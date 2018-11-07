Energy Under Fire - Time To Consider Oil, VDE Provides An Alternative To XLE

On October 3 it appeared that the price of crude oil was heading for higher highs and perhaps a test of the $100 per barrel level on the nearby Brent futures contract. December Brent futures hit a peak at $86.72 per barrel while the nearby NYMEX WTI futures traded to a high of $76.90 per barrel.

Economic growth and rising tensions in the Middle East took the price of the energy commodity to its highest level since 2014. In what now looks like a game of musical chairs in hindsight, the bullish music suddenly stopped in the crude oil market, and the prices of both Brent and WTI futures have declined significantly from highs established just over one month ago. The bullish sentiment in the crude oil market at the start of October has turned decidedly bearish. However, crude oil has been making higher lows and higher highs since it fell to a low of $26.05 per barrel in February 2016, less than three short years ago. Since then, the price of the energy commodity had more than tripled, and all the ingredients are in place for the energy commodity to find another higher low despite the overwhelmingly bearish sentiment that now envelops the market. Moreover, the decline in equity prices has exacerbated losses on oil shares.

I have been searching around for an ETF product that will deliver on the upside during the next rally in the oil market. The Vanguard Energy ETF could be the perfect solution for those of us looking to buy this dip in both crude oil and the stock market.

The action in crude oil has been ugly

The bull turned bearish in the oil market throughout October and into the first days of November.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures shows, the price has declined from $76.90 on October 3 to $61.31 per barrel with the latest low coming on Tuesday, November 6. The drop of over 20% is a decline that is now in its fifth consecutive week. Over the same period, nearby Brent futures fell from $86.72 to $71.18, a decline of almost 18%. The price of oil continues to make lower lows.

Rising production, increasing inventories, a strong dollar, concerns over trade, and the realization that the sanctions on Iran include some exemptions led the price of the energy commodity lower in a corrective move that has been the most dramatic in 2018.

Buying corrective periods since early 2016 in oil and 2009 in stocks has led to great rewards

Since the lows in 2016, scale-down buying in any correction in the crude oil market has been a profitable exercise.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the trend in the oil futures market remains higher. In October, the WTI futures put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart, but that came on the heels of a bullish reversal in June that failed to follow through significantly on the upside. The bottom line is that volatility in the oil patch has increased.

While oil has come under pressure, stocks have suffered under the weight of rising interest rates in the United States.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the S&P 500 E-Mini futures contract has declined from 2944.75 in early October to a low of 2603 and recovered to 2750 on November 6. The fall in the price of crude oil and stocks created a bearish double whammy for crude oil equities since early October.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract displays that buying on any dip over the past nine years has been a highly profitable approach to the stock market.

The Middle East continues to provide support for the energy commodity

While the price of crude oil has corrected lower, the factors that contributed support for the energy commodity remain in the background and could cause the price to recover and even make a new and higher high over the coming weeks and months. It is early days for the sanctions on Iran, and the tensions between Saudi Arabia and the theocracy in Teheran continue to mount.

Any retaliation by Iran over sanctions or hostilities between KSA and Iran that impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East could cause a sudden spike to the upside in the price of the energy commodity that would erase all of the recent losses. The risk of a significant move in the oil market remains on the upside. Critical technical support for NYMEX futures is at the 2018 low which stands at $58.07 per barrel.

While inventories have been building over the past weeks, another energy commodity is going into its peak season of demand with the lowest level of stockpiles in many years. A colder than average winter could increase the demand for both crude oil and natural gas which is now approaching its highest level of 2018.

A new high in natural gas

As we head into the time of the year when natural gas inventories decline during the withdrawal season, total stockpiles as of October 26 stood at 3.143 trillion cubic feet which is 16.5% below last year's level and 16.9% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The price of nearby December natural gas futures reached a bottom at $2.84 per MMBtu on September 14 and broke above technical resistance at the June 18 high at $3.163 on September 27. Natural gas had been trading above the $3.133 level since early October. On Monday, November 5 the prospects of a cold spell and the lowest level of stockpiles in years combined to push the price of the energy commodity higher as it gapped higher to just under the $3.60 per MMBtu level.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, December futures traded to a high of $3.581 on November 6 and settled near the highs of the day.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, natural gas moved to a level that was just 8 cents below the 2018 high in February at $3.661. Above there, the next target will be the December 2015 high at $3.994 per MMBtu. If natural gas climbs above those two resistance levels, the last time it traded north of the $4 level was in 2014 when the price peaked at $6.493 per MMBtu. Natural gas moved into bullish mode this week which could put more pressure on the price of oil as well as those companies involved in the oil and gas business.

VDE is not far off its 52-week low - time to consider a long position

The Vanguard Energy ETF product (VDE) suffered alongside the price of oil and selling in the stock market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, VDE fell from $108.55 per share on October 9 to a low of $88.61 on October 29, a decline of $19.94 or 18.4% before recovering to $94.15 on November 6 a rise of 6.3% from the low. Over the same period, the Energy Select SPDR (XLE) moved from $78.36 to $64.37 or 17.9% over the same period and recovered to $68.32 or 6.2% since the October 29 low on November 6.

The fund summary for VDE states:

The investment seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index. The fund employs an indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI)/Energy 25/50, an index made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). The Advisor attempts to replicate the target index by seeking to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the index, in order to hold each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the index. The fund is non-diversified.

The top holdings of VDE and XLE are similar. VDE's currently include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

XLE's top holding include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

XLE has net assets of $15.78 billion and trades over 14.6 million shares each day while VDE's assets are $4.33 billion and trades around 240,000 shares on a daily basis.

VDE charges an expense ratio of ten basis points, while the XLE's is higher at 14 basis points.

Over the past 52 weeks, VDE has traded in a range from $87.83 to $109.79. At $94.15 per share, VDE is $6.32 above its low and $15.64 below its high for 2018.

Many factors are facing the oil market these days, and it is possible that we have not yet seen the lows. If the global economy is getting ready to slow down, the price of the energy commodity could head lower. However, if the pattern since 2016 in oil and since 2009 in stocks holds, buying VDE on price weakness over the coming days and weeks could be a strategy that pays significant rewards.

Energy is under fire these days, and it is possible that the selling in the stock market will continue over the coming days and weeks. For those looking to buy the dip and add energy exposure to their portfolios, VDE is a less expensive alternative to the XLE and the ETFs that have suffered under the double whammy of lower oil and stocks could experience significant recoveries if the markets turn around.

I would only buy VDE on a scale-down basis leaving plenty of room to add if the weakness continues to take the ETF lower. Alternatively, a long-term call option on a significant dip in VDE could provide leverage and limit risk in the energy ETF product.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.