Can The Indian Rupee Fall Further?

The Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (INR), which tracks the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, has fallen to 38.5. The Indian Rupee has had a terrible year so far, with the USD/INR rate currently at 72.91. Now the question is whether the Rupee can weaken any further from here, and whether it is a good time to make a bullish bet on the (INR) yet.

INR Performance

Source: Yahoo Finance

Widening Current Account Deficit

Rupee has fallen in value against USD due to a widening current account deficit. The main culprit of this is the rise in oil prices over the past several months. India is a large importer of oil, and a higher oil price is a big negative for its current account. The worsening current account deficit has led to the rupee selling off strongly.

The Indian government has made efforts to support the Indian Rupee by taking actions on its current account deficit. These efforts include restricting imports of non-essential goods, such as Gold, and allowing banks to raise debt capital from overseas. However, the Rupee has continued falling regardless of these efforts.

Lack of support from Central Bank

Usually when the domestic currency of a country is sliding, the central bank usually raises interest rates to attract capital inflows to the nation, and thereby support the currency. However, in its latest monetary policy meeting on Oct. 5, 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept rates on hold at 6.5%. This put further downward pressure on the Rupee.

One of the main reasons RBI decided to do so was due to current economic weakness as a result of the financial sector crisis. About 15.6% of the total loans held by Indian banks on their balance sheets are Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), which means that the banks are unable to recover the loans made to businesses. As a result, due to banks’ capital being tied up in bad loans, they are unable to make more loans, causing monetary policy conditions to tighten across the nation. This has threatened India’s ability to maintain GDP growth of around 7% this year. As a result, the RBI is in a position where they are unable to raise rates, as tightening monetary policy would only worsen the situation.

Lack of Inflation

Inflation in India has also been weak, with the last inflation reading for September being 3.77%. While this is a strong level of inflation, it falls short of RBI’s target rate of 4%. The miss in inflation numbers has also discouraged the RBI from raising interest rates even amid the falling Rupee. Inflation data for October will be releasing on Nov. 12, 2018, which will give further clues future monetary policy stance of the RBI. But even if inflation data exceeds the 4% target next week, I would not recommend a bullish position in the (INR), because experts believe that even a quarter percent increase in interest rates would not be enough to stop the rupee from falling.

Bullish US Federal Reserve

The US Federal Reserve has already increased interest rates this year to a range of 2%-2.25%, and is widely expected to raise rates again in December by another quarter percent. As a result, the Rupee is only likely to weaken further against the USD thanks to a hawkish Fed. Therefore, the (INR) could have further to fall.

Strategy

While the current level of the (INR) at 38.5 looks like an attractive level to buy into, I don’t think it is wise to make bullish bets on the Indian Rupee just yet. The current account deficit has shown no significant signs of improving, and the present economic conditions of India are not allowing the RBI to raise rates any time soon. Therefore, downward pressure on the Indian Rupee seems here to stay, and traders/ investors should not make any bullish bets on the (INR) just yet.

