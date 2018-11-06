Caldwell Partners: Underfollowed 5.7% Dividend Payer With Short-Term Catalyst

The stock is illiquid, especially on the OTC market. Try to trade on the TSX if you can and please use limits!

A well-respected investor recently joined the board with his 10% stake in the company. The management team is also well aligned with significant exposure to the share price.

5.7% dividend well covered by earnings and a pile of cash that is 30% of the market cap.

Caldwell has no debt and trades at 12.6 PE and 3.4 EV/EBITDA, whereas direct competitors trade at 16-40 PE and 6.1-8.6 EV/EBITDA.

Caldwell Partners International earnings will land on November 8th with reasons to believe they will be very good. Direct competitors already handily beat on revenue & EPS.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Underfollowed Opportunities as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Caldwell Partners International Corp. (CWL on the Canadian TSX, and OTC:CWLPF on the OTC market) is a micro-cap executive recruitment search firm trading far below peers ahead of Nov 8th earnings. Direct competitors, Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) and Korn/Ferry International (KFY) have already reported strong results and strong industry outlook.

Note on liquidity: This is a Canadian micro-cap with market cap ~CAD 30MM. Average volume is 9,900 OTC and 26,000 on the TSX. Bid/Ask spreads tend to be within only a couple pennies in Canada. As of close Nov. 2, 2018, share price CAD 1.40 on the TSX and USD 1.10 on the OTC Market

Note on fiscal year-end: Caldwell has a weird year-end of August 31st, which means the upcoming quarterly report is their Q4 ended August 31st, 2018, and not Q3 ended September. Also, All figures below are in Canadian dollars based on the TSX listing in order to use the best/most current information. Just keep that in mind as you see company financials.

Business Dynamics

In Canada, companies are required to file a supplementary form called an Annual Information Form that really lays out details of their business in a clear manner, so I will happily quote directly from the most recent 2017 AIF:

(source: 2017 AIF)

A key aspect of their business is that they only deal with very high-level searches. Think CEO, CFO, SVP of Marketing, etc. Therefore, they are less likely to be disrupted by digital competitors like LinkedIn. In fact, they even address this in the AIF.

(source: 2017 AIF)

As far as other competition:

(source: 2017 AIF)

The last part is really interesting. When a search firm is engaged by company A to find them an executive, the company often makes the firm sign an “off-limits” clause preventing the firm from soliciting ANY Company A employees as candidates for other searches. So you can see that the much larger competitors might run into problems if they deal with too many client companies in the same industry. This dynamic lessens the advantage of the biggest players and gives Caldwell a chance to play markets that might appear to be dominated by a large player.

In fact, Caldwell discloses their industry concentration and they are very well diversified:

(source: 2017 AIF)

Before 2009, Caldwell was only operating in Canada, a much smaller market, so the penetration into the US over the last 9 years has been impressive.

The company typically charges clients a fee equal to 33% of the first year compensation of the executive hire. This includes options/bonus/stock units etc. That’s a pretty good business model in this time of excessive compensation for management:

(source: 2017 AIF)

A company called Equilar studies CEO pay using their Equilar 500 Index, which consists of the 500 largest public US companies by revenue.

(source: Equilar)

Median CEO pay has been increasing by an average 5% over the last 4 years, 3.5% in 2017, and I don’t see that trend ending until there is a recession and not just a stock market correction. Therefore, Caldwell has built-in pricing power for its services and they don’t feel like arbitrary price hikes to their clients because the 33% fee stays constant. Pricing power and low capital requirements are two of the most valuable attributes a business can have, and Caldwell has both.

The responsible search partner keeps a big portion of that fee as a commission. Each partner’s compensation is largely based on their own work, and the harder they work, the more they get paid. I like that aligned incentive structure: Eat What You Kill.

(source: Q3 2018 report)

You can see that cost of sales is pretty steady as a % of revenue, as expected. There were 38 partners at the end of May 2018, each doing on average just over 1 engagement per month billing an average CAD 147,000 per engagement. These are some high-end searches!

Luckily, other than paying the partners, there is very few fixed costs and very low cap-ex. Some office space, a bunch of computers, and some IT services.

As you can see below, as revenues rise, not only do profits rise, but the operating margins actually go up with scale, which bodes well for the future if revenues are on an uptrend. This article presents data points that suggest this is indeed the case, especially the recent commentary from direct competitors HSII and KFY.

(source: Q3 2018 report)

Competitor Comments

Korn/Ferry International reported their Q1 (ended July 2018) on Sept. 9, 2018, and below is the Seeking Alpha news item:

Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.70.

Revenue of $465.57M (+16.0% Y/Y) beats by $6.2M.

The company is a gorilla in the executive search space and here is what the CEO said on the call:

...Consistent with recent trends, growth for Executive Search Segment remained broad-based with each of our geographic regions posting strong gains. At constant currency, North America was up 22%...

...New business activity exiting fiscal '19 first quarter and entering the second quarter has been strong globally for Executive Search new business awards in the month of June and July were very strong, and August new business was up approximately 17% year-over-year. If monthly new business patterns remain consistent with prior years we expect Executive Search new business awards to grow sequentially in September, reaching a quarter peak in October...

Heidrick & Struggles International reported their Q3 (ended Sept 2018) on October 29, 2018. Below is the Seeking Alpha news item:

Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.34.

Revenue of $192.34M (+16.9% Y/Y) beats by $15.31M.

Comments by Management on the call:

...Search confirmations increased 14% year-over-year; average revenue per search increased 4.5%; upticks increased 7%, although more in line with our expectations; and productivity had a new record of $2 million per consultant compared to $1.6 million in last year’s third quarter. Every region achieved double-digit growth and every industry practice group contributed to the revenue growth. All of this resulted in higher than expected search revenue in the third quarter, up 19%, or $27.9 million... ...Before I talk about where we are with our 2018 initiatives, I’ll address the elephant in the room, namely where are we in the economic cycle? Today, I’ll tell you that we continue to see a robust market and this is consistent across all our regions. While there is volatility in the capital markets, we have not seen it translate into our business. Search confirmations are strong, even though we expect the usual seasonal trends around the holidays... ...What I will tell you, I can’t give – what we’re seeing in terms of October is, it is still continuing the strength in the markets, that we saw the strength kind of coming in and across on, it’s all embedded into the guidance number...

At the end of May 2018, Caldwell had 38 partners. Since then they have publicly announced via press release the addition of 3 high profile partners. Other junior partners may have also joined and of course, they would not publicly announce any departures, but those 3 partners in isolation represent an 8% increase in firm producers.

Dividend

The company pays a CAD 0.02 quarterly dividend or a 5.7% yield with a TTM income payout ratio of 68.9% according to Morningstar. According to Morningstar TTM cash flow was 2.38x net income so there is plenty of resources to pay the dividend.

Cash Buffer

The company defines a term called Unencumbered Cash as Cash and Equivalents plus accounts receivable minus ALL current liabilities (including accrued compensation). This amount stood at CAD 8.7MM or ~CAD 0.42 per share. That’s 30% of market cap!

Ownership and Management Alignment

There are currently 20,404,552 shares outstanding according to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The CEO, John Wallace owns 760,500 (or just under 4%) but is also exposed via 1,163,456 Performance Share Units (PSUs) for a total exposure of about 10%.

COO/CFO Chris Beck owns 350,000 shares, 250,000 options and 503,855 PSUs for a total exposure of ~ 5%.

Company founder (who no longer plays a role in the company) Douglas C. Caldwell owns 2,167,608 shares for total exposure of ~ 10%

Finally, on July 13, 2018, Ewing Morris & Co disclosed a stake of 2,040,100 or ~10%. Ewing Morris is a well respected Canadian manager focused on small caps. They apply a private investing philosophy to the public markets and are not the typical short-term activists. You can read more about them at Ewing Morris & Co.. One of the Managing Partners, Darcy Morris was also appointed to the Board. Based on my research, Mr. Morris significantly lowers the risk of the company making a large blunder.

(all ownerships were sourced directly from Canadian SEDI)

Valuation

So how is the market valuing this company? Trailing Twelve Months PE ratio is 12.6 according to the TSX website. Given the positive trends outlined above, I believe the forward PE is even lower, but since the company has no analyst coverage we can just stick to 12.6x to be conservative. HSII trades at ~15.6 forward PE (TTM earnings were negative) and KFY trades at 40 TTM PE.

Where the valuation really gets compelling is on the EV/EBITDA ratio.

Seeking Alpha lists TTM EV/EBITDA as 1.4x, the Wall Street Journal as 3.4x, and Yahoo Finance at 2.7. That’s odd. So I decided to go to the best source. The company is listed on the TSX and the TSX website gives quarterly financial info. Many Canadian companies don’t use the EBITDA convention so we’ll use the TTM operating cash flow from the cash flow statement as of Q2 2018: CAD 5.84MM. Market Cap as of close Nov 2, 2018, was CAD 28.57MM and latest unencumbered cash position (more conservative measure than just cash) was CAD 8.66MM, and of course, no debt. So (28.57-8.66) / 5.84 = 3.41.

Under 3.5x EV/EBITDA is very cheap for a capital-light business experiencing industry tailwinds at the moment. For comparison, and using WSJ to keep it apples to apples, HSII trades at 6.1x EV/EBITDA and KFY at 8.6x

The increases to revenue and income I expect going forward are just gravy as far as valuation is concerned.

Conclusion

Here is a company with a capital-light business model and built-in pricing power, trading at 12.6x trailing PE. The 30% of market cap in unencumbered cash and no debt gives it an EV/EBITDA ratio under 3.5x and the 5.7% dividend is well covered. That is compelling in a vacuum, but the company reports on Nov 8th and its two direct competitors recently reported revenues and earnings that beat expectations and provided strong commentary about the tailwinds they are seeing going into next quarter.

I think the earnings report will be strong, but because of the high-quality business model and cheap price, I plan to keep this as one of my largest positions until there are concrete signs of a recession. I think investors will be well rewarded taking the time to accumulate a position in this unknown and admittedly illiquid company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CWLPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.