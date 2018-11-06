CVI's Oil & Gas E&P Index: October's Bloodbath

October was an ugly time to own shares in oil and gas E&P firms. As the S&P 500 fell, so too did crude prices, bringing shares of what has been, in recent years, a vulnerable and volatile market down considerably. As an investor who is bullish in this space, this is painful to watch, but it's also important, as a value investor first, to understand that volatility is the name of the game and that in order to have the opportunity of attractive returns, especially at a time when the rest of the market's valuation is lofty, it's necessary to cope and, when possible, take advantage of these types of situations.

A painful month

When I started my Marketplace Service on October 1, I installed as a feature in it an oil and gas E&P index made up of the more than 50 companies (54 as of today, but 52 after some M&A activity that has been announced is completed) that I intend to conduct cash flow analysis deep dives into. The purpose of this index, which on October 1 had an aggregate market capitalization of $593.26 billion, was to pose as a barometer for investors to compare their individual holding's returns and the returns of the broader market with the returns of it.

So far, we are not off to a particularly good start. Over the past month, as the chart below illustrates, the index has fallen materially, declining by 17.7%. Today, those same stocks have an aggregate market value of just $488.19 billion, representing a decline of about $105.07 billion. To put this in perspective, as the chart illustrates, the S&P 500 declined by 7.3%, erasing from it a total value of $1.91 trillion. Around $300 billion of the S&P 500's decline came from the famed FANG stocks, some members of which fell harder than the index.

*Created by Author

In part, the decline of the oil and gas E&P index was driven by the market itself tanking, but that wasn't all. As the aforementioned chart also illustrates, WTI crude prices fell by 10.5%, dropping from $73.16 per barrel at the end of September to $65.47 per barrel to end October. Brent was only slightly better, having dropped 9.1% from $82.72 per barrel to $75.16 per barrel over the same period of time. One bright spot and one that I'm surprised did not prove to be a boon or at least a cushion for some of the oil and gas stocks was natural gas. During the month of October, prices actually climbed 8.3% from $3.01 per Mcf to $3.26 per Mcf.

Nobody knows what the future holds, but fears have surfaced that the oil market will become or already is oversupplied. I accept the notion that the market is more uncertain now than at any other point in the past few years, but as I have written about in the past, I believe the upside moving forward, especially with sanctions starting to hit Iran this month and Venezuela's economy continuing to collapse, is quite bullish for crude. For natural gas, the optimism appears to be centered around the thought that a cold winter could be around the corner, which some analysts have said could push prices up to $5 per Mcf or higher.

Looking deeper at the pain

Beyond any doubt, the picture facing oil and gas investors over the past month has been painful, but I believe it's necessary for investors to take a deeper look at the data from my index. In the charts below, you can see each quartile of the index, starting with the worst-performing one at the top and moving down to the best-performing one at the bottom. This data is organized on a percentage loss or percentage gain basis, and also because the 54 stocks included in it don't fit into quartiles perfectly, the best-performing quartile consists of only 12 stocks while the other 3 consists of 14 apiece.

*Created by Author

What we can see here is that the hardest-hit player in the space was Denbury Resources (DNR). In part because of a $1.7 billion acquisition it announced but also because of a declining market and investor pessimism specific toward it, shares tanked 43.9%. If you look at all of the players, though, a lot were hit hard. 27 of the 54 companies (exactly half) fell 20% or more throughout October. Interestingly, only 4 of the stocks declined by less than 10%: Concho Resources (CXO), WildHorse Resource Development (WRD), Amplify Energy (OTCQX:AMPY), and Riviera Resources (OTCQX:RVRA).

Meanwhile, only two companies in this space actually managed to appreciate during the month. These were Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), which rose 4.3% and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), which rose by 8.7% during the month. The two companies I own significant shares in at the moment, Legacy Reserves (LGCY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP), also took a beating, but their declines, at 21% and 22.7%, respectively, were only slightly worse than the pack's average.

*Created by Author

One thing that I found interesting was the idea of whether large players or small players got hit the hardest. Naturally, in dollar terms, the bigger companies got hit the hardest, with the 5 largest accounting for 49.1% of the market cap decline, while the 10 largest accounted for 68.9% of it, but on a percentage basis, the picture was quite a bit different. In the chart above, you can see, organized from left to right, the smallest to largest players by market cap and what their percentage changes were throughout October. I don't know about you, but I see no trend here, meaning that the market indiscriminately slammed all companies, both the larger "safer" ones and the smaller "riskier" ones about the same.

Takeaway

October was, for lack of a better comparison, a bloodbath for many investors, but this is especially true when you look at those invested long into the oil and gas space. Surely, I did not escape the pain, but it's important to keep in mind the long-term outlook of the value investor. While I am currently out of dry powder, investors who are long this space and who still believe it has the upside potential I believe it does, should consider tapping into theirs accordingly, and those who, like me, are all tapped out should either hold firm or should move around their portfolios to optimize their prospects. One way to consider this might be to dive into some of the larger firms since they took the same kind of beating in most cases that small and medium ones did. In a recovery, the larger players will often be looked at first because of their more robust sizes, and this could help the recovery process for those damaged along the way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, MCEP, AMPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.