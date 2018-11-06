We're Still Not There Yet

The question foremost on most investors' minds right now is whether or not the Oct. 29 low in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is the final low for the correction which began in early October? Market bottoms can only be known in retrospect, but there are useful guidelines which can give us a good idea as to whether or not the Oct. 29 low will hold.

In today’s report, I’ll argue that the bottoming process now underway will likely require at least 1-2 more weeks before completing and that the final low hasn’t been confirmed yet. I’ll also show that the next rally once the bottom is confirmed should be a constructive one which sees the SPX recover most, if not all, its losses by year’s end.

In the latest trading session, the major averages were mixed with the Dow and SPX gaining around 0.70% while the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) was down 0.60%. None of these three indices have technically confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom per the rules of my trading discipline, which requires a 2-day higher close above the 15-day moving average. It’s worth noting, however, that the S&P 400 Midcap Index (MID) confirmed an immediate-term bottom under this set of rules on Monday. This holds potential significance for the large cap indices given that the MID is often a leading indicator for the SPX at important junctures.

The midcap stocks aren’t alone in showing relative strength at this critical time, however. The Russell 2000 Smallcap Index (RUT) similarly closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average and has also technically confirmed an immediate-term bottom. While this doesn’t guarantee the final low is in for RUT, it does suggest the bulls are in control of the immediate trend and will at least have some leeway in the coming days to establish a base from which to launch another rally. Most of the major indices haven’t accomplished this simple technical feat yet, though.

Another question which many bears, and even some bulls, are asking is if a new bear market is underway? I’ve addressed this question in recent reports and have answered it in the negative. I would also point out that the very nature of the October correction argues against this being the start of a bear market. A rule of thumb is that panic-induced selling which isn’t fundamentally based is almost always reversed in short order.

That is, when the averages sharply decline based on news headlines or concerns other than eroding corporate profits or an abnormally tight Federal Reserve policy, the selling can be assumed to be strictly fear-based. And fear-based selling is ephemeral.

Once investors realize that the selling wasn’t justified based on the fundamentals, and that the bull market remains on a solid footing, a move back into the beaten-down stocks can be expected to follow. We’ve seen this same pattern repeat with remarkable regularity in recent years, and this time should prove to be no exception.

Let’s now take a look at the stock market’s internal condition. The cumulative trend in the new 52-week highs and lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq hasn’t yet reversed its decline. This means that the stock market’s internal profile remains weak, which isn’t conducive for purchasing stocks just yet. Until we see the NYSE cumulative highs-lows indicator (below) reverse, I recommend that investors remain in a cash position.

Once the new 52-week highs begin outnumbering the new lows once again - and the new lows shrink to below 40 for a few days - we’ll have confirmation that the market is no longer plagued by poor health. When that happens the environment will be much safer for purchasing stocks and ETFs, especially if the major indices are decisively above the rising 15-day moving average.

Although the number of NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows has continued to shrink in the last few days, it was still above 50 on Monday. The new high-new low differential was also still negative, indicative of a weak internal condition for the broad market. Thus, it’s still premature to assume that the Oct. 29 low in the SPX is the final low for the latest correction.

Along with an improvement in the highs-lows, we should also see leadership in the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line. A worthwhile recovery rally will typically be led by the A-D line, which points to returning strength within the broad market. As can be seen in the following graph, the A-D line hasn’t quite kept up with the gain in the S&P 500 Index. And it certainly isn’t showing leadership. This is another sign that the correction low hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Also necessary for confirming that the broad market has bottomed and the bull is ready to run again is a strong performance in cumulative volume. Cumulative volume is the daily trend in advancing minus declining volume on the Big Board. The chart below is intriguing, for it shows a narrow, sideways trend in cumulative volume in recent weeks. On the one hand, the lack of an upside bias in the volume indicator tells us that demand for equities has been weak and that the correction likely hasn’t completely run its course.

On the other hand, though, this indicator provides us with a sound basis for believing the bulls still control the stock market’s intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. For at no time during the last few weeks’ correction did cumulative volume confirm the big drop in the major averages. This is another piece of evidence arguing against the onset of a new bear market.

Meanwhile on the sentiment front, investor psychology hasn’t shown the type of extreme fear I like to see at a correction low. At no point in the last few weeks did the percentage of bears, as measured by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), rise anywhere near 50%. Whenever the AAII bears rise to 50% or greater it means a bottom of intermediate-term (3-9 month) proportions is being established. This is normally a tradable signal - if you don’t mind riding out the short-term volatility. Following the October correction, however, we never saw anything which suggested widespread capitulation on the part of the bulls.

The latest AAII sentiment poll released Nov. 1 revealed that 38% of AAII members were bullish, an increase of 10% over the previous week. The percentage of bears meanwhile dropped 7% to 35%. This tells us that investors have already shed much of the fear they manifested just a couple of weeks ago. If this latest bottoming process is like the ones we’ve seen in the last couple of years, we’ll likely see some more volatility in investor sentiment in the short term before the major averages establish their final low.

I would hasten to add that the week-to-week AAII readings can’t be used to predict the market’s short-term performance. My best guess, though, is that we’ll see a final spike in the bearish percentage to at least 45-50% before the bottom is confirmed within the next 1-2 weeks.

I would conclude today’s comments by asserting that while the stock market likely will see another 1-2 weeks of volatility before the final low is established, the odds are high that the October panic will be reversed by the end of the year. Once investors realize that the bull market remains on a solid fundamental basis, the many beaten-down stocks which populate most sectors will seem as bargains ripe for the picking.

For now, though, participants should remain defensive and refrain from initiating new long positions in stocks and ETFs until the stock market shows signs of bottoming out on a short-term basis. The most important sign of returning strength will be a shrinkage of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE along with the return of a positive new high-new low differential.

Investors meanwhile can continue to maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

