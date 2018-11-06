Why We Pass On Amgen

We think that the company has below average growth perspectives, and, therefore, may be overvalued.

Amgen's stock is the leading iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) component. However, we don't think that its stock is going to grow faster than other stocks represented in IBB.

While other major biotech companies have suffered stock declines due to weakened sales forecast, Amgen has not yet provided the revenue guidance that would hint on declining sales.

We think that Amgen's stock should be avoided. Instead, other biotech companies represented in IBB deserve more attention as they have a higher probability of growth.

Amgen is #1 In The Nasdaq Biotech Index

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is a modified market capitalization weighted index, and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) is one of the most popular ETFs tracking this index.

During the last twelve months, the top four companies of NBI/IBB were Biogen (BIIB), Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD), and Celgene (CELG).

Within the past year, Celgene, Gilead, and Biogen lost their valuations by -25%, -6%, -0.13%, respectively. At the same time, Amgen's valuation gained 10% and became the #1 stock in NBI/IBB:

For the second month in a row, Amgen's stock retains its leading position in IBB as the closest peers - Gilead, Biogen, and Celgene - conceded the market capitalization tournament to Amgen:

As Amgen became the largest (9.04%) contributor to NBI/IBB, we wanted to analyze whether investing in Amgen's stock can provide a growth-style return biotech investors are looking for.

We will analyze the latest SEC filings, press releases, investor presentations and conference calls to understand how safe the Amgen investment is and what the potential growth prospects are.

Growth By Product

During the Q3 2018 investor presentation, Amgen management presented a slide that appeared a little confusing to us. Instead of listing products in the traditional sales-descending manner, the company decided to focus investors' attention on the assets that demonstrated the highest growth:

Source: Amgen investor presentation with Author's remarks (in red)

We think the order of the product listing was a bit confusing (maybe even misleading) because the most burning question for any investor is who the major absolute losers and winners are, rather than what the percentage of growth is for the product (Repatha) that carries less than 2.5% weight in Amgen's portfolio. This slide made us think there is something else the management is trying to hide.

Next, we looked at the product distribution in the SEC filings (that are usually presented in a neutral and unbiased manner) and it became clear who the major losers and winners are. Both #1 and #2 products, Enbrel and Neulasta, lost their sales:

Source: Amgen SEC quarterly filing

Source: Amgen SEC annual filing

Enbrel Sales Decline

What we can see from the numbers above is that the major contributor to Amgen's revenue, Enbrel, is unmistakenly losing its sales QoQ and YoY, both in terms of volume and dollar value. This happens for many reasons, both because the TNF-alpha/RA/PsA/PsO/AS market is becoming increasingly competitive in terms of branded choices (Enbrel is a 20-year-old drug) and because biosimilar competition has started in Europe and is moving slowly into the US.

We can argue here what the rate of decline for Enbrel will be. In Europe, Enbrel's patent has expired. In the US, Amgen still has several patents that are being challenged by biosimilar entrants:

Enbrel's Loss Of Exclusivity

Source: Amgen SEC filings

Here's the CEO reflection about ongoing litigation regarding Enbrel infringement in the US:

... the closing arguments are expected in that trial, later this year. I think, late in November we're expecting closing arguments and then some time thereafter likely months thereafter, we'll have the judge's decision. And then I'm sure whichever way the outcome as you can expect will be challenges in the appeals process.

So, we think that the judicial decision is up in the air for some time, until Q1 2019. However, even without biosimilar entrance, Enbrel is losing its sales and the trend is expected to continue regardless of the loss of exclusivity in the US:

Source: Amgen investor presentation

This Enbrel case closely reminds us of the loss of exclusivity case with Teva's (TEVA) Copaxone. At the time, Teva lost its legal battle to protect Copaxone's patent that resulted in a sharp decline in forecasted sales. Teva's situation was exacerbated by other "perfect storm" factors - generic pricing, CEO change, misguided acquisition, and others - and these all led to a 75% decline in stock price, suspension of dividends and overall loss of confidence in Teva's performance.

Repatha

During the Q3 2018 presentation, Repatha was positioned as the top-growth product and this gave an impression that the trend may continue:

Source: Amgen investor presentation

However, several days before the Q3 results, Amgen announced that it cut the price of Repatha by 60% to improve access of patients to the drug.

Although Amgen's CEO acknowledged that Repatha's lower price will impact the sales in the near term, he expects that in the long run, the sales of the drug will be growing driven by the increased patient demand.

We are slightly skeptical of the long-term growth of Repatha. And it's mostly because the price cut was not a well-thought strategy to sacrifice price in exchange for volume in the Price*Volume=Sales formula. Amgen's price cut was a reciprocal reaction to a price cut of Praluent, marketed by Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY). The main uncertainties are when the assumed volume growth will offset the 60% price decline and what the growth trajectory will be once the sales are stabilized.

The other considerations are SG&A, COGS and R&D expenses related to Repatha - what will be the appropriate percentage (of sales) of those expenses given the 60% price decline? We don't know the answers yet, but one thing that is becoming clear is that Repatha is not going to become a multibillion-dollar product as it was expected to be in the past.

Sales Distribution By Geography

Another important aspect in Amgen's revenue is geographic distribution. Amgen's US revenue represents approximately 77% of its overall worldwide sales. And this proportion of US sales is slightly higher than what we see in other biopharma companies with $20 bn revenue.

We think that international sales figures are important because the overseas markets are very price-sensitive or even price-restrictive. And if the company does well in Europe in terms of the drug pricing, chances are the US pricing pressure will not be as significant as it is for the US sales-only companies.

Amgen does not report European sales, as many other companies do. Instead, Amgen clusters all of the ex-US sales into RoW (rest of the world), that makes us question where the international growth is coming from and whether it is sustainable:

Source: Amgen investor presentation

With all that being said, we wanted to compare apples to apples, or top biotech companies to other top biotech companies. If we look at the international sales of the top three IBB companies (other than Amgen), we see that the more the company is exposed to US sales, the more the stock declined over the last twelve months, LTM.

Source: SEC filings of respective companies and Author's analysis

There are many other factors that affected the stock decline of those companies, but we still think that US sales exposure is one of the most important ones.

Now, looking at Amgen, we do see that the stock actually grew 10% during LTM. And this is in spite of the fact that the sales remained flat and the growth expectations are insignificant. Is there some kind of disconnect? Or maybe the stock has not faced any particularly bad news over this period? We don't know that for sure, but what's clear is that company's relatively insignificant international exposure may slow the sales growth in the upcoming years (given all other factors don't change).

Biosimilars And Manufacturing

There is a lot of buzz around biosimilar manufacturers and their revenue growth.

One of the reasons why the biosimilars business is not as crowded as the small-molecules business is because the production of livings cell is extremely complex due to naturally-occurring molecular variations in biosimilars/biologics.

As Amgen states in its SEC filings, the company believes that it is a leader in the manufacturing of biologics. And we do agree with the company that it represents a significant competitive advantage as Amgen is one of the pioneers in biotech manufacturing.

On the other hand, if we look at the top sales drugs, we'll see that the most important components that determine the sales are exclusivity rights and high unmet medical need. In the case of biosimilars, there is no exclusivity per se (because it is still a biosimilar to the original biologic) and the unmet need had been previously satisfied by the originators. With biosimilars, there is no limit on competitive entrants and there is no pricing power.

Another aspect of biosimilar competition is the set of company capabilities to market the drug. The branded business operates quite differently from the biosimilar business and we are not sure whether Amgen has a capacity to compete in this new market environment and whether the profit margins (Sales minus R&D, SG&A, COGS) will be accretive to the company's overall profitability.

As per CEO remarks, the company is "advancing 10 biosimilars addressing $65 bn revenue opportunity." We think, however, this statement is a little bit opportunistic. Below are the problems that any biosimilar manufacturer is facing when bringing the product to the market:

Price . Government payers in Europe expect (and even demand) significant discounts - up to 70% in certain countries. Manufacturers can no longer command premium prices. In the US, the situation is not clear yet, but at least 15-30% discounts are widely expected in the long run.

. Government payers in Europe expect (and even demand) significant discounts - up to 70% in certain countries. Manufacturers can no longer command premium prices. In the US, the situation is not clear yet, but at least 15-30% discounts are widely expected in the long run. Marketing . Biosimilars are not generics, they have their own brand names. This requires brand-level marketing spending, and it is not clear yet what the actual industry standard is to market the biosimilar drug.

. Biosimilars are not generics, they have their own brand names. This requires brand-level marketing spending, and it is not clear yet what the actual industry standard is to market the biosimilar drug. Exclusivity . There is no exclusivity concept. Biosimilar manufacturers need to find differentiating factors (other than price).

. There is no exclusivity concept. Biosimilar manufacturers need to find differentiating factors (other than price). COGS . Biosimilars may have higher COGS compared to biologics. And this can take a significant toll on the bottom line.

. Biosimilars may have higher COGS compared to biologics. And this can take a significant toll on the bottom line. Other factors. These include R&D spendings that could be high enough (compared to generics), massive commoditization of the disease area with the entrance of low-cost manufacturers from eastern Europe and/or Asia, distrust of physician community to all or particular biosimilars, etc.

All of the above-mentioned factors lead us to believe that even if Amgen will eventually be able to capture some market share, the actual bottom line can be disappointing for an innovative company like Amgen. Overall, we think that the biosimilar business can be a nice add-on but we can't rely on it as a bottom-line driver that would be able to compensate for the loss of revenue from the branded products.

Institutional Ownership

The interesting fact about Amgen's institutional ownership is that none of the top-30 holders are specialized biotech asset managers. It seems that mega-managers like FMR, Vanguard, and BoA own the Amgen stock due to its size, low price volatility, predictable "stable" growth, positive analyst ratings, and lucrative 2.8% dividend yield. It does not appear that those managers own Amgen stock as a "biotech investment" - high growth, high risk, high return.

Source: Nasdaq data

Financials And Pipeline

Amgen's COGS (18%), R&D (15%), and SG&A (23%) expenses appear to be in-line with expenses of comparable large biopharma companies:

Source: Amgen SEC filings

34% debt-to-equity ratio appears to be in-line with the ratios of other big companies as well.

Net tangible assets are quite insignificant - the balance sheet has $34 bn of debt as well as $22 bn of intangible assets.

Cash flows from operations during the first nine months of 2018 were very strong - almost $8 bn, driven by high-margin products such as Enbrel and Neulasta (sales for this products are declining YoY and QoQ). Cash flows from operations almost did not change as compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Amgen's pipeline looks quite crowded. However, the most promising assets are in the early-stage and we are not sure about the timing of the launch and whether new launches will be able to compensate for the gradual revenue loss from legacy products.

Source: Amgen investor presentation

Valuation

Amgen's stock is currently traded at 13x non-GAAP and 15x GAAP 2018 earnings. This may seem attractive in comparison to the S&P 500 22x multiple or <20x Healthcare multiple. However, what's under question is the growth of the company (which was actually 1-2% in Q3 2018, below 3-4% US GDP growth):

Source: Amgen investor presentation

On the other hand, the PEG ratio gives us a little bit different picture. If we assume that the S&P 500 earnings continue to grow at 15% rate, we have a 1.5 PEG ratio for the S&P 500. For Amgen, however, we don't immediately see the sources for the growth more than 5% (if any), that gives us 2.6 PEG ratio for Amgen stock.

To wrap up, based on the above-mentioned valuation as well as on the factors we discussed in this article, we think that Amgen's stock is overvalued and should be avoided.

Disclaimer: This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decisions. This article represents our independent opinion and it cannot be construed as an investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, GILD, TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.