Tech Stock Trade Rally

The group that was hit the most would benefit the most from a deal.

Today there were two reports out of China signaling a trade deal is in the offing. China's Vice President Wang Qishan said in no uncertain terms, "the Chinese side is ready to have discussions." Music to my ears.

The other report was that China and the US are meeting Friday to settle some security squabbles. That meeting had been previously pushed out because of previous heightened trade tension. The reconfirming of that meeting signals that those trade tensions have dissipated.

These reports follow President Donald Trump's tweet last week announcing trade progress. Here it is.

The G-20 meeting Trump refers to is later this month.

Why Now?

President Trump cares very much about businesses and we've seen he cares very much about the performance of the stock market. He's regularly called out stock performance as a proof that his policies are working.

Back on July 20th he had a frank interview with CNBC saying that he had the chance then with the stock market up to press China.

Here's what he said,

"This is the time. This is the time. You know the expression we’re playing with the bank’s (I think he meant houses) money, we're up almost 40%."

He's referring that with the stock market up big since elections and he has a short-term chance playing with the "house's" ("bank's") money to press China. That meant he knew that his push against China would spook markets. As long as the markets kept moving higher he had more room to play with the house's money.

Now that October's stock market plunge happened, guess what? Trump's at risk to losing some of those gains he was playing with.

Game over. Time to come to the table. And so he did last week at the end of a very difficult month for the market.

Trump does not want another October in November or any month.

I believe we're going to get a deal.

Will Stocks Benefit?

One of the few people I follow out there is Wharton Economist Dr. Jeremy Siegel (no relation). He's been right on the bull market for years and called for risk ahead of the October drop.

Here's what he said if we get a trade war resolution.

"The China (trade) part is the biggest thing that's going to affect the market in the remainder of this year. If we could get resolution with China I mean this market can pop 10% there is just no question. However on the other side if we get a trade war with China and we get those tariffs on we could have a 20% drop."

That doesn't sound like a great risk/reward, 10 up, 20 down, but the recent dialogue between the US and China mentioned above sounds like we're much closer to that 10% up than the other way.

I think this morning's news needs to be taken seriously.

What Group Benefits The Most?

So much in techland has exposure to China, but probably the group hit most this year was semiconductors (NASDAQ:SMH).

We had been bearish on semis recently publicly and in our service all year (pay wall).

Semis didn't participate with the market much as it broke out, but got slaughtered on the way down.

Here's the chart.

From its high in March to its low the semis went down 50%. Ouch, big move.

If there's a trade war resolution, that 10% up for the market (Jeremy) Siegel was talking about could be 40%-50% for semis just to push back to new highs.

We've been bearish all year on semis, but this news flips us and even the stocks with the worst fundamentals could get taken higher.

Here's some of the SMH ETF's holdings.

Source

These stocks have taken a beating for good reason. Semi equipment businesses like Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) slowed this year, and there's a bunch of them here. I don't think their business snaps back from a US-China trade deal but they have huge China exposure, and that's what hedge funds will care about when they said "what names should we be buying."

You also recently had Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Micron (NASDAQ:MU) and some heavyweights give weak guidance for next quarter which the index sniffed ahead of time.

There's good reason why the index constituents are down. But a trade war resolution will likely cause large investors to look past that and ahead to the benefits of economic boosts in China.

Here's a list from CNBC and Goldman Sachs which has the most China exposure.

Source

You can see many of the stocks in the SMH also are among the most with huge China exposure.

They should benefit the most.

XLK and QQQ

The rest of tech should benefit to from trade resolution as well.

Both the XLK (NYSEARCA:XLK) and QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) have been hammered in October and so should also bounce.

Here's the XLK.

Source

From its high to its low the XLK was down 15% and is currently off 9% from its highs. Why? A lot of it has to do with trade risk as companies came out with weak guidance and China's economy slowed.

Here's the XLK constituents.

This group is a little safer than the SMH holdings because fundamentals have been much better at companies like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

But still, in a market rally like this everything can go up, the good with the bad.

Here's the QQQ holdings.

Source

Here too many of the holdings have been beaten up on weak guidance like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) so they can also get a good-with-the-bad bounce, helping the index overall.

Conclusion

Intentions sounded more serious today to come to terms to resolve trade friction. A trade resolution could mean a 10% "pop" which would take us to new highs. Semis and tech should be big beneficiaries from such a bounce.

And frankly since I don't love the near-term fundamentals in many of the constituents it's easier for me to make the case to play the group through the ETFs.

I wouldn't want to own some of these stocks with negative fundamentals until the trade dispute was officially resolved. But we could be much higher by then so the ETFs act as a place-holder in the meantime.

