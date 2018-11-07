Win The Monopoly Game: Buy High-Yield Hotels When They Are On Sale

The 6.7% yield is covered with a safe 55% payout ratio. We see at least a 30% upside from here.

Management agrees that its shares are underpriced, and they are putting their money where their mouth is through massive buybacks.

As in many cases, Mr. Market focuses on the short term and discounts the longer-term view. There is a significant mispricing.

RLJ is today undergoing the same cycle, and it is the most opportunistic hotel REIT owning a premium quality portfolio, with a share price sold at a deep discount.

One of our latest high-conviction hotel REITs was Hersha, and it strongly outperformed because we identified an opportunity to buy discounted shares due to a temporary portfolio re-positioning.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is a very unique Hotel REIT in the sense that it offers high-quality investment metrics at an exceptionally low price as of right now. In many ways, RLJ reminds us directly of Hersha (HT) - our last hotel investment which resulted in a 23% return over a 1-year holding period. RLJ is currently undergoing a similar portfolio re-positioning program which creates uncertainty in the near term, and the market hates it. In the long run, however, we expect the results to be the same as what we experienced with our Hersha investment, namely this:

Buying ahead of the curve is what we aim to do at High Dividend Opportunities. Today, we are presented with a Hersha-like hotel investment opportunity once again, and we are grabbing it with both hands. We are adding a new position in RLJ to our High-Quality REIT Portfolio with a STRONG BUY rating.

Playing the Monopoly Game with RLJ Lodging Trust

Many of us have played a lot of Monopoly growing up, and like the idea of making money when someone checks into one of your hotel rooms.

Source

The hotel (as presented by the red house) is the property that makes the most money in Monopoly. Similarly, in real life, when the economy is doing well as it is today, hotels can be exceptionally lucrative businesses. While an apartment may rent at $1,000 a month, the hotel owner may charge that in just one week assuming he is competing in a favorable market with high rental rates and occupancies.

If you are wealthy and have the time and resources, you could buy your own hotels, build a diversified portfolio and have them managed by a professional hotel management company. Alternatively, (and preferably) you could simply buy shares of RLJ Lodging Trust - a +$6 billion hotel empire and participate in the returns of hotel investments in a purely passive, liquid, and diversified manner with a high 6.7% yield and exceptionally low valuation.

Introduction to RLJ's Hotel Portfolio

RLJ is a premium Hotel REIT with a size that is approximately 4x larger than our last hotel REIT investment, Hersha. It currently owns a total of 151 hotels with close to 30,000 guestrooms in 25 states.

The portfolio is highly diversified with no individual property accounting for more than 2.5% of the portfolio EBITDA - mitigating the risks significantly. RLJ is putting a strong concentration on coastal markets that are expected to outperform with greater growth in the long run:

Northern California: 14% of EBITDA

14% of EBITDA Southern California: 10% of EBITDA

10% of EBITDA South Florida: 9% of EBITDA

The nation-wide allocation of the hotels:

These are all markets with above average-growth prospects with multiple demand drivers:

Urban and dense commercial markets with high barriers to entry.

Markets with strong presence of large corporations, entrepreneurship, universities, governments, arenas, etc.

Markets with a mix of both business and leisure demand.

The 2019 demand growth is expected to be almost the double in RLJ's markets in comparison to the average of the industry. Moreover, RLJ is often able to generate even stronger growth than that by targeting high-margin premium flag hotels.

Premium brands have historically been able to generate superior RevPAR, gain outsized market share and achieve higher margins through superior distribution networks and loyalty programs. In this sense, RLJ's portfolio appears to be particularly well positioned with a strong emphasis on the following 3 market-leading brands:

Marriott (MAR): 40%

(MAR): 40% Hilton (HLT): 37%

(HLT): 37% Hyatt (H): 9%

To sum up, RLJ has a portfolio that is:

Widely diversified with over 150 individual properties. Focused on coastal markets with above average growth potential. Centered around premium brands with higher-margins and competitive advantages.

All in all, it puts the hotel portfolio in a perfect position to deliver solid results with high cash flow growth and value appreciation in the long run. Exactly the way we like to play Monopoly…

Boosting the Growth Even Further

While most real estate investors would stop here and be very satisfied to hold top properties with outperformance potential, RLJ takes its investment strategy one step further and makes a point in driving value and income growth even higher than what is achievable in the market.

How do they do it?

RLJ employs value-add tactics such as buying lower quality hotels and then turns them around with a full-rebranding to boost NOI. The results since 2014 have been phenomenal with an average 46% increase in NOI. It is essentially like turning a 6.8% yielding investment into a 9.0% yielding one after implementing the value-add strategies.

It allows the REIT to generate Returns on Invested Capital that rank among the very best of its peer group:

Now, while the long-term growth trajectory of the company is very appealing, over the short run, the company is today less focused on immediate growth, but rather on optimizing the quality of its portfolio.

Short-Term Pain for Long-Term Gain

In the recent past, RLJ has been busy repositioning its portfolio by disposing of non-core assets and reinvesting the proceeds into stronger properties, deleveraging its balance sheet and buying back stock. And we are not talking here about a few property sales here and there, but over $900 million of non-core asset sales since late 2016!

It creates some volatility and dilution in cash flow in the immediate term, but also positions the company for stronger long-term prospects.

This is essentially the same thing as what Hersha was doing back when we invested in it in 2017. Hersha was trading at an abnormally low share price because the market was fixating on the portfolio repositioning and the uncertainty that it created. Later, as the portfolio repositioning of Hersha was approaching an end, the company was left with a freshly polished portfolio and the market sentiment resurged very favorably.

We expect the exact same scenario to happen for RLJ, and this is especially true here when you consider that the company has been able to achieve very satisfying sale prices on its properties at 17x EBITDA on average and put that capital to better use.

Interest Rate Hikes? Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet

RLJ has a particularly well-adapted balance sheet to strive in an increasing interest rate environment. The company faces no meaningful near-term maturities, has an interest coverage greater than 5.0x and a strong track record of conservative balance sheet management.

Until 2021, the company is almost unaffected by interest rate hikes - leaving it ample time to redevelop its portfolio and deleverage if desired. This year alone, the company has repaid approximately $550 million in debt using proceeds from asset sales. In times when interest rates are rising, the management is playing very prudently which is reassuring to see.

Furthermore, note that Hotel REITs are some of the REITs that are least affected by rising interest rates. The reason is that as inflation and interest rates go up, hotels can pass immediately the higher cost to tenants because of the short-term nature of the rent (or hotel stay). These are not long-term leases.

Deep Value Price That Won't Last

Despite being one of the highest quality hotel REITs, the short-term focus of the market is causing the shares to currently trade at the lowest valuation of its peer group based on the implied cap rate, and 3rd lowest based on the price per key.

This is especially remarkable when you consider that RLJ is actually one of the REITs owning the lowest cap rate properties based on superior markets (Coastal California and Florida) and a strong focus on premium brands.

Based on more traditional valuation metrics such as the FFO multiple, RLJ is also significantly underpriced: It is trading at 8 times FFO compared to its peer group which is trading at 10 times FFO.

Source: NAREIT

And once again, based on dividend yield, we come to the same conclusion: RLJ is underpriced. RLJ is today yielding over 7% which puts it in line with other deep value hotel REITs which are of significantly lower quality.

The payout ratio is very reasonable at just 55% of the cash flow - allowing for further dividend increases in the future.

Everything points out to an overly depressed share price, and we believe that there is ample room for appreciation as the company nears the end of its disposition program and gets back to strong growth. Even better, there is a clear catalyst to force value appreciation.

The Catalyst for Upside - Share Buybacks

Back in June of 2017, RLJ was the target of M&A with a bid at $24.00 and follow-up bids at $25.00 and $25.50. This is over 30% higher than the current share price and provides additional evidence that RLJ is mispriced today.

Source: SNL Financial

The bidder was later determined to be Blackstone (BX). Blackstone is an opportunistic investor that commonly seeks prices below fair value and this offer was no exception - valuing RLJ at an ~8.5% cap rate. RLJ declined the offer by making the case that its shares are worth more than $25.5 and started buying back its own stock. The company is currently authorizing to buy back close to $200 million in its own shares and the management is committed to take advantage of the low prices.

Buying back shares at a high discount to NAV is highly accreditive, and creates significant value. This is a very bullish move to patient long-term oriented shareholders. The company is essentially selling properties at low cap rates of 5-7% to buy back shares trading at an implied 8-9% cap rate. The spread in between is value-creation and we applaud the management for doing what is right for the shareholders.

At present, RLJ is expected to grow its cash flow by approximately 3% in 2019. For a company undergoing a portfolio re-positioning, we consider this growth rate to be very favorable. As the company nears the end of its dispositions, continues to buy-back shares, and posts positive growth in 2019, we expect the market sentiment to finally improve to the upside. Priced at just 10x FFO, RLJ would trade at $24.70 or 30% higher than the price today.

FFO multiple 2019 FFO Implied Upside 10 $2.47 30%

Even at $24.70, the shares would still be undervalued to direct peers, and at a discount to the buy-out price by Blackstone that RLJ rejected because management believed that this price was too low for shareholders. In light of all this, $24.70 sounds like a very reachable target in the coming quarters.

The Main Risk is a Recession

Hotel REITs like RLJ highly depend on the health of the broader economy. While a recession has relatively limited impact on the cash flow of properties with long lease terms, hotels are more impacted than other REITs.

Hotel REITs revenues can become volatile because hotels rent rooms by the night and their occupancy correlates with the general economic conditions, making them highly sensitive to economic expansions and contractions. When a recession hits, businesses cut their travel budgets, opting for video conferencing or telephone calls, instead. And similarly, families postpone vacations, staying closer to home.

For a hotel REIT, this can cause a dramatic decline in the value of the shares. But when things turnaround, cash flow and values can explode to the upside.

So, the big question here is where are we in the cycle? We have discussed this topic many times on High Dividend Opportunities and we see that recession risks today are very low. We believe that we have at least a few more years before risks of a material deterioration in economic conditions happen. Nonetheless, this is a risk to keep in mind and to monitor closely when investing in the hotel sector.

Bottom Line

RLJ provides exposure to a high-quality portfolio of premium hotels in top market locations. In the long run, RLJ has superior growth potential than most of its peers, but in the near term, its growth rate has been impacted by property dispositions. The balance is structured to strive in an increasing interest rate environment with almost no maturities until 2021. The management believes that fair value is higher than $25.50 and is buying back stock today. As the portfolio repositioning approaches its end, we expect the market sentiment to improve and the share price to appreciate by at least 30%. As we wait for our thesis to play out, we earn a consistent 6.7% yield that is safely covered with a low 55% payout ratio (or 180% dividend coverage). We expect RLJ to strongly outperform market averages over the next 12 to 24 months, with reasonable capital gains of 30% in addition to the dividend payments.

RLJ is today doing all the right things and getting punished for it. The company is being prudent and selling lower quality assets and reducing its leverage. The greedy marketplace is unhappy with these moves which cause short term dilution, but longer-term oriented investors should be excited about the now improved long term prospects. RLJ is a "monopoly"-like hotel investment with not only high income, but also appreciation potential.

Last month, we took profits on our investment in Hersha, and we have recently replaced it with an investment in RLJ to seek maximum total returns.

The RLJ Preferred Share

For readers who like to invest in high-yield preferred stocks, the RLJ Preferred A share (RLJ.PA) is also an opportunistic buy. We recently wrote about it right here on Seeking Alpha. The following is the title (including the link): Buy This Mispriced 7.7% Yielding REIT Preferred Stock Which Cannot Be Called

