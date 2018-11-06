Don't Fear The Gig Economy: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: That there are more gigs today, if there really are, may merely reflect a changing culture and shifting personal preferences.

Kotlikoff On The Economy’s Vulnerability To Financial Crisis

“US Federal debt is about $10 trillion larger than in 2008, and we're running $1 trillion deficits, with no end in sight. The reliability of the fiscal resources to make good on all these put options is, I think, a serious problem, and the heart of the potential inflation Larry describes....Now ask yourself, where is there a mountain of debt that can't be repaid, much of it very short-term, phoney-baloney accounting, and opaque off-balance sheet exposures (put options)? Sovereigns.” (John Cochrane)

October’s Damage and YTD Returns

“This past October wasn’t pretty. Almost every asset class lost value in the month. Only gold made it through unscathed. But the year-to-date picture is substantially different. U.S. stocks are the only asset with a positive return. In the case of the U.S., the market simply took back some of its previous gains for the year, so we’re still up 3% in 2018. By contrast, foreign markets compounded their previous losses, so they are down 9%.” (Ronald Surz)

Planning For Widowhood

“According to the Merrill Lynch/Age Wave research, 60% of men and women who lose their spouses are immediately burdened by financial expenses, including housing costs such as mortgages or rent. The fact that 50% of those who lose a spouse also face a 50% reduction in income only compounds the problem. In addition to the financial demands, critical paperwork and decision-making begin their steady creep right away. ‘Most widows and widowers—78%—describe the loss of their spouse as the single most difficult and overwhelming life experience,’ says Maddy Dychtwald, co-founder of Age Wave” (Merrill Lynch, hat tip: robbo1802)

Nontraditional Employment

“While the number of independent contractors earning income through online labor market platforms (Uber, Upwork, TaskRabbit, Amazon Mechanical Turk) has been growing, except for the transportation sector, these platforms represent a tiny share of income and total hours worked in the US economy, and are highly concentrated in certain specific occupations. In 2016, 50 percent of all job ads on a large labor platform were in occupations that comprised just one percent of US employment.” (The Conference Board)

Thought For The Day

The Conference Board, a non-governmental business group best known for its “leading economic indicators” business-cycle research, has published a new study (see above link) that takes issue with the currently widespread notion that the employment has become more contingent, with workers seeking traditional jobs finding only “gigs” with unfavorable pay and benefits.

The long and short of it is that “gigs” today represent no greater share of the U.S. economy than they did 20 years ago, and that aside from transportation platforms like Uber which have opened up a new area of the economy, most online platforms cater to the same small number of professions that have always attracted those seeking flexible work arrangements: computer services, artists and designers, language and writing related workers, drafters, and clerical and office support.

This would all be reassuring if the analysis is accurate. The Conference Board cites data from the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Economic Analysis. Yet a new breed of economic thinkers like Seeking Alpha contributor Roger Salus have argued that official statistics do not accurately capture those who are involuntarily unemployed; have given up looking for work; or would favor traditional employment over a gig if they only could.

Without entering this debate directly, I would make two observations that I think are relevant to this discussion. The first is that it is my personal impression that ambition exists today as it always has but it is expressed differently. People who, in the past, would have moved on from movie star/rock star dreams after an early experimental phase might today stick with their low-paying gig while continuing to jam with their buddies in the basement. If this is accurate, the reason could be greater idealism or the non-existence of pressure from a spouse eager to get on financially, since family formation among the young has declined.

The second point is a hopeful one, which is that there is a relationship between compensation and motivation, which is to say that markets really do work. An employer can’t long get away with paying less than a going rate without seeing his workers leave or his business turn down through demoralization. Similarly, if employee or customer retention is a concern, improving pay or work conditions are effective means to achieve that. Thus, climbing the career ladder can work today as it has in the past, just as managing a company to provide superior products and services works the same – financial motivation is the common denominator for both. That there are more gigs today, if there really are, may merely reflect a changing culture and shifting personal preferences.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.