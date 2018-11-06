Precious Metals: A Look At Volume Trends

Gold is actually starting its 12th week of its intermediate advance. The yellow metal bottomed on the 16th of August at well over $1170 an ounce and has been gradually rising since then. We stated in a previous article that since gold had managed to break out of its recent consolidation zone, this zone had now become strong support for a number of reasons. We still believe this to be the case which is why we believe sell-offs should continue to be bought in this sector.

However, we still have to be open to the fact that gold's present intermediate cycle may end up being a short one due to the previous one going well over 30 weeks. In fact, on the weekly chart, gold has actually printed a weekly swing high which is a logical requisite for an intermediate high. Furthermore, the weekly momentum indicators as well as the slow stochastics are close to overbought levels which may give further evidence that a top may be at hand.

When we encounter situations such as these, we like to look at the volume in each of the respective areas of this asset class which along with gold are silver and the mining companies. We believe that trends in volume precedes trends in price. Suffice to say, we should be seeing sustained strong volume across all three sectors if the precious metals market remains in an uptrend.

When price is not giving a clear directional signal with respect to its future trend, studying the volume numbers can become a power ally in one's research. The problem though is that many times traditional volume charting does not give a clear signal as to where price is trending. All we see is strong buying volume on clear up-days and strong selling volume on down-days. Therefore to iron-out the volume trend much better, we find it useful to use the OBV indicator otherwise known as "On Balance Volume". This metric helps us monitor the volume trend much more easily as it records the volume on a daily basis and designates a plus or minus number depending on the volume for that particular day. Since gold's clear last intermediate cycle low took place on the 16th of August last, here is how its OBV metric has been trending since then.

As we can see from the gold chart, since the intermediate low back in August, volume had been diverging from price especially at the beginning of October. However price did not follow the volume trend lower and actually broke out of its trading range on the 11th of October. This divergence got many bears on the wrong side of the trade. Since then the On Balance Volume indicator has continues to trend upwards and is giving a bullish signal.

The silver chart demonstrates more that an intermediate decline may be due. As we can see from the chart below, the On Balance indicator has been diverging a tad against price since the start of October. The price of silver has been pretty range-bound over the past month or so but the on balance volume line has not been trending in the same direction. The longer this divergence continues, the stronger the possibility of a trend change. Silver since printing its intermediate low on the 11th of September has not traded strongly. Therefore if the white metal was to lead this sector down into an intermediate low, in all likelihood, its September lows would be taken out.

The mining complex though has a similar trend to gold in that volume in this sector has been following price since its intermediate lows on the 11th of September. In fact, when price has rallied strongly in GDX, volume has also been evident as we saw on the 11th of October last. In fact, that trading day seems to have been the completion of an inverse head and shoulders pattern which is a reversal pattern. So from that perspective, volume is doing exactly what it should be doing.

Therefore to sum up, silver remains by far the weakest of the three charts from a volume perspective. We will monitor its behavior over the next few weeks to see if it indeed is leading the entire sector down into an early intermediate cycle low. As for now though, the bullish trend remains intact due to strong trends on the gold and mining chart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.