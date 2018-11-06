The Perfect Growth-At-A-Ridiculous-Price Aristocrat

At its current valuation, Enbridge is one of the cheapest growth stocks in the market.

Aristocracy is hard to achieve. The Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 index constituents that have increased their dividend payouts for 25 consecutive years or more. Enbridge Inc. (ENB), a midstream powerhouse, dual listed on NYSE and the TSX and has increased its dividends for 23 consecutive years. ENB has guided towards growth in the next few years and based on the current numbers, that goal looks highly achievable. We believe ENB will become a non-official dividend aristocrat in 2021.

But you would never have guessed that by looking at its chart.

ENB data by YCharts

ENB currently sits close to a 5 year low, a price matched in recent times only at the depths of oil price decline in 2016. The dividend yield has skyrocketed to over 6.5%. Is something wrong with the fundamental picture or is the market just having a tantrum you should take advantage of?

2018 results

Q3-2018 results were excellent and ENB guided for distributable cash flow (DCF) to come in at the higher end of guidance.

Source: ENB Q3-2018 supplemental information

ENB put into service 10 projects so far this year and has a few more lined up.

For 2019, we have the big one, Line 3 replacement. This is a critically needed project to alleviate the wide discounts seen on Canadian crude grades. We should see 2020 DCF comfortably surpass $5.00 CAD putting the current price at under 8X DCF.

ENB sees a clear line of sight to self funding model and it stopped its DRIP to prevent dilution at these low valuations.

With its Debt to EBITDA trending under 5X, it seemed like the best move to preserve value for the equity to us. With the debt trending down, Moody's is most likely to upgrade ENB debt, to reverse its late 2017 decision.

Dividend

ENB had earlier guided for strong dividend growth through the next 2 years.

"Increased the dividend by 15% in 2017, increased the dividend by another 10% for 2018 and guided to 10% compound annual dividend per share growth through 2020."

The current dividend for 2018 is projected to be 2.68 CAD which translates into approximately 2.06 USD based on the current exchange rates. That makes the current yield a rather high 6.5%. How does that compare to the official Aristocrats list?

Source: BuyUpside.Com

AT&T (T) is the only one which beats out ENB and does so by a whisker. None of them have guided for 10% compounded growth for the next two years. That guidance if realized would put the yield on current cost at 8%, an impressive number for a company that has paid dividends for 65 consecutive years, increased it for 23 consecutive years at a 10-11% compounded rate.

Conclusion

US MLPs and Canadian pipeline stocks have massively underperformed the market. Value has lost many battles to growth. We are however reaching some rather interesting inflections points in our opinion.

Source: Thomson Reuters

While we predicted that technology would get a reprieve into year-end, longer term value stocks will thrash the high-growth areas over the next decade. The unique aspect of buying ENB is that it is actually a growth stock masquerading as a deep value distressed equity. In this market it represents one of the most compelling values.

Everyone loves a dividend aristocrat. ENB will reach the club unofficially in 2021. We are not sure whether ENB will be admitted as a full member as ENB declares its dividends in Canadian dollars and we are not certain based on timing of payments whether its dividends actually increased every year in US dollars or not. That, of course, is semantics. ENB is a dividend aristocrat in spirit and investors are getting it at a rather exceptional valuation. People love the GARP moniker. That of course stands for Growth At a Reasonable Price. WIth ENB you get the same growth, but at a ridiculously low price.

One key risk on the near term agenda is its proposed acquisition of Enbridge Energy partners (EEP) and Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ). As much as we love ENB, as detailed here, we think ENB is trying to steal its daughter firms at an obnoxiously low price. We believe the fair value is substantially higher and should investors agree with us and vote against the proposal, we think ENB stock price could be pressured near term.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB, EEQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.