NIO: It Is Becoming Attractive But That's Based On The Overall EV Market

NIOs first earnings call is on Tuesday and this will provide a lot of clarity on the direction of the company.

Given that NIO is a very young growth company, I am impressed by the health of its balance sheet.

NIO has been on the downtrend ever since its IPO and the price seems to have bottomed around the $6 level.

I have been monitoring NIO (NIO) ever since its IPO, however I have not voiced that much about the stock. During my research, I can't help but wonder: "Why would NIO be different than any other EV manufacturer?" There is a lot of hype surrounding the stock, similar to hype surrounding American EV manufacturer, Tesla (TSLA). I wanted to write this article to assess NIO before their earnings report on Tuesday.

An interesting point to mention is the apparent inverse relationship between the two companies share prices. Ever since NIO went public the stock has experienced an overall downtrend. Simultaneously, TSLA has experienced an overall uptrend. However, if we dive deeper in we can see that not only are the general trends the opposite, but when NIO spikes TSLA dips and vice-versa.

However NIO has a much larger domestic market than TSLA and China is expected to see exponential growth in EV demand moving forward. That being said, TSLA also operates within the country and they are already a much more established company than early-stage NIO.

Price Action

NIO stock has provided a major negative return since going public. After shooting up more than 60% on the second day of trading, the stock has since retreated back to the IPO price range. That being said, the price seems to have a floor around the $6 level as it has hit that level 3 times without decreasing further.

This price level keeps NIO at relatively decent ratios. Considering the company is still very early stage, there are hardly any revenues. This is why the EV-Revenue,EBIT,EBITDA ratios are all outliers.

Financial Health

As far as the balance sheet, NIO is actually pretty healthy for such a young automotive company. While the net-asset value is negative, the company has excellent short-term leverage. Cash is 4.64x current liabilities and working capital is RMB 6.69 billion. We can see below that the majority of assets is actually held in cash. This is a worry to me. NIO is very early stage, while the amount of cash is a nice safety net, cash is not high-yielding and I am hoping to see this lower in the upcoming earnings report and see more investments made.

It is important to note that the cash was cut in half as of HY18. This was the result of a run rate could see operating activities increase by ~2.5x and investing activities almost double.

Market Growth & Positioning

NIO is a premium vehicle that sells for roughly $15,000 less than conventional premium vehicles (Jaguar, AUDI, Mercedes, etc.). Look closer and the Tesla Model Y has roughly the same brand positioning as the NIO ES6 but sells for at least $15,000 less.

Tesla is planning on constructing a Gigafactory in Shanghai which will produce 250,000 Model 3s by 2021 to the tune of $2 billion. After this factory is built Tesla will be able to forego the 40% tariffs that are currently slapped on the cars. This will make Tesla cars even more attractive to Chinese consumers.

The major competitive advantage that NIO has over Tesla is the fact that NIO is Chinese. Chinese consumers typically support their own. This is expected to be even more prevalent given the current trade tensions with the US. That being said, there are many other Chinese options that are much cheaper and have a larger foundation within the market.

What makes NIO different is their ambitions. They are aiming to be the go-to premium EV that is cheaper than premium combustion vehicles. There are at least 12,774 vehicles on back order and I am expecting this to be much higher in the upcoming report. This demand will be the solidifying evidence that Chinese consumers are interested in what NIO has to offer.

According to JD Power, China's EV market share is projected to grow at 40% for the next couple years. As of 2014 there were just 50,000 EVs sold. This was nearly 600,000 in 2017 and by 2020 this is projected to be 2 million.

One major headwind for EVs is cost. On average, EVs will cost ~$15,000 more than a combustion engine and this is not expected to change until at least 2025. This is where the government comes in. China has been infamous for its pollution but it wants to change that. The government is supporting EV sales with increased tax credits/exemptions, subsidies, and match programs. From 2014 through at least 2020 EVs will be exempt from purchase taxes and the government will subsidize ~40-60% of the vehicle cost. On top of this, depending on where you live the local government may match your payment to alleviate more of the cost. This is a major catalyst for the EV market.

Another perk of having an EV (China specific) is that the vehicle may be exempt from congestion policies. Beijing, for example, limits the amount of cars on the road by only allowing ~5-6 days of driving ability. This cuts down on both congestion and pollution. However, as an incentive, EVs may be exempt from this and be free to drive whenever they please.

Conclusion

I wrote my last article on NIO when it was trading above the $8.50 mark and I was not a fan at that price tag. Many were upset with me, however I said I would seriously consider NIO stock when it approached the $5 range. The month of October brought NIO there multiple times. Because of the amount of hype that surrounds the stock (average volume is 8.3 million shares) and the lack of historical performance, there is a fine line between speculation and investing.

A lot of people are interested in the stock as it is very similar to Tesla, not only operationally but price action as well. Large price swings allow for day traders and speculators a lucrative opportunity. This can fog the view for long-term investors who are trying to judge the potential of the actual company. Ultimately, I think NIO could be worth a small position at this price level based on potential, however there will be more clarity after tomorrows earnings report.

