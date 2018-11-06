Blueknight Energy Partners Is Now A Blue Light Special

Smaller issues like Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) and the associated preferred stock (BKEPP) tend to be far more volatile than the larger issues in an industry. Sometimes, as in this case the general manager of the partnership, Ergon, has only been the general manager for a couple of years. In that time, Ergon appears to have initially shifted the business model towards more asphalt storage.

This business should result in a far more reliable and steady source of income. Also, a proposed new pipeline is being constructed. That pipeline will lead to the company storage business. Previously the partnership was very dependent upon traders to use the storage facilities. Backwardation hurt the usage of the storage facilities. However, the new pipeline under construction should result in the customers of the pipeline using the company storage facilities. That customer change should result in a more steady use of the storage facilities than they previous dependence upon traders.

Financing has been arranged for the drop-down of the new pipeline. A previously repaired pipeline is now operating and will contribute to earnings in the near future. Management announced during the recent conference call that the pipeline segment of the business has become cash flow positive for the first time in a year. Instead of spending money to repair the pipeline, that pipeline is now making money. That will be a significantly favorable cash flow swing going forward.

Plus management announced a new storage contract. Therefore the following quarters should show growth for the foreseeable future. Mr. Market appears to disagree. That disagreement has created a buying opportunity seldom seen with the larger less volatile issues.

As shown above the price of the limited partnership units appears headed to oblivion. Clearly, the market is expecting another distribution cut even though the financing for the new pipeline has already been arranged. Traditionally the third quarter, which will be reported later this week is the strongest quarter and brings the distribution coverage to a reasonable level.

The first two quarters were distorted by the necessity to take a pipeline offline for repairs and the backwardation issues with oil prices that negatively affected the oil storage business. But clearly the worst is behind this partnership.

Furthermore, several Canadian companies such as Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF), and Cenovus Energy (CVE) are increasing production of heavy oil and thermal oil at least partially because management likes the outlook for asphalt use. This bodes well for the asphalt storage business. Blueknight does not buy or sell asphalt. Instead the partnership merely collects a fee for storing the asphalt until the owner needs the material.

Asphalt involves mainly government business and contracts. As such, there is some insulation from cyclical economic swings that other businesses enjoy. To some extent, construction and repairs can be put off during lean times. But there is a certain amount of necessary maintenance and construction needed for roads and infrastructure to form a demand cushion.

In the meantime, the coverage of the distribution shown above will only increase as all the positives flow to future bottom lines. Mr. Market tends to look backwards. But investors need to look forwards to take advantage of bargains. The new storage agreement, the pipeline back in service, and the new pipeline under construction should allow the current financial leverage to work in favor of the unit holders to propel the unit prices upward.

Similarly, Mr. Market has also pounded the preferred stock price downward. There is no excuse for this bargain as the distribution has been well covered all year. The improving prospects for the limited partnership units bode well for the preferred units as well. There has never been a danger of a preferred distribution cut. Yet the yield belies the safety of this distribution.

Mr. Market has been worried about the coverage shown above. Even though management reduced the limited partner distributions, the preferred and the limited partner unit coverage was not at acceptable levels. Further adding to the worries of Mr. Market was the declining trend. However, that trend is about to reverse for the reasons noted above whether or not the market cares. The future growth prospects in store should make this presentation a memory in the near future.

Investors are also concerned about the acreage dedication instead of a volume contract. However, Alta Mesa has the liquidity and resources to increase production rapidly. Management is in the process of adding a ninth rig. There is an excellent possibility of the addition of another rig before year-end. Alta Mesa is also a partial owner of the new pipeline. They are not spending the money on this pipeline capacity if it is not needed. Furthermore, activity in the Scoop and Stack is strong at current oil pricing levels. In the past, Alta Mesa has not hesitated to transport third party volumes until the total pipeline capacity was in use for its own production.

Both the common and the preferred stock are bargains. In fact they are so cheap they may be classified as "steals." The deals appear to be the result of some key fiscal years ending in October. November should provide some bounce-back before another round of year-end selling in December. This time period provides fertile opportunity to pick up a bargain equity.

Cash flow should increase both for seasonal reasons with the traditionally strong third quarter and the return of the pipeline in service. The third quarter report above already shows improvement. The pipeline cash flow (for the first time in a year) will be extremely helpful. Management guidance of EBITDA in the mid $60 million area before the effect of the pipeline under construction is fantastic.

The new storage contract is "icing on the cake." There should be positive earnings comparisons going forward that will be augmented when the newly constructed pipeline is dropped down to the partnership.

These factors mitigate the possibility of any distribution cut in the near future. The earnings report on October 31 was a pleasant surprise to a market that really has no expectations of positive news. The comparison to the previous year may occupy the market more than the solid results on the way. Each quarter should show improvement over the previous quarter. Eventually the comparisons to the previous fiscals years will turn positive.

Many companies with weak quarters have seen their stock prices wobble for no other reason than a seasonally weak quarter. This partnership had some reasons to make the seasonally weak quarters worse. Now, the forward outlook as changed but the market has not recognized that. Once the market sees the positive earnings comparisons, these limited partnership units will trade at a far higher price. The next 18 months should be very interesting. The yield now appears very secure and some capital appreciation from a material limited partner unit price rebound appears likely. The downside risk at the current price appears minimal.

