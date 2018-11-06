Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) CEO Jeff Olmstead on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2018 9:00 PM ET

Jeff Olmstead - Chief Executive Officer

Philip Houchin - Chief Financial Officer

Sherry Morgan - Chief Accounting Officer

Chad McLawhorn - General Counsel

Chad Roller - VP of Development

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeff Olmstead. Sir, you may begin.

Jeff Olmstead

Thank you, Cindy. Good morning, thank you everyone for your participation in the call today. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that today’s call will include forward-looking statements related to future and not past, events within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to our current or historical facts. For further explanation, please refer to our SEC filings.

Joining me on the call today are Sherry Morgan, our Chief Accounting Officer; Chad McLawhorn, our General Counsel; Chad Roller, our VP of Development; and Philip Houchin our CFO.

This morning we posted a presentation to go along with this call. If you would like to follow along, please go to midconenergypartners.com click in Investor Relations, then Events and Presentations and finally click on the PDF next to the view presentation link under the third quarter 2018 earnings call.

If you’re following along with the presentation, please turn with me to Slide 3, third quarter 2018 highlights. Earlier in the year, we talked about our main objectives for 2018 were maintaining financial flexibility, optimizing capital allocation and building our inventory of future projects.

The purpose of each of these was to set up the partnership for sustainable growth. If you read through our earnings release last night, you'll see that we were excited to report success in advancing all areas.

We have substantially improved our financial strength, which has positioned us to take advantage of the opportunities in the market, resulting in some significant growth. We have spent almost $25 million this year on acquiring new properties that have upgraded our inventory of projects, which has resulted in near-term growth and long term opportunities.

Just this past quarter alone, we acquired almost $15 million in new acquisitions in Oklahoma and Wyoming. These assets that grass roots waterflood prospects in both core areas as well as adding current production and cash flow at attractive prices.

These acquisitions, along with our capital spending has led to an almost 29% increase in production on a BOE basis compared to our first quarter production rates, and an over 23% increase compared to last quarter.

This production growth has resulted in greater than 23% increase in EBITDA compared to the first quarter, with the opportunity to continue growing through more acquisitions and organic opportunities.

We accomplished all of this while continuing to decrease our leverage ratio and strengthening our financial flexibility. As we discussed at the last conference call, we use some of our liquidity to make new acquisitions and still lowered our leverage ratio as calculated by our lenders to less than 2.9 times.

We are now in a stronger financial position compared to previous years to take advantage of the additional opportunities in the marketplace, which will upgrade additional value to our unitholders.

Turning to slide four, going forward, we still see many of the same favorable opportunities in the market today as we've had in the past nine months. Our goal is to continue building a sustainable growth model through acquisitions and organic growth.

Thus far this year, we have upgraded our inventory of projects through opportunistic acquisitions. The market for these conventional assets was secondary enhanced or a recovery opportunity is very favorable compared to the resource place.

Every month we are seeing companies shedding these types of assets to raise money, development of their core assets, and there is very little competition for them. We are focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet to take advantage of these opportunities as they arise.

We are adding low decline PDP assets where we can leverage our operational strength of creating value through optimizations as well as building an inventory of growth assets with significant waterflood potential.

Again, our acquisition activity has significantly upgraded our inventory of organic growth options. We have added new grassroots waterflood opportunities, returned to production and optimization projects for near-term growth, and added waterflood expansion projects in areas with recent success.

We expect to continue growing and improving earning towards projects through additional acquisitions in the future. With that, I'll turn it over to our CFO, Philip Houchin.

Philip Houchin

Thank you, Jeff. I will now discuss some of the financial highlights for the quarter. Please turn to Slide 5. From a financial perspective, the acquisitions were the primary focus of the quarter. These acquisitions helped increase production by 23% sequentially and 29% year-to-date on a BOE basis.

We ended the quarter at 3,609 BOE per day, up from 2,934 at the end of the second quarter 2018. We exited the quarter with daily average production for September of 3,715 BOE per day showing a positive trend over and above the quarterly average.

These assets not only provide an immediate increased to production, but add to the inventory of growth projects for our teams to work on in the near term. The market for these types of acquisitions has been favorable, so we anticipate continuing to try and find similar opportunities.

Oil and natural gas sales also increased in the third quarter. Total sales for the quarter were $19.1 million compared to $16.2 million in the second quarter 2018. On a BOE basis, this was $57.67 for the third quarter compared to $60.66 for the second quarter 2018.

Oil prices were up for the quarter however, widening differentials primarily in our Texas properties offset a portion of the increases in commodity prices. The differentials in Texas have improved. However, they should continue to weigh on our realized price for most of 2019.

Additionally, the oil from our Worland acquisition is of lower quality and receives a discount. With the increase in oil prices, cash settlements paid for mature derivatives inclusive of net premiums increased as well. These were $2.6 million in the third quarter compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter.

The realized results in prices after incorporating cash settlements from mature derivatives inclusive of net premiums were $49.59 in the third quarter compared to $52.49 in the second quarter and $40.22 for BOE in the third quarter of 2017.

Lease operating expenses on a dollar and BOE basis for the quarter increased due to the additional oil and gas properties from the acquisitions. We anticipate realizing cost reductions in these properties as they incorporate -- as they are incorporated into our normal operating practices.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was 12.7% sequentially and 91.7% year-over-year. Adjusted EBTIDA for the third quarter 2018 was $7.5 million compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter.

The partnership benefited from higher production, partially offset by cash payments on mature derivatives, widening margins in our Texas properties and slightly higher LOE costs from the acquired assets.

For the third quarter 2018, free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure increased to $2.9 million up from$2.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Turning to Slide 6. A goal of the partnership is to create sustained growth while maintaining financial flexibility by strengthening its balance sheet. During the third quarter 2018, we increased debt by $9 million to pay for over $14 million in acquisitions.

This used some of our liquidity. However, the acquisitions help reduced our debt-to-EBITDA ratio as calculated by our credit agreement to 2.86 times down from 3.14 times in the second quarter.

The properties that were acquired will be added to the borrowing base during the fourth quarter redetermination, potentially providing additional liquidity. The partnership will continue to evaluate the best use of its liquidity to balance growth with a focus on delevering.

The partnership did not add any new hedges during the quarter and feels comfortable with its current portfolio. After the fourth quarter of 2018, the partnership should benefit from the last of its deferred premiums expiring as well as higher contract prices related to its hedges.

A quick note on our guidance. We are keeping production, lease operating expenses and production taxes the same, but have reduced capital expenditures due to lower spending in the third quarter. That concludes the financial section of the presentation. And with that, I'll turn it back over to Jeff for closing remarks.

Jeff Olmstead

Thanks, Phil. So far this year we have grown production reserves through acquisitions and CapEx spending. Cash flow has increased and we've continued to reduce debt. This has resulted in decreasing leverage and increased liquidity which is providing us the ability to take advantage of the opportunities in the market and to grow and improve our inventory of future projects.

Our goal to the end of the year and going forward is to continue growing the long term value of the partnership through increasing our financial flexibility and growing production and cash flow organically and through opportunistic acquisitions.

Thank you. And with that, Cindy will open up to any questions.

Jeff Olmstead

Okay. Thank you everyone for listening in. Again, as you digest the numbers, if you got any follow up questions, please feel free to give us a call [Indiscernible]. Thank you.

