio will not be actively managed; however, I will provide commentary around any ideas or changes I would consider making. Starting in 2019, we will provide an actively managed portfolio of picks to compare as well as incorporate dividend income to our returns. This has been a request from numerous followers, so as it is our goal to increase the value of our product, we are currently constructing our portfolio for 2019.

This piece will focus on our progress through the month of October, which saw a strong return of market volatility. The portfolio, along with much of the market, had a rough go in the month of October. However, after strong results through the Summer, the portfolio is still up 1.41% on the year compared to the SPY, which is in negative territory now. After a rough patch we are hoping for a strong finish to the year.

October 2018 Results

Wow what a month! Fresh off a strong summer, we saw the market endure its worst month in over a decade! A majority of S&P 500 components were negative this month with a market-wide sell-off in full force. We had a couple of our picks fall into negative territory for the year, but we maintain a lead, albeit slight, over the SPY of 242 basis points. Our portfolio endured its worst month of the year, as the portfolio as a whole was down 8.5% compared to the SPY being down 6.9%. We had a few of our top 10 picks really weigh on our performance this month with Nvidia (NVDA) being down 25% on the month, Amazon (AMZN) down 20.2%, and Lowe’s Companies (LOW) down 17% on the month. We had a couple of picks in the green for the month, unfortunately they were some of our smallest holdings, Venta (VTR) and Simon Property Groups (SPG) were both up 6.7%, and 3.8%, respectively. It seemed as if traders decided growth was going to be slowing in the near future and with the combination of uncertainty around the upcoming mid-terms, they decided to stash some money in REITs, as REITs across the board fared relatively well during the market-wide sell-off.

Since we began tracking our trades at the beginning of the year, the S&P 500 has decreased 1.02% during that span, of which, it was down 6.9% during the month of October. Geopolitical concerns still lurk in the background for investors with possibilities of a full-blown trade war with China getting closer to fruition. President Trump and President Xi are expected to meet later this month at the G-20 summit, but we do not expect things to get worked out over one meeting. It seems as if the two sides are still far apart, so any progress would be welcomed.

In terms of other countries, we have seen some easing of tariffs and potential deals being made with the likes of the EU as well as a new NAFTA deal taking shape with Mexico and Canada.

Photo Credit

In addition to the trade concerns, the looming mid-term elections are what is on everyones mind with the possibility of Democrats taking control of the House. We may see some slight volatility after the elections, but we believe this outcome is relatively priced into the market currently.

Also, the Fed is moving forward with its plan at raising rates at a rapid pace. In September, the Fed yet again raised rates a quarter percent with the likelihood of one final quarter point raise coming in December. Based on the strength of the jobs market, which recently reported an unemployment rate of 3.7%. On the heels of a solid job report that came out last week, we believe it is a foregone conclusion that the Fed will not slow down the pace at which they are raising rates, which the President is not too pleased with. President Trump has continued to voice his disapproval at the rate the Fed is moving to raise rates, saying it is a threat to the growing economy.

So far, our portfolio has performed well, even with the hiccup the market had this past month, in the strong economy and is continuing to outperform the SPY, which is what we set out to do. So, without further ado, here are the October results of the Big Ticket 2018 stock picks:

Source: Chart created by author

Source: Pictures from company websites

As we mentioned above, REITs have performed well of late, even with the continued rise in rates. REITs over the years, have actually performed well in rising rate environments, as a rising rate environment usually entails a strong economy, which bodes well for REIT owners. One REIT we like a lot has been Ventas, Inc. (VTR), which has been a stock that has been in investors' doghouse for a couple of years now, but we see the tide beginning to change. Investors once again are gaining faith in this market leader, and now may be a great time to add this high-yield play to your portfolio. VTR gained 6.7% on the month and is on the verge of crossing into the green for the year. We like the stock for three main reasons among others: 1) Highly Diversified Portfolio, 2) Low Exposure to Skilled Nursing, and 3) A High-Quality Dividend play. Down 10% on the year, and trading at only 13x P/AFFO, the stock is set up for a long-term run. Here is a recent article we wrote on VTR.

Another top performer for the month of October was another REIT, Simon Property Group (SPG). SPG is the leader in class – A malls. Simon has been an industry favorite for shareholders for quite some time now based on their long-term track record of creating shareholder returns. The management team provides investors confidence that it can navigate through any economic environment by growing earnings and continuing to grow the dividend. One area that concerns investors of SPG is the retail space in general, and their connection to Sears. The SPG portfolio currently has 33 Sears stores that have either been closed or are closing, and of those 33 stores, Simon has controlled 22 of those 33, five of which are in a JV with Seritage (SRG). On a recent earnings call, CEO David Simon explained his plans for these Sears locations is to redevelop the locations completely. Though the cash flows will be put on hold, one has to look at those leases as well below market, so in the long scheme of things, this will provide further shareholder growth in the long term.

Turning to a couple of stocks that were heavy laggards during the month, Nvidia and Amazon were sold off extremely hard as investors turned their back on Technology growth stocks completely. The Nasdaq fell 9.2% on the month with FANG stocks getting hit extremely hard. The stocks provided strong earnings, but a continued theme has been the soft guidance going forward that has caused these multiple contractions. We believe the pullback in Amazon is a HUGE opportunity for investors and we are currently buyers of the stock.

Lowe’s Companies was also hit hard during the month of October with the stock falling 17%. Both home improvement leaders LOW and Home Depot (HD) sold off on soft housing news. We recently wrote articles on both, and believe they both represent buying opportunities after the recent sell off based on the $14.4 Trillion of untapped equity homeowners have. The rise in housing prices and interest rates will have homeowners stay put and tap into some of that equity, which in return benefits the home improvement industry. Both offer quality entry points and are strong dividend growers for those looking to add quality blue-chip companies to your portfolio. Here are two pieces we recently published on both home improvement retailers:

Lowe’s: This Dividend Growth Stock Looks Attractive

Home Depot Is A Buy At These Levels

Looking Ahead

Even though we do not make changes to the portfolio throughout the year, we do like to give insight as to what changes, if any, we would make during that given month. With the recent market-wide sell off in the rearview mirror, most sectors took it on the chin during the month, and some present viable entry points. One area that has been gaining momentum of late has been REITs, and many of you who follow us know we have a great admiration for REITs. Kimco Realty (KIM) is a REIT we are looking to buy in the near future; here is a recent piece we put out last week: “With the Market Turning From Growth, We Are Turning To Kimco.”

The idea of the updates is to be completely transparent with my followers. Many contributors today will make stocks picks, but only follow up on those if they are positive, but I feel that readers respect you more when you are transparent regardless of the outcome. With that being said, here is to a solid finish to the year. Best of luck to all our followers!

Now that you have had a chance to digest the portfolio results to date, we look forward to hearing your thoughts on the portfolio and hearing some of your ideas for any changes to be made. Good luck to everyone and happy investing!

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow us and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.