Caesars: Quo Vadis? Is It Finally Poised For A Merger? MGM Thinks So, Maybe Others Too

Ex-note holders now own 66% of the stock and are trapped as the stock has wallowed around high single digits to low teens since exit.

“Quo vadis..” from the Latin roughly translates to “Where are we going?”

Caesars Entertainment Corp’s (NASDAQ:CZR) Q3 earnings release was neither terrible nor anything great to win brownie points from investors. The company reported GAAP earnings of $0.14, beating by $0.18. Revenues were $2.19bn missing by 0.33%. Estimates for Q4: -$0.07 on revenue of $2.12bn. The stock has lost 32% in value since January. Partially due to the shellacking the gaming sector has taken in general since midyear and partially because the market still fails to understand the stock in its post-bankruptcy configuration.

The announced departure next February of current CEO Mark Frissora, 63, was more telling than the earnings release. The industry is at a watershed in the Las Vegas and US regional gaming spaces. Consolidation is the real news. CZR’s recent Centaur acquistion (two Indiana racinos) befuddled more than illuminated. It continues negotiating for Jack Entertainment’s six Ohio properties. And the recent lowball offer for CZR from Landry’s Tillman Fertitta for $12 to $13 a share reflects this wariness. It was, as expected, rejected by the company and rightly so.

CZR has hired Goldman Sachs to man the barriers against an anticipated rush of barbarians at the gates. An MGM bid won’t be seen as hostile, but somewhat impractical. Any such deal might raise anti-trust eyebrows given the concentrated market power both companies would create on the Las Vegas Strip. Also, it might set up a somewhat odd juxtaposition of both companies, REITS. But clearly, a rationalization of the CZR portfolio may be in the offing.

CZR’s long agonizing trip from bankruptcy hell in 2015 to its final surrender in 2017, forced it to give up 66% of its equity to its note holders. Two years of expensive legal warfare was a birthday party for lawyers but not much else to create an arrow sign to the CZR future that made sense to the market. The company’s private equity owners, Apollo Global and Texas Pacific Group, faced accusations that involved charges of misbehavior by shuffling assets to protect them from the paws of the junior note holders.

The private equity guys had to cough up a share of the bankruptcy settlement out of their own coffers. It all wound up sending the company in a place holding limbo. And that’s why the stock hasn’t really budged after the discharge. And why the VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) spin off REIT was an answer but not really a solution.

The spike to over $10 in pre-market trading over the MGM move, could either run out of gas very soon once somebody runs the real world implications of the deal, or put the company in play if another player shows up.

Among the largest holders of CZR equity at the moment is bulldog tough David Tepper, 61, of Apaloosa Management, who was among the most hostile hedgies who battled back CZR management’s lowball 9c on the dollar original 2015 offer to the juniors. Tepper is currently sitting on 15.7m CZR shares showing a nominal 66% recovery from his prior position in the junior notes.

Caesars Palace: Going head to head with Bellagio competing for VIP play?

He made his reputation in distressed bonds and no doubt sees a long term upside in CZR stock. He, and Canyon Capital, among the other hedgies swapped bonds for equity. They have had to have gotten antsy as management has not yet appeared to produce a driving narrative about CZR’s future other than happy talk about room renovations and sports betting.

Quo Vadis after Frissora

CEO Frissora has been a responsible place holder after the disaster produced by his predecessor CEO, Gary Loveman ,a Harvard professor who used lots of impressive AI hocus pocus to maximize the value of the company’s 50 million Total Rewards database. What we learned in the process is that Total Rewards was dynamite when CZR customers were flush with home equity loan cash that transformed into tons of gaming trips until 2006.

When the economy tanked in 2008 and foreclosures ran rampant across the US map, it put much of what was valuable about Total Rewards productivity into a harsher perspective. Regardless of the presumed power of its AI demos, it couldn’t stop the decline in spend by its members.

And ironically, twelve years later, marketing efforts to enrich its Total Rewards offers into the breech of a soft quarter still failed to produce strong customer response. So much for golden databases. They are prime examples of horses led to water who refuse to drink. In my own firing line experience running casino marketing in both heady and parlous times I learned one enduring lesson: You can pull a string but you can’t push it.

Summing up the past this much is clear: If there is a worse financial structure for a casino company ownership than private equity, somebody needs to tell me because I can’t think of one. Happy to receive SA readers input if they disagree.

Private equity minds are transactional, not operative, especially in a business where so many metrics used emanate from the hotel business and simply don’t work the same way for casino resorts. Private equity people crunch numbers, and tend to prod and bamboozle managements rather than contribute palpable solutions. Their successor hedge fund owners of the stock, probably see something worth holding on for now—my guess is sports betting. But CZR is no more than a pack runner in the space for the foreseeable. Most recently, September’s sports betting numbers in AC doubled. CZR was a laggard compared to MGM and Resorts in New Jersey. Private equity guys tend to buy, then hit and run until they find a sweet spot to sell and fill the loot bag. CZR’s private equity owners brought nothing to the party but financial engineering erector set spin off companies. The presiding judge in bankruptcy case saw sleight of hand magic tricks. Something of a three card monte game played against the junior lenders. He forced Apollo and TPG to cough up $6bn out of their own coffers to raise the return to the juniors. That helped settle the mess but it left CZR with owners who have little appetite to be in the casino business forever.

We can’t entirely blame Apollo Global or TPG for the collateral damage inflicted on CZR by the recession that lasted through 2010. Las Vegas has recovered respectably since. But we can assign blame to them for the utterly absurd original recovery deal they offered the juniors Nine cents on the buck on the table while they rewarded the first lien guys with $100.9..You don’t offer gladiators like David Tepper of Apaloosa Capital pennies when he’s become too accustomed to twenty dollar gold pieces in his distressed properties bond deals going way back.

Its that exercise in hubris which triggered the hand to hand combat presided over by cadres of lawyers gobbling up monster fees on both sides.

But without question, the time has come to take the measure of the company for investors, institutions and well as retail as to what the paradigm might be best to give the company stock a real boost linked to a sunnier future than what we can see now. MGM’s interest may be more than tire kicking. Time will tell. Question: Isn’t CZR already the product of mega mergers itself? (Ballys, Harrahs, Horseshoe). How has that turned out? Have those deals made it unwieldy and harder to understand as a stock?. Would an MGM deal further entangle the company in challenging the notion that bigger is always better in gaming?

CZR stock has wallowed more or less in a single digit trading range. And its hedgie owners clearly got restless for something to happen to spike the shares. Now MGM rumbles could do the trick temporarily, if nothing at least to flush out other interested parties.

What’s the alternative now for CZR once Frissora hits the road in February?

Hiring another belt and suspenders place holder to succeed Frissora, on the surface, holds little promise for the kind of strategic change demanded by the surging rapids of consolidation engulfing US gaming regionals. Apparently, the current hedgies holding the stock see that as just an extension of a walk on a dead end street.

The CZR/VICI REIT: the jury is out, but not near a verdict

The VICI Properties Group spin off essentially solved zero other than offloading debt and offering a so so REIT for those inclined to buy that kind of deal. We question the REIT structure for the casino business. The two extant ones, Gaming & Leisure Properties ,Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) and MGM Properties (NYSE:MGP) are doing just okay. Any possible merger of MGM and CZR could raise possibilities of a parallel merger of those REITs that could further complicate an MGM merger. They do provide vehicles for casino operators to unlock value of their realty. The problem is that they are single purpose buildings with tenants, who in a recession, might have to push for rent relief.

And therein lies what at least for now, is what we see as part of the flawed opening logic for a CZR MGM deal that the bankers will need to package in a way attractive to investors. The value of a REIT lies with investor confidence that triple net lease rent obligations will comfortably be met and dividends will flow uninterrupted. So how does one explain that CZR stock is traded in a 52 week range between $14.50 and $7.45 while the VICI REIT’s 52 wk range is $17.58 to $33.32 at writing.?

We understand about the dividend flow, the tax implications and that the assets are buildings of course. Yet REIT investors are still relying on the viability of the operating businesses housed in their buildings through both thick and thin. They don’t expect missed rent payments, or fire sales of buildings in markets where their operating casinos can no longer compete in.

Yet the real challenges lie just in that area. And so you “build” a $22 Vici REIT stock on the foundation of a $10 operating tenant like CZR with Las Vegas facing what could become—repeat could---an oversupply issue in the town after 2020 when the massive Genting Asian project and old Fountainbleu sites debut. Note: The ill-fated Asia themed, Lucky Dragon, came to Las Vegas for a cup of coffee. It opened and closed in under two years. Its been on the block for nearly a year and thus far, no takers.

MGM and MGP combined trade is at $51.13 while CZR and Vici’s combined trade is at $31.So if a merger involved only the operating companies, it would seem to make sense for them to have the same landlord. If the REITs are part of the bankers calculus, just how much value can be built into a merger deal for the operating companies?

Synergies could well be found in an MGM/CZR deal but the leverage will remain, the above noted complications from the REIT spinoffs need to be sussed out and of course, most importantly, a management formed with a clear vision going forward. Remember, MGM, will be hot on the trail of a Japan license. If they succeed, you are looking at anywhere from a $2.8 to $5bn investment there. There will be lots of leverage, both portfolios will need to be rationalized, held or sold off.

So we will now have Morgan Stanley for MGM, squaring off with Goldman Sachs for CZR, both being shoved to the center of the ring by hedgies who want to find a way out with bulging pockets for their trouble. There’s lots of hocus pocus bankers can conjure up to make a deal like this more than palatable. But reality always bites. In the end does the deal make sense as a business?

At this early stage it’s hard to see how doubling down on reach, leverage, REITs and possible anti-trust headwinds make sense for investors.

