MedMen Lost $79 Million In The Last Quarter

MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) is now larger than most Canadian cannabis stocks, including Aphria (APHQF), Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF), and CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF), after its blockbuster deal to acquire PharmaCann. MedMen is still smaller than Canopy (CGC), Aurora (ACB), and Tilray (TLRY), but the gap is quickly closing and just a few large deals away. The stock ran up to C$9.0, but it only took two weeks to erase all the gains. The company announced its fiscal 2018 results which are mostly outdated given the year-end of June 30, 2018. The company has changed a lot since June, but we will discuss the latest financial results and provide an update on the company.

(All amounts in US$ unless noted)

FY2018 Q4 Review

The day before the regulatory filing deadline, MedMen finally filed its financials for the 2018 fiscal year ended on June 30, 2018, but the numbers are very much stale now. The company already pre-announced its revenue figures so investors were well aware of the revenue figures. However, the key thing that stood out to us was the amount of loss racked up by MedMen this quarter. MedMen lost a staggering $79 million in Q4 and $112 million for the year.

(company filings)

As a reference, Aphria reported C$1 million in net income and Aurora reported a net loss of C$21 million in their latest quarter. Aphria's market cap is similar to MedMen's after the PharmaCann deal and Aurora is almost 3 times the size of MedMen. How did MedMen lose so much money in a single quarter? Much of the losses came from the rising G&A and marketing costs. In the past year, MedMen spent close to $100 million in G&A while it earned $40 million in revenue. In Q4 alone, the company spent $73 million on operating expenses, including G&A, and $31 million in stock-based compensation. MedMen is expanding quickly, but its strategy of building fancy retail stores in high-end locations means it is unlikely to become profitable anytime soon. MedMen has chosen a strategy of opening stores in high-traffic areas where real estate is priced to perfection. The company also invested heavily in staffing, technology, and store design in order to create superior customer experiences. However, so far, sales are not rising fast enough to cover the ballooning expenses and it was laid bare this quarter.

(company filings)

What contributed to the large losses was the lease expense. In our view, MedMen's strategy of acquiring expensive real estate assets in high-end locations resulted in a bloated operating cost structure and inefficient use of capital, which is also a somewhat confusing strategy. The company acquired many of its stores upfront and is now selling some of them back to cannabis-focused REITs in an effort to shore up its balance sheet. The company announced plans to sell three properties to private investors for net proceeds of $12.5 million. The three properties sold are the Abbot Kinney, downtown Las Vegas, and Beverly Hills stores. Why would the company acquire these locations not long ago in the first place? Also, the company has $16 million of lease obligations due next year, which is 40% of its fiscal 2018 revenue. MedMen needs to grow its revenue very fast in order to demonstrate the economics of its business model and a clear path to profitability.

(company filings)

Cannabis Market Sell-Off

Since raising C$86 million at C$5.50 per share in late September, the stock traded up significantly after announcing the PharmaCann deal. However, the gains evaporated after the cannabis market took a turn in mid-October after the legalization in Canada. Shares of MedMen cratered and lost one-third of their value in a matter of two weeks. MedMen's share price has been stalled ever since its IPO in May this year, plagued by its lack of profitability and a poorly managed IPO. Many had hoped that the PharmaCann deal could jump-start the stock by reigniting investor confidence, but the sell-off arrived shortly after. We actually liked the PharmaCann deal and thought that MedMen paid an attractive price - refer to our detailed analysis in "Why The PharmaCann Acquisition Was Such A Steal". However, investors also had concerns around the regulatory risks in this deal as up to 30% of the purchase price could be held in escrow until all regulatory hurdles are cleared.

What we're reminded of here is the stall of Aurora's share price in 2018. The company pursued scale aggressively by acquiring CanniMed and MedReleaf, but share price did not rise as a result of the acquisitions. Investors worried about the bloated share structure which stands at one billion shares now and the pursuit of size was done at the expense of significant dilution. MedMen has seen a similar playbook whereby the company has grown substantially since its IPO, but its share prices have remained range-bound. We think investors should study the Aurora story closely in order to assess whether MedMen is falling into the same trap. There is also an increasing number of multi-state operators competing for investor attention, including Curaleaf (OTCPK:LDVTF), Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF).

Looking Ahead

We think MedMen remains a show-me story in the U.S. cannabis sector before it can prove its ability to be profitable. Investors have already seen what can be done at companies like Trulieve and Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF) and it is only a matter of time before MedMen has to prove to investors that its business model is profitable. So far, the financials are as ugly as it could get and the company is still in expansion mode. If there is any lesson that investors have learned from Aurora's struggles this year, it is that scale does not always equal shareholder value creation, especially when the scale is achieved through dilutive acquisitions. MedMen's latest quarter did not answer our questions about its business model but raised our concerns about its bloated operating costs and rent expenses. The recent PharmaCann acquisition looks attractive on paper, but we remain neutral on the stock in the near term until we can see a clear path to profitability.

