The Bond Market Is Worried About Growth, Not Inflation - Will Growth Deliver? Is It The Election?

The yield curve has been steepening for four months which is pro-growth.

Inflation expectations are coming down but interest rates are rising, that means real interest rates are increasing.

The Bond Market Is Worried About Growth, Not Inflation - Will Growth Deliver?

With long-term interest rates rising in recent months, many investors jump to the conclusion that the bond market is worried about inflation. When looking at nominal interest rates, there are two components, inflation expectations, and real interest rates.

Nominal rates = real interest rates + inflation expectations.

I wrote an article yesterday titled, "Despite Tariffs, Deficits, And Wages, Inflation Expectations Are Falling", which showed that inflation expectations are empirically falling, not rising, despite overwhelming investor sentiment to the contrary.

If nominal yields are moving higher but inflation expectations are falling, by definition that means that real interest rates are rising.

In yesterday's article, I showed the 5-year and the 10-year breakeven inflation rate. The breakeven inflation rate is the market expectation for the average rate of inflation over the next "X" number of years.

For example, if the 10-year breakeven inflation rate is 2.1%, that implies the market thinks inflation will average 2.1% over the next 10 years.

Just to quickly provide the evidence for the claim that inflation expectations are falling before moving to the pro-growth signs from the bond market, below is a chart of the 5-year breakeven inflation rate.

5-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The expected rate of inflation over the next 5-years has fallen from a rate of 2.16% to 1.93%. This implies that all else being equal, 5-year interest rates should have come down by 23 basis points. Of course, this is not what occurred because the market raised the "real" interest rate by more than the inflation premium fell.

The 10-year breakeven inflation rate fell from 2.18% in May of 2018 to 2.07% today. This put 11 basis points of downward pressure on the 10-year yield.

10-Year Breakeven Inflation Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Despite the reduced inflation premium in both 5-year rates and 10-year rates, nominal rates increased substantially. The difference comes from real interest rates or the result of nominal yields once you strip out the inflation premium.

If the economy is growing at 3% or 4% or even 5%, the market would raise the real interest rate as the risk-free rate after inflation would rise alongside growth.

If real GDP is growing at 1.8%, which is the 10-year annualized growth rate, then parking money in a risk-free rate of 1.1% makes sense. You can get a real rate of 1.1% or take a risk and invest in the economy which, on average, yields a rate of return equal to real GDP. An investment into plant and equipment or some form of capex or a business involves risk and receives a premium over the risk-free rate.

Over the past 10 years, real GDP has annualized a rate of growth equal to 1.8%.

While we are currently in a "growth spurt" in the economy, the trend you can see in the chart below is a structural one that cannot be changed by one-off growth events like tax cuts. It is, in fact, likely that the next 10 years annualizes a rate lower than 1.8% given the trend in the chart below and the rate of population growth which is one half of the equation of trend GDP. We are nearly guaranteed to have lower population growth over the next 10-years so unless productivity growth exceeds the last 10-years, trend growth will move even lower over the next 10-years.

Real GDP - 10 Year Annualized Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

With that being said, the market is lowering the inflation premium and raising the real risk-free rate.

The 10-year real interest rate has made a new cycle high and sits at 1.12%.

If real GDP growth is 1.8% over the past 10-years, what should the risk-free rate be given that investing in the economy requires some degree of risk? This is something to ponder for those who are certain that rates are too low. Should the real interest rate be higher than real GDP growth?

10-Year Real Interest Rate:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Nevertheless, it is clear that the rise in interest rates is from growth, not inflation as the inflation premium is coming down. The question as to whether or not rates are too high comes down to if growth will meet or exceed current expectations. If growth surprises to the downside, and moves back towards trend, from 3% year over year currently down to 1.8% year over year, there is significant growth premium that needs to come out of the bond market.

For now, however, the bond market is worried about growth, not inflation.

To add more evidence to the growth case over the inflation case, the recent rise in yields has come with lower inflation expectations (higher real rates) but also with a steeper yield curve. A steepening of the yield curve is equivalent to the market raising growth expectations.

The spread between the 30-year Treasury rate and the 2-year Treasury rate has increased from 33 basis points in August to 52 basis points today. That is around 20 basis points added to the long-end of the curve that is not coming from inflation.

30-2 Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Whether it is the election and the risk of the Republicans holding the House and the Senate, and the expectation for more tax cuts and deficit spending, or simply the market is bullish on growth due to low unemployment and modest wage gains, the expectation is for rising growth.

Even the backend of the yield curve, an area that the Federal Reserve has little control over, has been steepening. This steepening is not due to rising rates because once you move out to the 10-year maturity, the Federal Reserve has little influence.

The spread between the 30-year Treasury rate and the 10-year Treasury rate has moved from 10 basis points in July to 23 basis points today.

30-10 Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The evidence is clear. The bond market is worried about growth, not inflation. What is unclear is whether or not those growth expectations will materialize. The recent rise in growth expectations may be from increased odds of a Republican upset but either way, if growth expectations are not met, the long-end of the curve is likely to move lower and "re-flatten" the yield curve.

A move just towards the recent level of the yield curve, and a continuation of the long-term trend could pull 15-20 basis points out of the long-end of the curve rather quickly.

30-10 Spread:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

I will be very interested to see how the bond market reacts to the election results and the next two months of incoming growth data.

Quick Housekeeping Note:

Please note that articles are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to "Follow" me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the orange button at the top to "Follow" me. Thank you.

EPB Macro Research (20% Off) EPB Macro Research uses macroeconomic data to identify inflection points in the economy and provides two asset allocation models that are best suited for the current environment. If you would like to see the complete asset allocation model with exact percentages, consider joining EPB Macro Research. There is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research for a free two weeks. If you do not like the service, simply cancel at any point in the two-week trial and you will never be charged. Click Here To Start Your No-Risk Free Trial - Take 20% Off For The Next 5 Days Only

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.