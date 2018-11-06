Qualcomm Earnings Preview: Pessimism Has Jumped Since The Last Earnings Report

The stock has reacted positively after three of the last four earnings reports.

Back in the second quarter earnings season in July, I wrote an article about seven different chip companies that were reporting results in the same week. Qualcomm (QCOM) was among those seven companies and I have to admit that I wasn’t exactly bullish toward the stock at the time. The fundamentals were the worst of the bunch and it had the lowest short interest ratio of the seven.

Qualcomm is set to report fourth quarter earnings after the close on Wednesday and several things have changed since the third quarter earnings report. Looking at the EPS and SMR ratings from Investor’s Business Daily, the EPS rating was 24 back in July while the SMR rating was a B. Looking at the current ratings we see that the EPS rating has moved up to 46 and the SMR rating remains at a B.

The biggest reason the EPS rating is only a 46 is the earnings growth over the last three years. The earnings have declined by 6% per year over the last three years. The company did show earnings growth of 22% in its fiscal third quarter report in July and investors did find that encouraging. Even after the earnings growth in the third quarter, analysts expect fiscal 2018 earnings to be down by 15%.

Sales growth has also been somewhat troubling for Qualcomm. Over the last three years sales have declined by an average of 4% per year. The third quarter showed growth of 4%, but analysts expect sales to decline by 7.2% in the fourth quarter.

The consensus estimate for the fourth quarter is earnings per share of $0.82 on revenue of $5.53 billion. The consensus estimate has not changed over the last 90 days and that might be a good thing. When the estimate gets adjusted upward heading in to the report, it always concerns me a little as I fear the hurdle may have been raised too much. Qualcomm reported EPS of $0.92 in the fourth quarter of 2017, so the earnings are expected to decline by 9.2% on a year over year basis.

Qualcomm’s profitability measures are considerably better than its earnings and sales growth. The return on equity is 20.4%, the profit margin is 33.7%, and the operating margin is 23.4%.

The Stock has Performed Better than the Company

Since the last earnings report, Qualcomm has gained 7.55%. When you consider that the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has lost 7.95% since then and the S&P 500 has lost 4.32%, Qualcomm has outperformed the market as a whole and the industry.

Qualcomm was up almost 25% before the tech sector got hit so hard in October. Even with the pullback, the stock has managed to remain above its 52-week moving average and very few tech stocks have been able to do that.

The selloff has brought the weekly stochastic readings down and they are close to reaching oversold territory for the first time since May. The 10-week RSI has fallen below the 50 level, but is still far from oversold.

Looking at Investor’s Business Daily’s Relative Strength rating, Qualcomm has outperformed 79% of the stocks in their database over the last year. When you compare the RS rank of 79 with the EPS rating of 46, this is why I say the stock has outperformed the company.

The Sentiment is Far More Bearish Now

As I mentioned before, Qualcomm had a low short interest ratio (2.07) back in July. The ratio has jumped to 6.78 currently and that is due to a huge jump in the number of shares sold short. In July the number of shares sold short stood at just over 15 million. From the end of August report through the mid-September report, the shares sold short jumped by almost 107 million to over 136 million shares. That figure has dropped down to 107.9 million as of mid-October.

The huge jump in one report seemed odd and I double checked the Nasdaq’s figures with the Wall Street Journal’s numbers and they match at this time. Unfortunately the Journal’s data doesn’t show historical figures like the Nasdaq site.

Looking at the analysts’ ratings, there are 23 analysts following the stock currently and 10 have “buy” ratings on it while 13 have “hold” ratings. Those ratings are the same today as they were back in July. They reflect a certain amount of pessimism and I stated in July that they were “reflective of the stock’s poor relative performance compared to the rest of the industry and the overall market.”

With the stock climbing and outperforming the market, and with the EPS rating improving, the poor analysts’ ratings mean a little more today. They are more pessimistic than they should be from my perspective.

The put/call ratio on Qualcomm was at 0.632 back in July and it is now at 0.736. The current reading is what I would call a neutral reading while the reading in July was leaning toward an optimistic reading. The ratio is higher because the call open interest is slightly lower and the put open interest is slightly higher.

The Overall Picture

Qualcomm’s fundamentals are still average in most cases and above average in some areas like the ROE, profit margin, and operating margin. But they still aren’t what I would call great. The price action has been well above average and the fact that the stock has been able to remain above its 52-week moving average is encouraging. Seeing the sentiment grow more bearish in the last three months is a good sign, from a contrarian viewpoint.

When I see growing pessimism on a stock that has strong fundamentals and is trending higher, that is the perfect opportunity in my book. In the case of Qualcomm, you have a stock that is trending higher, has average fundamentals, and the growing pessimism toward the stock is a plus.

Qualcomm has beaten its EPS estimate in each of the last four quarters and the stock has reacted positively in three of the four instances. It reacted positively last quarter even when the sentiment was far more optimistic than it is now. What this tells me is that the chances of a positive reaction are greater than a negative reaction. I look for Qualcomm to move higher after its earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.