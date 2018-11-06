The Trend Is No Longer Your Friend: Why You Should Protect Your Portfolio Now

Market timing is futile. On the other hand, relying on quantitative methods supported by statistical evidence can be a remarkably effective strategy to protect your portfolio from potentially devastating losses.

The narrative usually follows price, but it’s important to note that there are some signs of economic weakness on the horizon.

Most global stock markets are under considerable selling pressure lately, and trend indicators are pointing in a bearish direction.

Global stock markets are under considerable selling pressure lately, and the long-term trend in many of the most relevant indexes is no longer up. This has some important implications for investors, because the statistical data shows that returns are generally much lower and the risk of a market crash is much higher when the stock market is trending down.

Trying to time the market based on speculations about the future is generally a waste of time, and it can lead to some serious mistakes. However, adjusting your risk exposure based on time-proven statistical considerations is a much sounder strategy if you are looking to protect the portfolio from potentially devastating losses.

In the current market scenario, it makes a lot of sense to reduce portfolio risk and market exposure by raising cash and/or implementing market hedges.

What Is Happening

It's no secret at all that many stock markets around the world have been remarkably weak over the past several months, and this weakness finally caught up to U.S. stock markets in October.

The chart below shows the evolution of SPDR S&P 500 (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 (IWM), iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA), and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (EEM) over the past year.

Stocks in both emerging markets and developed international markets have been feeling the pressure for a considerable time, and global markets dragged down both big and small stocks in the U.S. the last month.

SPY data by YCharts

To put the numbers in perspective, the table shows how these four ETFs are positioned versus their 200-day moving averages, a widely used long-term trend indicator, and also in comparison to their 52-weeks highs.

Ticker % from the 200-day moving average % from 52-weeks highs SPY -1.56% -7.5% IWM -4.24% -11.18% EFA -7.93% -15.84% EEM -9.75% -21.62%

The magnitude of the adjustment in U.S. stock indexes is not too big by historical standards, although many of the stocks in the indexes are doing considerably worse than the averages, so the performance numbers for the indexes don't really show the whole picture.

When it comes to international markets, both developed and emerging, global stocks are clearly under considerable pressure.

Why It Could Be Happening

Trying to explain market movements based on economic fundamentals can be remarkably challenging and prone to error, to say the least. To begin with, market oscillations are driven by investor sentiment as much as fundamentals. Volatility is always present to different degrees in the stock market, and the market does not require a specific reason to rise or fall in a particular period.

Besides, the stock market is a forward-looking mechanism. Prices typically react well before the economic data is clear. The narrative generally follows price, meaning that economists and Wall Street analysts will usually explain you tomorrow the economic reasons why the stock market is falling today.

That being fully acknowledged, there are some disturbing economic signs worth watching lately. Economic growth in China is clearly slowing down in recent months, which is probably due to a combination of structural economic problems and the trade war.

Source: Bespoke

Many Chinese companies exposed to consumer spending have reported disappointing numbers lately, and Alibaba (BABA) has recently reduced its revenue guidance because of economic uncertainty.

Economic data in the U.S. remains strong, but many companies are feeling cautious about the future. According to data from Factset research, the typical post-earnings reaction when a company delivers earnings numbers above expectations is that the stock rises 1% on average that day.

During this quarter, however, the average reaction to an earnings beat has been a decline of 1.5%. This is clearly telling us that, even when companies are reporting earnings numbers above expectations for the most recent quarter, forward-looking guidance is not as optimistic as expected.

Source: Financial Times with data from FactSet

Adding to the uncertainty, global liquidity from central banks in the U.S., Europe, and Japan is substantially declining, and this has been a major headwind for stocks in the past.

Source: Topdowncharts.

What It Means

Most global stock markets are in a downtrend, as measured by the 200-day moving average, and this has some remarkably important implications in terms of risk and rewards going forward.

When markets are already trending down, not only returns are generally much lower, but volatility is also much higher. The probability of a quick and nasty market crash is much higher when the market is below the 200-day moving average.

The table below is from a research paper by Mebane Faber entitled Where The Black Swans Hide. The paper basically compares returns and volatility levels when the market is either in a downtrend or in an uptrend, using the 200-day moving average as the long-term trend indicator.

Data shows that high volatility days (both up and down) tend to happen when the market is in a downtrend.

From the paper:

What about the outliers -- where do they occur? The vast majority, roughly 60-80%, of the best and worst days occur after the market has already started declining. The simple reason is that markets are more volatile when they are declining, and when the really volatile events and days occur they tend to cluster together. Our central argument is that returns improve and volatility is reduced when an investor is invested in uptrending markets thus avoiding the volatility and clustering of best and worst days inherent in declining markets. As you can see in Figure 5, in declining markets returns are much lower and volatility is much higher.

There is nothing magical or unique about the 200-day moving average. The 200-day moving average is just a popular and effective long-term trend metric. You can reach similar conclusions by evaluation other kinds of trend indicators.

The main point is that nobody can predict a market crash, but the probabilities of a market crash increase or decrease in different market environments.

We can think about a market crash like a car accident. A car accident can happen to anyone, at any time, and in any place. However, some conditions make it much more probable. When it's raining, late at night, and lots of people have been drinking, the chances for a car accident are increased.

Similarly, if the market is in a downtrend and volatility is elevated, a market crash is more likely to happen. Reducing your market exposure when the market is in a downtrend is not about market timing but about reducing the risk of suffering a massive loss due to an accelerating market selloff.

The Most Important Thing

The chart shows the different drawdowns for the S&P 500 index after 1971 and how long it took to recover the capital after those drawdowns.

Source: Portfoliocharts.com

As you can see, it is not uncommon at all to have drawdowns that take between 5 and 10 years to recover. Sometimes it can even take as much as 14 years to recover from drawdowns based on the historical evidence.

And this is based on the S&P 500 index. If you own a portfolio of individual stocks, chances are that such portfolio will be more concentrated and volatile than the index. This means that the losses can be much larger and it can take even more time to recover from drawdowns.

Recovering from small losses is relatively easy, and you always have lots of opportunities to make money when the wind is on your back and the market environment is favorable. The most important thing is avoiding the big drawdowns, because it can take many years or even decades to recover from those drawdowns.

By protecting your portfolio when the long-term trend is no longer up, you can significantly reduce the risk of big losses from a statistical perspective, and this can be a game-changer when it comes to protecting your portfolio from devastating events.

This doesn't mean that you need to aggressively sell all your stocks right now, but it makes a lot of sense to reduce your exposure to market risk in the current environment. That's exactly what I'm doing with my own portfolio and also what I am recommending to members in The Data Driven Investor.

Increasing cash levels, holding only the best high-quality ideas on the long side, hedging the portfolio with inverse ETFs, and adding short positions in order to make money in both bull and bear markets is a much stronger and more responsible approach than simply holding lots of stocks and hoping that this will turn out to be a short-term pullback as opposed to a deep and ugly bear market.

It's important to keep in mind that cash is a position too. Holding a healthy amount of cash allows you to protect your capital from devastating losses in a tough environment, and it also provides the dry powder to capitalize on undervalued opportunities once market conditions start to improve in the future.

One of the most important skills you can have in the market is knowing when to play it safe and when to be aggressive. The current market context is one in which it makes a lot of sense to focus on capital protection and sleeping well at night.

