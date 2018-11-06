Starbucks: This Premier Dividend Growth Stock Has Room To Run

Written by Bob Ciura for Sure Dividend

After an extended period of flat share price performance, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is once again moving higher. Lingering concerns of slowing growth led to a flat share price in 2016 and 2017, but Starbucks’ most recent earnings report gave the stock a much-needed shot of caffeine.

In our last review of Starbucks, we gave a strong buy recommendation to the stock, on the basis of an attractive valuation, dividend, and continued growth potential. Since that report, Starbucks shares have increased 25%. Investors might be tempted to take profits after the post-earnings rally, but we feel the stock still has room to run.

Starbucks still has an attractive valuation and dividend yield, with continued growth potential in the U.S. and especially the emerging markets. Starbucks remains one of the strongest dividend growth stocks in the consumer cyclical sector.

While Starbucks’ future return potential is not as high as it was for our previous review, we still expect 10%+ annual returns. Starbucks remains a buy for dividend growth investors.

Overview of Recent Events

Starbucks is a global coffee giant, with more than 28,000 stores in 77 countries around the world. Concerns rose in the last year that perhaps the company’s massive size left it without much growth potential, but multiple recent events along with the quarterly earnings report proved there is plenty of growth potential up ahead.

Starbucks has announced multiple partnerships that should help it maintain growth. For example, on August 1st, Starbucks announced a partnership with Alibaba to create a ‘seamless Starbucks experience’ in China. Central to the announcement was a partnership with Alibaba’s Ele.me for delivering Starbucks on-demand in more than 30 cities from more than 2,000 Starbucks locations.

Separately, on August 28th, Starbucks and Nestle closed a deal for Nestle to license Starbucks’ consumer packaged goods and foodservice products globally, outside of the company’s coffee shops. This brings together the Starbucks, Nespresso, and Nescafe brands. The agreement covers Starbucks’ packaged coffee and tea brands. Starbucks also announced a special accelerated share repurchase program using proceeds from the Nestle deal. Starbucks is repurchasing $5 billion of its own stock between October and the end of March.

Starbucks also announced plans to fully license its operations in France, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg to Alsea, who is the largest independent chain operator in Latin America, and a long-time partner with Starbucks in operating licensed stores. Franchising is an attractive structure for restaurants, as it provides the parent company with a steady stream of cash flow, while placing much of the operating expenses on the franchisee. This deal could significantly improve growth in these countries.

Finally, on November 1st, Starbucks announced strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2018. Revenue for the 4th quarter grew 11% year-over-year, comparable stores growth was 3% overall and 4% in the United States, and adjusted earnings-per-share grew 13% year-over-year. For the full fiscal year, revenue grew 10% and adjusted earnings-per-share grew 17%. The earnings report proved the fears of slowing growth were unwarranted, and that the company continues to execute on its growth plan.

Growth Is Still Percolating

Partnerships and accelerated franchising activity are major components of Starbucks’ growth initiatives. Another is continued expansion in China, a premier emerging market and a massive opportunity for Starbucks in the years ahead. China has a large population of 1 billion, and a high rate of economic growth. Plus, according to Starbucks, coffee consumption there is very low, relative to the United States. Source: Investor presentation

According to Starbucks, the middle class in China is set to double by 2022. At the same time, the average consumer in China currently drinks less than 1 cup of coffee per year, compared with 300 cups for the average U.S. consumer. Combining population growth with large increases in consumption could lead to a growth boom for Starbucks in China.

Starbucks thinks it can get consumers in China to drink more coffee, and that it can establish a leadership position there. By 2022, Starbucks believes it can get to 6,000 stores, at a rate of roughly 600 new stores each year.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is optimizing its U.S. store portfolio, by slowing the rate of new store openings, and closing certain under-performing locations. Although it will likely not be able to continue growing in the U.S. at the rate investors were accustomed to, it still has a path for domestic growth. Source: Investor presentation

The process of closing poorly-performing locations could allow the company to divert valuable resources to more promising areas of growth in the U.S., which include convenience and digital initiatives. Price increases can also help maintain domestic growth. Last quarter, Starbucks generated 4% comparable sales growth in the U.S., thanks largely to an increase in average ticket size.

Fiscal 2018 was another strong year for Starbucks, and the company expects fiscal 2019 to be another year of growth. Starbucks expects adjusted earnings-per-share for fiscal 2019 to be $2.635 at the median, growth of 8.9% versus fiscal 2018. Starbucks’ stock responded positively, gaining 9.7% the trading day after the earnings release.

Total Return Potential Still Exceeds 10% Annually

To be sure, Starbucks stock is not as attractive as it was when we published our previous review. The share price has increased, which has elevated the stock valuation and lowered the dividend yield. But even though Starbucks might not be the deal it was earlier this year, it can still generate strong returns at the current share price.

Starbucks shares trade for a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5, using the midpoint of fiscal 2019 earnings-per-share guidance. The stock is admittedly not extremely cheap, but a higher valuation is justified for a premium company like Starbucks. We believe a P/E ratio of 22 makes sense for a high-quality business with double-digit growth prospects in today’s market environment. Starbucks is currently a bit overvalued compared with our fair value estimate. As a result, a reduction of the stock valuation to the fair value multiple would reduce annual total returns by approximately 2.1% over the next five years.

Even so, Starbucks stock can still generate strong returns, due to its earnings growth and dividends. We expect 10% annual earnings growth for Starbucks, attributable to revenue growth through new stores and price increases, share repurchases, and benefits of tax reform. Combined with the 2.2% dividend yield and the impact of valuation changes, Starbucks’ expected return slightly exceed 10% right now.

Final Thoughts

Starbucks stock leveled off from 2016 through most of 2018, which compelled investors to wonder whether the company had run out of steam. But Starbucks has plenty of growth left in the tank, both in the U.S. and around the world. Shares have bounced off their 52-week low, but still represent attractive value. We still view the stock as a buy for dividend growth investors, with total expected returns of ~10% per year over the next five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.